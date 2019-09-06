Adobe Sys. Com. (ADBE) Market Value Rose While Hartwell J M Limited Partnership Has Upped Holding; Marathon Trading Investment Management Lowered Its Intel (INTC) Stake as Stock Price Declined

Hartwell J M Limited Partnership increased its stake in Adobe Sys. Inc. Com. (ADBE) by 16.87% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hartwell J M Limited Partnership bought 1,150 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.47% . The hedge fund held 7,965 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.12 million, up from 6,815 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hartwell J M Limited Partnership who had been investing in Adobe Sys. Inc. Com. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $140.01 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.23% or $0.67 during the last trading session, reaching $288.42. About 1.14 million shares traded. Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) has risen 23.33% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.33% the S&P500. Some Historical ADBE News: 16/04/2018 – Invoca Releases New Extension for Adobe Cloud Platform Launch; 15/03/2018 – oneAudience Integrates Mobile-Driven Audiences in Adobe Analytics Cloud; 27/03/2018 – HS2 Solutions Receives Adobe Emerging Partner of the Year Award for 2017 at Adobe Summit; 27/03/2018 – Adobe Cloud Platform Innovation Showcased at Summit; 02/04/2018 – Adobe and Google to Speak at Merkle’s Digital Marketer Summit; 27/03/2018 – TMMData Announces Deep Integration With Adobe Cloud Platform; 15/03/2018 – Adobe rises on strong first-quarter earnings; 21/05/2018 – ADOBE TO BUY MAGENTO COMMERCE; 26/03/2018 – WIPRO, ADOBE EXPAND PARTNERSHIP ON ENHANCED DIGITAL SERVICES; 05/04/2018 – ADBE: Adobe names John Murpy as CFO, effective April 9 [MORE]

Marathon Trading Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Intel Corp (INTC) by 42.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Marathon Trading Investment Management Llc sold 5,966 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.41% . The hedge fund held 8,039 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $432,000, down from 14,005 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Marathon Trading Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Intel Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $225.60B market cap company. The stock increased 1.65% or $0.83 during the last trading session, reaching $50.93. About 10.85M shares traded. Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) has risen 6.00% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.00% the S&P500. Some Historical INTC News: 14/05/2018 – Fortress UAV Will Host Drone Day Event with DJI, CyPhy Works, Intel and Yuneec; 10/05/2018 – BMW: REACHNOW TO BRING SERVICE TO INTEL’S HILLSBORO, OR SITES; 21/05/2018 – MEDIA ALERT: Cognitive Systems EVP to Speak on the Intel Panel at CONNECTIONS™; 09/05/2018 – Major technology and aerospace companies including Amazon.com, Apple, Intel, Qualcomm and Airbus are vying to take part in a new slate of drone tests the United States is set to announce on Wednesday; 15/03/2018 – Asetek: Asetek Announces Ongoing Collaboration with Intel on Liquid Cooling for Servers and Datacenters; 29/03/2018 – Schneider Electric Receives Supplier Achievement Award from Strategic Partner, Intel; 09/03/2018 – Intel downplays report of interest in Broadcom; 07/05/2018 – AVer’s Video Collaboration Technology Delivers Ultimate Huddle Room Experience Using Intel Unite® Solution; 08/05/2018 – Tom’s Hardware: Intel Postpones Patching ‘Spectre NG’ CPU Flaws; 26/04/2018 – Intel Sees 2Q Rev $16.3B

More notable recent Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Shareholders Are Raving About How The Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) Share Price Increased 366% – Yahoo Finance” on May 01, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “The Zacks Analyst Blog Highlights: NVIDIA, Microsoft, Adobe and Advanced Micro – Nasdaq” published on August 21, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Adobe Systems (ADBE) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know – Yahoo Finance” on August 13, 2019. More interesting news about Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Adobe (ADBE) 1st Quarter Earnings: What to Expect – Nasdaq” published on March 13, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “DocuSign: Strong Quarter – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 06, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.26, from 0.93 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 43 investors sold ADBE shares while 371 reduced holdings. 116 funds opened positions while 378 raised stakes. 397.86 million shares or 9.47% less from 439.45 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Kistler stated it has 0.06% of its portfolio in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Diligent Limited Liability reported 6,971 shares. Suvretta Mngmt holds 7.4% of its portfolio in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) for 959,804 shares. Prescott Group Inc Capital Llc reported 0.1% of its portfolio in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). David R Rahn & Assoc Incorporated, California-based fund reported 3,225 shares. Ingalls And Snyder Ltd Llc reported 903 shares stake. Cadence Bank & Trust Na holds 1,000 shares or 0.1% of its portfolio. Pitcairn has 28,169 shares. 545,752 are held by Stifel Fincl. Dnb Asset As stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Yhb holds 0.04% or 940 shares. Monetary Mngmt Grp Incorporated owns 12,845 shares or 1.36% of their US portfolio. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa holds 327,395 shares. Deutsche State Bank Ag holds 0.38% of its portfolio in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) for 2.41M shares. Moreover, Wells Fargo Com Mn has 0.15% invested in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE).

Hartwell J M Limited Partnership, which manages about $535.54M and $549.62 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Home Depot Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 6,200 shares to 124,179 shares, valued at $23.83 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) by 9,143 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 369,136 shares, and cut its stake in Epam Systems Inc (NYSE:EPAM).

Marathon Trading Investment Management Llc, which manages about $886.83M and $854.22 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Tal Education Group (Put) by 345,000 shares to 445,200 shares, valued at $16.06M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS) by 34,129 shares in the quarter, for a total of 45,643 shares, and has risen its stake in Select Sector Spdr Tr (Call).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.86 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.14, from 1 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 61 investors sold INTC shares while 733 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 541 raised stakes. 2.84 billion shares or 4.15% less from 2.96 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. American Bancorp has 4,265 shares. Carlson Cap Limited Partnership holds 0.74% or 776,614 shares in its portfolio. Barclays Public Ltd Company invested 0.23% of its portfolio in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). Principal reported 7.13 million shares. First Midwest Fincl Bank Trust Division has 0.9% invested in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) for 122,614 shares. B Riley Wealth Inc stated it has 0.5% of its portfolio in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). Ubs Oconnor holds 200,060 shares. Moody Financial Bank Division accumulated 356,463 shares. American Research & Management Company holds 10,114 shares or 0.15% of its portfolio. S&T State Bank Pa holds 1.65% of its portfolio in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) for 136,872 shares. Moreover, Lpl Fincl Ltd Llc has 0.17% invested in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). Bluestein R H & stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). 5,339 were accumulated by Newfocus Group Inc Limited Com. Schmidt P J Mngmt holds 70,784 shares. Schaper Benz Wise Investment Counsel Wi reported 332,621 shares.

More notable recent Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “AMD Gains Googleâ€™s Data Center Business in Another Blow to Intel – Yahoo Finance” on August 09, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Intel Breaks Below 200-Day Moving Average – Notable for INTC – Nasdaq” published on August 02, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “3 Reasons Why Intel Stock Remains An Interesting Contrarian Buy – Nasdaq” on June 18, 2019. More interesting news about Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) were released by: Bizjournals.com and their article: “British semiconductor supplier to add 100 jobs at new Hillsboro HQ – Portland Business Journal” published on August 13, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Intel (INTC) Releases Patches to Fix High-Severity Glitches – Nasdaq” with publication date: June 14, 2019.