Adobe Inc. (ADBE) Reaches $306.00 52-Week High; Five Below (FIVE)’s Sentiment Is 1.22

The stock of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) hit a new 52-week high and has $318.24 target or 4.00% above today’s $306.00 share price. The 8 months bullish chart indicates low risk for the $148.54 billion company. The 1-year high was reported on Jul, 10 by Barchart.com. If the $318.24 price target is reached, the company will be worth $5.94B more. The stock increased 0.59% or $1.8 during the last trading session, reaching $306. About 766,169 shares traded. Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) has risen 16.13% since July 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.70% the S&P500. Some Historical ADBE News: 05/04/2018 – Adobe at Company Marketing Hosted By Stephens Inc. Today; 27/03/2018 – ADOBE: WEBSITES SHOULD HAVE CLEAR DATA DISCLAIMERS; 26/03/2018 – Wipro and Adobe Expand Partnership to Offer Enhanced Digital Services and Solutions; 26/03/2018 – EPAM Showcases Solutions at Adobe Summit That Accelerate Time to Market and Drive Revenue; 21/05/2018 – Adobe to buy Magento Commerce for $1.7bn; 13/03/2018 – lnvoca Becomes Premier Level Partner In Adobe Exchange Partner Program; 27/03/2018 – Cognizant Named Adobe’s 2017 Delivery Quality Partner of the Year; 05/04/2018 – ADOBE NAMES JOHN MURPHY CFO; 17/04/2018 – Adobe Announces Deal on Company Website; 21/03/2018 – REG-Thinfilm Announces Integration with Adobe Analytics Cloud

Analysts await Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) to report earnings on September, 12. They expect $1.59 earnings per share, up 11.97% or $0.17 from last year’s $1.42 per share. ADBE’s profit will be $771.85 million for 48.11 P/E if the $1.59 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.47 actual earnings per share reported by Adobe Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.16% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.26, from 0.93 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 43 investors sold Adobe Inc. shares while 371 reduced holdings. 116 funds opened positions while 378 raised stakes. 397.86 million shares or 9.47% less from 439.45 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Clean Yield Gp reported 337 shares. Weatherly Asset Ltd Partnership stated it has 2.57% in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Cambridge Trust invested in 132,472 shares or 2.11% of the stock. Vestor Ltd Liability Company owns 19,382 shares. Clark Gru Incorporated has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Arkansas-based Stephens Incorporated Ar has invested 0.31% in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Tower Rech Limited Company (Trc) holds 0.18% or 10,891 shares. Tiaa Cref Inv Mgmt Ltd Com invested 0.47% in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). 1,227 are owned by Joel Isaacson Co Ltd Liability Corp. Bangor Financial Bank has 1,587 shares for 0.08% of their portfolio. Alpha Cubed Invs Limited Liability Co owns 26,384 shares or 0.85% of their US portfolio. Asset Mngmt reported 0.44% of its portfolio in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). American Group Inc reported 0.22% in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). 114,790 are owned by Arizona State Retirement System. Kistler, a Alabama-based fund reported 562 shares.

Since January 24, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 7 insider sales for $96.39 million activity. $6.00M worth of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) was sold by Parasnis Abhay on Wednesday, January 30. On Wednesday, January 30 Lewnes Ann sold $720,480 worth of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) or 3,000 shares. The insider NARAYEN SHANTANU sold $34.32 million. 30,000 shares valued at $7.39M were sold by Rencher Bradley on Thursday, January 31. $10.19M worth of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) shares were sold by THOMPSON MATTHEW. Morris Donna sold $3.45M worth of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) on Friday, February 1.

Adobe Systems Incorporated operates as a diversified software firm worldwide. The company has market cap of $148.54 billion. The Company’s Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, small and medium businesses, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. It has a 57.19 P/E ratio. This segment??s flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows clients to download and install the latest versions of its creative products.

Analysts await Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE) to report earnings on September, 5. They expect $0.50 earnings per share, up 19.05% or $0.08 from last year’s $0.42 per share. FIVE’s profit will be $27.98M for 63.66 P/E if the $0.50 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.35 actual earnings per share reported by Five Below, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 42.86% EPS growth.

Five Below, Inc. operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. The company has market cap of $7.12 billion. It offers accessories, including novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and T-shirts, as well as beauty products comprising nail polish, lip gloss, fragrance, and branded cosmetics; and items used to complete and personalize living space, including glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, pillows, candles, incense, and related items, as well as provides storage options for the customerÂ’s room and locker. It has a 46.65 P/E ratio. The firm also provides sport balls; team sports merchandise and fitness accessories, such as hand weights, jump ropes, and gym balls; games, including name brand board games, puzzles, toys, and plush items; and pool, beach and outdoor toys, games, and accessories.

The stock decreased 1.42% or $1.83 during the last trading session, reaching $127.31. About 205,223 shares traded. Five Below, Inc. (FIVE) has risen 76.73% since July 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 72.30% the S&P500.