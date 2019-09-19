Adobe Inc. (ADBE)’s Financial Results Comparing With Monotype Imaging Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:TYPE)

Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) and Monotype Imaging Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:TYPE), both competing one another are Application Software companies. We will compare their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Adobe Inc. 282 12.94 N/A 5.42 55.15 Monotype Imaging Holdings Inc. 19 3.35 N/A 0.38 52.83

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of Adobe Inc. and Monotype Imaging Holdings Inc. Monotype Imaging Holdings Inc. has lower revenue and earnings than Adobe Inc. Business that presently has a higher price-to-earnings ratio means that it is the more expensive of the two businesses. Adobe Inc.’s presently higher price-to-earnings ratio means it is more expensive than Monotype Imaging Holdings Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Adobe Inc. and Monotype Imaging Holdings Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Adobe Inc. 0.00% 27.9% 14.5% Monotype Imaging Holdings Inc. 0.00% 3.5% 2.3%

Risk and Volatility

Adobe Inc. is 8.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 due to its 1.08 beta. Monotype Imaging Holdings Inc. has a 0.99 beta and it is 1.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Adobe Inc. has a Current Ratio of 0.7 and a Quick Ratio of 0.7. Competitively, Monotype Imaging Holdings Inc.’s Current Ratio is 2.3 and has 2.3 Quick Ratio. Monotype Imaging Holdings Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Adobe Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Recommendations and Ratings for Adobe Inc. and Monotype Imaging Holdings Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Adobe Inc. 0 3 11 2.79 Monotype Imaging Holdings Inc. 0 1 0 2.00

Adobe Inc. has a 11.43% upside potential and an average price target of $316.07. Competitively the average price target of Monotype Imaging Holdings Inc. is $17.5, which is potential -11.57% downside. The results provided earlier shows that Adobe Inc. appears more favorable than Monotype Imaging Holdings Inc., based on analyst view.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 89.6% of Adobe Inc. shares and 92.7% of Monotype Imaging Holdings Inc. shares. Insiders held roughly 0.1% of Adobe Inc.’s shares. Insiders Comparatively, held 3.2% of Monotype Imaging Holdings Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Adobe Inc. -3.68% -0.7% 5.47% 23.15% 23.33% 32.1% Monotype Imaging Holdings Inc. 19.3% 18.1% 16.31% 21.03% -1.38% 28.67%

For the past year Adobe Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Monotype Imaging Holdings Inc.

Summary

On 12 of the 12 factors Adobe Inc. beats Monotype Imaging Holdings Inc.

Adobe Systems Incorporated operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, small and medium businesses, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. This segmentÂ’s flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customers to download and install the latest versions of its creative products. This segment serves traditional content creators, Web application developers, and digital media professionals, as well as their management in marketing departments and agencies, companies, and publishers. The companyÂ’s Digital Marketing segment offers solutions for how digital advertising and marketing are created, managed, executed, measured, and optimized. This segment provides analytics, social marketing, targeting, advertising and media optimization, digital experience management, cross-channel campaign management, and audience management solutions, as well as video delivery and monetization to digital marketers, advertisers, publishers, merchandisers, Web analysts, chief marketing officers, chief information officers, and chief revenue officers. Its Print and Publishing segment offers products and services, such as eLearning solutions, technical document publishing, Web application development, and high-end printing, as well as publishing needs of technical and business, and original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) printing businesses. The company markets and licenses its products and services directly to enterprise customers through its sales force, as well as to end-users through app stores and through its Website at adobe.com. It also distributes products and services through a network of distributors, value-added resellers, systems integrators, independent software vendors, retailers, and OEMs. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

Monotype Imaging Holdings Inc. develops, markets, and licenses technologies and fonts in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, and rest of Asia. The company offers font products, including its own fonts from the Monotype Libraries, as well as fonts from third parties through its e-commerce Websites, including myfonts.com, fonts.com, fontshop.com, and linotype.com. It also provides font scaling engine and font compression technologies that are compatible with virtually font formats and industry standards, including the PostScript and PCL printing languages; font solutions for consumer device manufacturers, including Edge and SmartHint technologies for precise pixel adjustments to enable fonts to display with optimal quality in suboptimal display environments; printer driver kits; and fonts for printer manufacturers. In addition, the company offers screen imaging technologies; a mobile engagement platform that enables brands and advertisers to create and distribute branded content; brand engagement and social endorsement technologies through mobile and digital channels; and various tools to enhance user experiences. Further, it provides expert consultation and custom type design services; and technology support and professional services. The company provides approximately 17,000 typeface designs, and supports approximately 250 Latin and non-Latin languages. Its solutions are used in various devices, including laser printers, digital copiers, mobile phones, automotive displays, navigation devices, e-book readers, tablets, digital cameras, digital televisions, set-top boxes, consumer appliances, and Internet of things devices, as well as in various software applications and operating systems. The company serves content creators, marketers, consumer device manufacturers, and independent software vendors and developers. Monotype Imaging Holdings Inc. is headquartered in Woburn, Massachusetts.