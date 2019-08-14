Adobe Sys (ADBE) Shareholder Adell Harriman & Carpenter Increased Stake; Spf Beheer Bv Stake in Tjx Cos The (TJX) Decreased as Market Value Rose

Spf Beheer Bv decreased its stake in Tjx Cos Inc The (TJX) by 17.21% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Spf Beheer Bv sold 316,196 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.15% . The institutional investor held 1.52M shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $80.95M, down from 1.84M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Spf Beheer Bv who had been investing in Tjx Cos Inc The for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $62.78 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.89% or $1.54 during the last trading session, reaching $51.77. About 5.46 million shares traded. The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) has risen 12.76% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.76% the S&P500.

Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc increased its stake in Adobe Sys Inc (ADBE) by 103.12% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc bought 5,356 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.47% . The institutional investor held 10,550 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.81 billion, up from 5,194 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc who had been investing in Adobe Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $138.31B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.82% or $8.25 during the last trading session, reaching $284.92. About 1.58 million shares traded. Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) has risen 23.33% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.33% the S&P500. Some Historical ADBE News: 21/05/2018 – Adobe: Magento CEO Mark Lavelle to Continue to Lead Magento Team as Part of Adobe’s Digital Experience Business; 27/03/2018 – Adobe Cloud Platform Innovation Showcased at Summit; 15/03/2018 – ADOBE SYSTEMS INC – QTRLY SHR $1.55 ON A NON-GAAP BASIS; 04/04/2018 – Adobe Summit: Experience Is Everything; 16/03/2018 – ADOBE SYSTEMS INC ADBE.O : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $250 FROM $225; RATING OUTPERFORM; 21/05/2018 – Adobe Buys Magento for $1.7 Billion to Boost Commerce Ambitions; 15/03/2018 – ADOBE 1Q REV. $2.08B, EST. $2.05B; 21/05/2018 – ADOBE SYSTEMS INC – NEW PROGRAM IS EXPECTED TO BE FUNDED FROM ADOBE’S FUTURE CASH FLOW FROM OPERATIONS; 27/03/2018 – ADOBE TO BOOST MARKETING ANALYTICS WITH MORE APP INTEGRATIONS; 03/04/2018 – Adobe Creative Cloud Empowers Creatives to Thrive in the Video Age

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.26, from 0.93 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 43 investors sold ADBE shares while 371 reduced holdings. 116 funds opened positions while 378 raised stakes. 397.86 million shares or 9.47% less from 439.45 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc, which manages about $528.39M and $514.15 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr Nasdaq Biotechnology (IBB) by 3,053 shares to 37,195 shares, valued at $4.16B in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Amgen Inc (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 824 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 31,596 shares, and cut its stake in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX).

Spf Beheer Bv, which manages about $2.46B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ulta Beauty Inc (NASDAQ:ULTA) by 24,200 shares to 250,965 shares, valued at $87.52M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) by 39,216 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.04M shares, and has risen its stake in Metlife Inc (NYSE:MET).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.23 in 2019 Q1. Its down 7.11, from 8.34 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 43 investors sold TJX shares while 353 reduced holdings. 119 funds opened positions while 370 raised stakes. 1.03 billion shares or 51.70% less from 2.12 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

