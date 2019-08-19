Adobe Sys (ADBE) Shares Rose While Pitcairn Company Boosted Holding by $461,510; Allegiant Travel Company (ALGT) Position Held by Capital Investment Services Of America Inc

Pitcairn Company increased its stake in Adobe Sys Inc (ADBE) by 6.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pitcairn Company bought 1,735 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.47% . The institutional investor held 28,169 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.51M, up from 26,434 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pitcairn Company who had been investing in Adobe Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $140.88 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.96% or $2.77 during the last trading session, reaching $290.22. About 149,289 shares traded. Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) has risen 23.33% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.33% the S&P500. Some Historical ADBE News: 15/03/2018 – Adobe Achieves Record Revenue; 02/05/2018 – Skava announces it’s joining the Adobe Exchange Partner Program; 27/03/2018 – ADOBE PREDICTS BOOST FROM LARGE GROWTH IN CREATIVE JOBS; 28/03/2018 – The company’s primary competitor is Adobe; 14/03/2018 – Adobe Conference Call Scheduled By Aliya Capital for Mar. 22; 05/04/2018 – ADOBE SYSTEMS INC – MURPHY WILL ASSUME CFO ROLE FROM ADOBE EVP AND CFO MARK GARRETT; 15/03/2018 – ADOBE 1Q DIGITAL EXPERIENCE REV. $554M; 27/03/2018 – Hootsuite Awarded Adobe Exchange Partner of the Year; 17/05/2018 – Adobe Favored by 10 Hedge Funds, 13Fs Show; 15/03/2018 – After-hours buzz: ADBE, AVGO, ULTA & more

Capital Investment Services Of America Inc increased its stake in Allegiant Travel Company (ALGT) by 41.96% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital Investment Services Of America Inc bought 25,760 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.95% . The institutional investor held 87,153 shares of the air freight and delivery services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.28M, up from 61,393 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital Investment Services Of America Inc who had been investing in Allegiant Travel Company for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.35 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.11% or $1.58 during the last trading session, reaching $144.39. About 1,252 shares traded. Allegiant Travel Company (NASDAQ:ALGT) has risen 20.31% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.31% the S&P500. Some Historical ALGT News: 08/03/2018 – ALLEGIANT FEB. TRAFFIC ROSE 14.6% :ALGT US; 25/04/2018 – ALGT: SEES COMPLETING FINANCING IN 2Q FOR SUNSEEKER RESORT; 09/05/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Announces a Class Action Commenced on Behalf of Allegiant Travel Company Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of June 25, 2018 (ALGT); 25/04/2018 – ALLEGIANT TRAVEL 1Q OPER REV. $425.4M, EST. $424.5M; 16/04/2018 – Allegiant Defies 60 Minutes Air Pocket, Small Caps Beat Again — Barron’s Blog; 23/05/2018 – TEAMSTERS LOCAL 986 – TENTATIVE AGREEMENT WITH ALLEGIANT AIR IS FOR APPROXIMATELY 34 FLIGHT DISPATCHERS AT COMPANY; 25/04/2018 – Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Announces That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Allegiant Travel Company (ALGT) and; 08/03/2018 – ALLEGIANT TRAVEL CO – LOAD FACTOR FOR FEB 2018 84.4% VS 81.6% LAST YEAR; 05/04/2018 – ALLEGIANT MARCH TRAFFIC ROSE 17.7% :ALGT US; 09/05/2018 – ALGT COMMENTS IN EMAIL AFTER NEWS OF AUDIT OF FAA OVERSIGHT

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.26, from 0.93 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 43 investors sold ADBE shares while 371 reduced holdings. 116 funds opened positions while 378 raised stakes. 397.86 million shares or 9.47% less from 439.45 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 195,845 are owned by Artisan Partners Ltd Partnership. 2,144 were reported by Peregrine Asset Advisers. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz Ltd Liability Co, Illinois-based fund reported 3,141 shares. Riverpark Cap Lc has 51,080 shares for 3.11% of their portfolio. Reilly Finance Advsrs Limited Liability Company invested in 511 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Webster Fincl Bank N A has invested 0.04% in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Fifth Third Financial Bank accumulated 83,623 shares. Td Asset has 0.08% invested in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) for 191,421 shares. Alpha Windward Limited Liability Corp holds 1,038 shares or 0.18% of its portfolio. Ubs Asset Management Americas Inc stated it has 3.30 million shares or 0% of all its holdings. Jacobs And Company Ca holds 1.92% or 42,386 shares in its portfolio. Private Ocean Ltd invested 0.01% in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Parkwood Lc reported 18,646 shares. 19.33M are held by Primecap Management Communication Ca. Moreover, Colony Gp Limited has 0.09% invested in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) for 8,063 shares.

Pitcairn Company, which manages about $920.88M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ansys Inc (NASDAQ:ANSS) by 3,077 shares to 2,864 shares, valued at $524,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Proshares Tr (TOLZ) by 32,811 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 5,784 shares, and cut its stake in Metlife Inc (NYSE:MET).

