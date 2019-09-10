Adobe Inc. (ADBE) Is At $279.30 Formed Wedge; Ion Asset Management LTD Raised Mylan N V (MYL) Position

Adobe Inc. (ADBE) formed wedge up with $304.44 target or 9.00% above today’s $279.30 share price. Adobe Inc. (ADBE) has $135.38B valuation. The stock decreased 1.98% or $5.64 during the last trading session, reaching $279.3. About 3.13M shares traded or 27.38% up from the average. Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) has risen 23.33% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.33% the S&P500. Some Historical ADBE News: 05/04/2018 – ADBE: Adobe names John Murpy as CFO, effective April 9 [MORE]; 06/04/2018 – The CEOs from Microsoft, Adobe, and Mastercard have all graduated from this high school. via @CNBCMakeIt; 27/03/2018 – Adobe Announces Significant Partner Momentum at Summit 2018; 23/03/2018 – Perficient Digital to Showcase Digital Marketing Expertise at Adobe Summit 2018; 03/05/2018 – Investor Advisory: Adobe Announces Webcasts of Investor Conference Participation; 15/05/2018 – Adobe Accelerates Experience Design Growth With Starter Plan for Adobe XD; 22/05/2018 – Adobe Announces Magento Move to Beat Shopify: MageMail Analysis; 15/03/2018 – Adobe Systems 2Q EPS $1.17; 26/03/2018 – WIPRO LTD WIPR.NS SAYS CO AND ADOBE EXPAND PARTNERSHIP TO OFFER ENHANCED DIGITAL SERVICES AND SOLUTIONS; 21/05/2018 – Adobe: Magento CEO Mark Lavelle to Continue to Lead Magento Team as Part of Adobe’s Digital Experience Business

Ion Asset Management Ltd increased Mylan N V (MYL) stake by 257.09% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Ion Asset Management Ltd acquired 965,226 shares as Mylan N V (MYL)’s stock declined 22.79%. The Ion Asset Management Ltd holds 1.34 million shares with $38.00 million value, up from 375,450 last quarter. Mylan N V now has $10.37 billion valuation. The stock increased 3.27% or $0.67 during the last trading session, reaching $21.19. About 5.20M shares traded. Mylan N.V. (NASDAQ:MYL) has declined 42.99% since September 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 42.99% the S&P500. Some Historical MYL News: 09/05/2018 – US FDA ADDS MYLAN NV’S MYL.O EPIPEN PRODUCTS TO ITS DRUG SHORTAGE LIST DUE TO MANUFACTURING DELAYS; 28/03/2018 – LAUNCH: Mylan $1.5b Debt Offering in Two Parts; 24/04/2018 – W Virginia Gov: Gov. Justice announces informational meeting for employees impacted by layoffs at Mylan Pharmaceuticals; 12/03/2018 – Hikma Pharmaceutical: FDA Requests Additional Clinical Study for Generic Advair; 09/05/2018 – Mylan’s quarterly profit rises 31 percent; 21/03/2018 – Mylan to Host Investor Day on April 11, 2018, in New York City; 27/03/2018 – Mylan Plans to Launch the Biosimilar in Europe in 2H; 10/04/2018 – FDA: Abbreviated New Drug Application (ANDA): 202671 Company: MYLAN LABS LTD; 10/04/2018 – Mylan to Acquire the Global Marketing Rights to a Once-monthly Glatiramer Acetate Product through an Investment and Partnership with Israeli Company Mapi Pharma; 12/03/2018 – Hikma Pharmaceuticals: FDA Requests Another Trial for Generic Advair Diskus

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.26, from 0.93 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 43 investors sold Adobe Inc. shares while 371 reduced holdings. 116 funds opened positions while 378 raised stakes. 397.86 million shares or 9.47% less from 439.45 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pictet And Cie (Europe) holds 1,666 shares. Hartwell J M Partnership accumulated 0.39% or 7,965 shares. Wedgewood Incorporated Pa has invested 0.47% of its portfolio in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Rockland Tru owns 2,928 shares. Halbert Hargrove Russell Ltd Liability Co owns 1.36% invested in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) for 1,448 shares. Fifth Third National Bank invested in 0.14% or 83,623 shares. 52,437 are owned by Dnb Asset Mngmt As. 891,754 are held by Dimensional Fund Advisors Ltd Partnership. Moreover, Weiss Asset Mgmt Ltd Partnership has 0.02% invested in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Tocqueville Asset Mngmt Ltd Partnership reported 113,459 shares. Yhb Inv Incorporated reported 940 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Balyasny Asset Mngmt Lc stated it has 0.09% of its portfolio in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Btc Capital Mgmt, Iowa-based fund reported 17,337 shares. Mark Sheptoff Fincl Planning Limited Liability Com reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Balasa Dinverno & Foltz Lc holds 0.1% or 3,141 shares.

Analysts await Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) to report earnings on September, 17 after the close. They expect $1.59 EPS, up 11.97% or $0.17 from last year’s $1.42 per share. ADBE’s profit will be $770.68M for 43.92 P/E if the $1.59 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.47 actual EPS reported by Adobe Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.16% EPS growth.

Among 15 analysts covering Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE), 11 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 73% are positive. Adobe has $34000 highest and $250 lowest target. $308.67’s average target is 10.52% above currents $279.3 stock price. Adobe had 26 analyst reports since March 12, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Canaccord Genuity maintained Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) rating on Wednesday, June 19. Canaccord Genuity has “Buy” rating and $32000 target. As per Friday, March 15, the company rating was maintained by Stephens. The rating was maintained by Guggenheim on Friday, March 15 with “Hold”. The company was upgraded on Thursday, June 20 by Stephens. Cowen & Co maintained the shares of ADBE in report on Tuesday, March 12 with “Hold” rating. Barclays Capital maintained Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) rating on Wednesday, June 19. Barclays Capital has “Overweight” rating and $33000 target. The stock of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) has “Neutral” rating given on Wednesday, June 19 by Wedbush. The stock of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) earned “Buy” rating by Barclays Capital on Friday, March 15. Stifel Nicolaus maintained Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) rating on Friday, March 15. Stifel Nicolaus has “Buy” rating and $325 target. The firm has “Buy” rating by RBC Capital Markets given on Friday, March 15.

Investors sentiment increased to Infinity in Q1 2019. Its up Infinity, from 0.33 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 0 investors sold MYL shares while 0 reduced holdings. 1 funds opened positions while 1 raised stakes. 259,686 shares or 99.91% more from 129,903 shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Gulf Intll Bancshares (Uk) invested in 115,438 shares or 0.06% of the stock. Gemmer Asset Mngmt has invested 0% in Mylan N.V. (NASDAQ:MYL).

Among 4 analysts covering Mylan Inc (NASDAQ:MYL), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 75% are positive. Mylan Inc has $35 highest and $2200 lowest target. $27’s average target is 27.42% above currents $21.19 stock price. Mylan Inc had 6 analyst reports since March 19, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Overweight” rating on Tuesday, July 30 by Morgan Stanley. The stock of Mylan N.V. (NASDAQ:MYL) earned “Market Perform” rating by Wells Fargo on Wednesday, May 8. The rating was initiated by SunTrust with “Buy” on Tuesday, March 19.

