Adobe Sys (ADBE) Holder Pitcairn Company Lowered Its Position by $1.22 Million as Market Value Rose; Wells Fargo Co New (WFC) Holder Plancorp Has Lifted Its Position by $402,038 as Valuation Rose

Pitcairn Company decreased its stake in Adobe Sys Inc (ADBE) by 14.7% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pitcairn Company sold 4,142 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.47% . The institutional investor held 24,027 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.08 million, down from 28,169 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pitcairn Company who had been investing in Adobe Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $134.73 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.21% or $6.27 during the last trading session, reaching $277.54. About 2.86 million shares traded or 16.02% up from the average. Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) has risen 23.33% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.33% the S&P500. Some Historical ADBE News: 21/05/2018 – Adobe To Acquire Magento Commerce; 22/03/2018 – TEKsystems to Exhibit at Adobe Summit 2018; 24/04/2018 – Adobe Gets Into the Voice Assistant Game; 27/03/2018 – Informatica Launches Support for Adobe Cloud Platform with New Connector; 13/04/2018 – ADOBE NAMES DAVID A. RICKS TO BOARD, BOOSTING BOARD TO 11; 13/04/2018 – Adobe Systems: Ricks is CEO of Eli Lilly; 13/04/2018 – Microsoft, Adobe and Mattel among 40 companies pledging to make workplace changes to help women succeed; 15/03/2018 – ADOBE: MORE PEOPLE BUYING SUITES OF PRODUCTS RATHER THAN APPS; 05/04/2018 – ADOBE NAMES JOHN MURPHY CFO; 05/04/2018 – ADOBE SYSTEMS INC – MURPHY WILL ASSUME CFO ROLE FROM ADOBE EVP AND CFO MARK GARRETT

Plancorp Llc increased its stake in Wells Fargo Co New (WFC) by 89.42% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Plancorp Llc bought 8,554 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.37% . The institutional investor held 18,120 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $867,000, up from 9,566 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Plancorp Llc who had been investing in Wells Fargo Co New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $223.43B market cap company. The stock increased 3.77% or $1.84 during the last trading session, reaching $50.71. About 58.81 million shares traded or 187.57% up from the average. Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) has declined 17.23% since September 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.23% the S&P500. Some Historical WFC News: 10/05/2018 – Wells Fargo & Co Buys Into Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure Class; 20/04/2018 – Dealbook: Wells Fargo Faces Another Huge Fine. Is That Too Much?: DealBook Briefing; 08/05/2018 – EnPro Industries at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 04/05/2018 – RPM to Webcast Presentation at Wells Fargo Securities Industrials Conference; 04/05/2018 – Wells Fargo: Entered Into Agreement in Principle to Avoid Cost, Disruption of Further Litigation; 13/04/2018 – WELLS FARGO WFC.N CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER JOHN SHREWSBERRY SAYS CARD FEES FELL BY $43 MILLION DUE TO NEW ACCOUNTING METHODS; 19/04/2018 – Yahoo! UK: Wells Fargo nears $1 billion settlement for loan abuses; 09/04/2018 – Wells Fargo Faces Nasty Fine — Barrons.com; 08/03/2018 – Massachusetts’s securities regulator investigates Wells Fargo Advisors; 20/04/2018 – Bureau of Consumer Financial Protection Announced Settlement with Wells Fargo Bank

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.05, from 1.19 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 39 investors sold ADBE shares while 372 reduced holdings. 130 funds opened positions while 379 raised stakes. 397.54 million shares or 0.08% less from 397.86 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Pitcairn Company, which manages about $999.39M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Broadcom Inc by 1,156 shares to 5,069 shares, valued at $1.46 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Wells Fargo & Co New (NYSE:WFC) by 15,202 shares in the quarter, for a total of 42,690 shares, and has risen its stake in American Tower (NYSE:AMT).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.71 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.15, from 0.86 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 72 investors sold WFC shares while 642 reduced holdings. 100 funds opened positions while 408 raised stakes. 3.38 billion shares or 2.62% more from 3.29 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

