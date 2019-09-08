Adobe Inc. (ADBE)’s Financial Results Comparing With Arco Platform Limited (NASDAQ:ARCE)

We will be contrasting the differences between Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) and Arco Platform Limited (NASDAQ:ARCE) as far as dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Application Software industry.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Adobe Inc. 281 13.54 N/A 5.42 55.15 Arco Platform Limited 38 0.00 N/A -0.48 0.00

Table 1 highlights Adobe Inc. and Arco Platform Limited’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) and Arco Platform Limited (NASDAQ:ARCE)’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Adobe Inc. 0.00% 27.9% 14.5% Arco Platform Limited 0.00% -10.3% -8.3%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Adobe Inc. is 0.7 while its Quick Ratio stands at 0.7. The Current Ratio of rival Arco Platform Limited is 11.9 and its Quick Ratio is has 11.7. Arco Platform Limited is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Adobe Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the shown recommendations and ratings for Adobe Inc. and Arco Platform Limited.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Adobe Inc. 0 4 12 2.75 Arco Platform Limited 0 1 1 2.50

Adobe Inc. has an average price target of $308.06, and a 8.11% upside potential. On the other hand, Arco Platform Limited’s potential upside is 14.21% and its average price target is $52. The information presented earlier suggests that Arco Platform Limited looks more robust than Adobe Inc. as far as analyst belief.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 89.6% of Adobe Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 0% of Arco Platform Limited are owned by institutional investors. Adobe Inc.’s share held by insiders are 0.1%. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.44% of Arco Platform Limited’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Adobe Inc. -3.68% -0.7% 5.47% 23.15% 23.33% 32.1% Arco Platform Limited -1.91% 0.5% 40.17% 75.16% 0% 99.55%

For the past year Adobe Inc. was less bullish than Arco Platform Limited.

Summary

Adobe Inc. beats Arco Platform Limited on 7 of the 10 factors.

Adobe Systems Incorporated operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, small and medium businesses, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. This segmentÂ’s flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customers to download and install the latest versions of its creative products. This segment serves traditional content creators, Web application developers, and digital media professionals, as well as their management in marketing departments and agencies, companies, and publishers. The companyÂ’s Digital Marketing segment offers solutions for how digital advertising and marketing are created, managed, executed, measured, and optimized. This segment provides analytics, social marketing, targeting, advertising and media optimization, digital experience management, cross-channel campaign management, and audience management solutions, as well as video delivery and monetization to digital marketers, advertisers, publishers, merchandisers, Web analysts, chief marketing officers, chief information officers, and chief revenue officers. Its Print and Publishing segment offers products and services, such as eLearning solutions, technical document publishing, Web application development, and high-end printing, as well as publishing needs of technical and business, and original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) printing businesses. The company markets and licenses its products and services directly to enterprise customers through its sales force, as well as to end-users through app stores and through its Website at adobe.com. It also distributes products and services through a network of distributors, value-added resellers, systems integrators, independent software vendors, retailers, and OEMs. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

Arco Platform Limited, a technology company in the education sector, provides a pedagogical system with technology-enabled features to deliver educational content to private schools in Brazil. The company's curriculum solutions provide educational content from basic to secondary education K-12 curriculum in printed and digital formats delivered through its platform. As of March 31, 2018, it had a network consisted of 1,140 partner schools and 405,814 enrolled students. The company's activities also comprise editing, publishing, advertising, and sale of educational content for private schools. It serves students, teachers, administrators, and parents. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in SÃ£o Paulo, Brazil.