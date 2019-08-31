Adobe Inc. (ADBE)’s Financial Results Comparing With Materialise NV (NASDAQ:MTLS)

This is a contrast between Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) and Materialise NV (NASDAQ:MTLS) based on their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Application Software and they also compete with each other.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Adobe Inc. 280 13.46 N/A 5.42 55.15 Materialise NV 17 0.00 N/A 0.06 312.74

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies. Materialise NV is observed to has lower revenue and earnings than Adobe Inc. The business with a lower P/E ratio is presently more affordable of the two stocks. Adobe Inc.’s shares have been trading at lower P/E ratio which means it is presently more affordable than Materialise NV.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Adobe Inc. 0.00% 27.9% 14.5% Materialise NV 0.00% 2.4% 1%

Risk and Volatility

Adobe Inc.’s volatility measures that it’s 8.00% more volatile than S&P 500 due to its 1.08 beta. Competitively, Materialise NV’s 50.00% volatility makes it less volatile than S&P 500, because of the 0.5 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Adobe Inc. are 0.7 and 0.7. Competitively, Materialise NV has 2.2 and 2 for Current and Quick Ratio. Materialise NV’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Adobe Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The table given features the ratings and recommendations for Adobe Inc. and Materialise NV.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Adobe Inc. 0 4 12 2.75 Materialise NV 0 0 2 3.00

The consensus price target of Adobe Inc. is $308.06, with potential upside of 8.28%. On the other hand, Materialise NV’s potential downside is -0.81% and its consensus price target is $19.5. The information presented earlier suggests that Adobe Inc. looks more robust than Materialise NV as far as analyst opinion.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 89.6% of Adobe Inc. shares and 22.6% of Materialise NV shares. About 0.1% of Adobe Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Comparatively, Materialise NV has 0.24% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Adobe Inc. -3.68% -0.7% 5.47% 23.15% 23.33% 32.1% Materialise NV 0.31% 2.92% 19.4% 20.06% 52.08% -3.2%

For the past year Adobe Inc. has 32.1% stronger performance while Materialise NV has -3.2% weaker performance.

Summary

Adobe Inc. beats Materialise NV on 9 of the 12 factors.

Adobe Systems Incorporated operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, small and medium businesses, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. This segmentÂ’s flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customers to download and install the latest versions of its creative products. This segment serves traditional content creators, Web application developers, and digital media professionals, as well as their management in marketing departments and agencies, companies, and publishers. The companyÂ’s Digital Marketing segment offers solutions for how digital advertising and marketing are created, managed, executed, measured, and optimized. This segment provides analytics, social marketing, targeting, advertising and media optimization, digital experience management, cross-channel campaign management, and audience management solutions, as well as video delivery and monetization to digital marketers, advertisers, publishers, merchandisers, Web analysts, chief marketing officers, chief information officers, and chief revenue officers. Its Print and Publishing segment offers products and services, such as eLearning solutions, technical document publishing, Web application development, and high-end printing, as well as publishing needs of technical and business, and original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) printing businesses. The company markets and licenses its products and services directly to enterprise customers through its sales force, as well as to end-users through app stores and through its Website at adobe.com. It also distributes products and services through a network of distributors, value-added resellers, systems integrators, independent software vendors, retailers, and OEMs. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

Materialise NV provides additive manufacturing software and 3D printing services in Europe, the Americas, and Asia. The companyÂ’s Materialise Software segment offers proprietary software worldwide through programs and platforms that enable and enhance the functionality of 3D printers and of 3D printing operations. Its software interfaces between various types of 3D printers, and various software applications and capturing technologies, including computer-aided design packages and 3D scanners. This segment serves 3D printing machine original equipment manufacturers; manufacturers in automotive, aerospace, consumer goods, and hearing aid industries; and 3D printing service bureaus through its sales force, Website, and third-party distributors. Its Materialise Medical segment provides medical software that allows medical-image based analysis and engineering, as well as patient-specific design of surgical devices and implants to research institutes, renowned hospitals, and medical device companies; and clinical services. This segment has collaboration agreements with Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc.; Encore Medical, L.P.; and DePuy Synthes Companies of Johnson & Johnson, as well as with Global Orthopaedic Technology Pty Ltd, Limacorporate Spa, Mathys AG, Howmedica Osteonics Corp., Stryker, and Corin Ltd. It serves medical device companies, hospitals, universities, and industrial companies through its direct sales force, Website, and picture archiving and communication system partners. The companyÂ’s Materialise Manufacturing segment primarily offers 3D printing services to industrial and commercial customers. It provides design and engineering services, and rapid prototyping and additive manufacturing of production parts; and engineers and 3D prints fixtures that allow automobile manufacturers and their suppliers to enhance the quality control and efficiency of their manufacturing processes. The company was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in Leuven, Belgium.