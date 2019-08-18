Adobe Inc. (ADBE)’s Financial Results Comparing With Phunware Inc. (NASDAQ:PHUN)

As Application Software companies, Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) and Phunware Inc. (NASDAQ:PHUN) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Adobe Inc. 277 13.81 N/A 5.42 55.15 Phunware Inc. 27 2.18 N/A -0.23 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Adobe Inc. and Phunware Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Adobe Inc. 0.00% 27.9% 14.5% Phunware Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Adobe Inc. are 0.7 and 0.7. Competitively, Phunware Inc. has 0.3 and 0.3 for Current and Quick Ratio. Adobe Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Phunware Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Recommendations and Ratings for Adobe Inc. and Phunware Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Adobe Inc. 0 4 12 2.75 Phunware Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

$308.06 is Adobe Inc.’s average price target while its potential upside is 7.17%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Adobe Inc. and Phunware Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 89.6% and 17.3%. About 0.1% of Adobe Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Competitively, Phunware Inc. has 0.2% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Adobe Inc. -3.68% -0.7% 5.47% 23.15% 23.33% 32.1% Phunware Inc. -7.57% -40.63% -79.72% -99.05% -83.48% -88.01%

For the past year Adobe Inc. had bullish trend while Phunware Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

Adobe Inc. beats on 9 of the 9 factors Phunware Inc.

Adobe Systems Incorporated operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, small and medium businesses, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. This segmentÂ’s flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customers to download and install the latest versions of its creative products. This segment serves traditional content creators, Web application developers, and digital media professionals, as well as their management in marketing departments and agencies, companies, and publishers. The companyÂ’s Digital Marketing segment offers solutions for how digital advertising and marketing are created, managed, executed, measured, and optimized. This segment provides analytics, social marketing, targeting, advertising and media optimization, digital experience management, cross-channel campaign management, and audience management solutions, as well as video delivery and monetization to digital marketers, advertisers, publishers, merchandisers, Web analysts, chief marketing officers, chief information officers, and chief revenue officers. Its Print and Publishing segment offers products and services, such as eLearning solutions, technical document publishing, Web application development, and high-end printing, as well as publishing needs of technical and business, and original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) printing businesses. The company markets and licenses its products and services directly to enterprise customers through its sales force, as well as to end-users through app stores and through its Website at adobe.com. It also distributes products and services through a network of distributors, value-added resellers, systems integrators, independent software vendors, retailers, and OEMs. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.