Adobe Inc. (ADBE)’s Financial Results Comparing With Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK)

Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) and Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK) have been rivals in the Application Software for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Adobe Inc. 270 14.80 N/A 5.52 50.14 Workiva Inc. 50 10.21 N/A -1.09 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of Adobe Inc. and Workiva Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Adobe Inc. and Workiva Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Adobe Inc. 0.00% 29.2% 15.6% Workiva Inc. 0.00% 534.9% -22%

Risk and Volatility

A 1.12 beta means Adobe Inc.’s volatility is 12.00% more than Standard & Poor’s 500’s volatility. Competitively, Workiva Inc.’s beta is 1.09 which is 9.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Adobe Inc. is 1 while its Current Ratio is 1. Meanwhile, Workiva Inc. has a Current Ratio of 1 while its Quick Ratio is 1. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than .

Analyst Recommendations

The Ratings and Recommendations for Adobe Inc. and Workiva Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Adobe Inc. 0 4 12 2.75 Workiva Inc. 1 0 2 2.67

Adobe Inc.’s consensus price target is $308.06, while its potential upside is 0.06%. Meanwhile, Workiva Inc.’s consensus price target is $44.33, while its potential downside is -22.90%. The results provided earlier shows that Adobe Inc. appears more favorable than Workiva Inc., based on analyst belief.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 88.8% of Adobe Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 64.9% of Workiva Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Adobe Inc.’s share held by insiders are 0.1%. Competitively, Workiva Inc. has 4.9% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Adobe Inc. 0.02% 1.69% 6.38% 13.06% 16.13% 22.36% Workiva Inc. 3.01% 3.94% 24.11% 40.13% 104.73% 50.6%

For the past year Adobe Inc. was less bullish than Workiva Inc.

Summary

Adobe Inc. beats Workiva Inc. on 7 of the 9 factors.

Adobe Systems Incorporated operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, small and medium businesses, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. This segmentÂ’s flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customers to download and install the latest versions of its creative products. This segment serves traditional content creators, Web application developers, and digital media professionals, as well as their management in marketing departments and agencies, companies, and publishers. The companyÂ’s Digital Marketing segment offers solutions for how digital advertising and marketing are created, managed, executed, measured, and optimized. This segment provides analytics, social marketing, targeting, advertising and media optimization, digital experience management, cross-channel campaign management, and audience management solutions, as well as video delivery and monetization to digital marketers, advertisers, publishers, merchandisers, Web analysts, chief marketing officers, chief information officers, and chief revenue officers. Its Print and Publishing segment offers products and services, such as eLearning solutions, technical document publishing, Web application development, and high-end printing, as well as publishing needs of technical and business, and original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) printing businesses. The company markets and licenses its products and services directly to enterprise customers through its sales force, as well as to end-users through app stores and through its Website at adobe.com. It also distributes products and services through a network of distributors, value-added resellers, systems integrators, independent software vendors, retailers, and OEMs. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

Workiva Inc. provides cloud solutions for enterprises to improve productivity, accountability, and insight into business data in the United States and internationally. It offers solutions for finance and accounting, audit and internal controls, risk and compliance, and operations markets. The company provides Wdesk, a collaborative work management platform to collect, link, report, and analyze the business data, as well as to create, review, and publish data-linked documents and reports. Its proprietary, word processing, spreadsheet, and presentation applications are integrated and built a data management engine that allows work anytime from anywhere with an Internet connection. The company serves organizations, including Fortune 500 companies. Workiva Inc. has a strategic partnership with EisnerAmper LLP to streamline companyÂ’s documents, as well as implement and assess internal controls over financial reporting as required under the Sarbanes-Oxley Act. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Ames, Iowa.