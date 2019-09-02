Adobe Inc. (ADBE) EPS Estimated At $1.59; RUSSEL METALS ORDINARY SHARES (RUSMF) Shorts Up By 19.05%

Analysts expect Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) to report $1.59 EPS on September, 17 after the close.They anticipate $0.17 EPS change or 11.97% from last quarter’s $1.42 EPS. ADBE’s profit would be $759.73 million giving it 44.73 P/E if the $1.59 EPS is correct. After having $1.47 EPS previously, Adobe Inc.’s analysts see 8.16% EPS growth. The stock decreased 0.74% or $2.12 during the last trading session, reaching $284.51. About 2.37 million shares traded. Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) has risen 23.33% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.33% the S&P500. Some Historical ADBE News: 15/03/2018 – ADOBE CEO SPEAKS ON 1Q EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL; 15/03/2018 – Adobe Systems 2Q EPS $1.17; 15/03/2018 – Adobe Achieves Record Revenue; 26/03/2018 – Wipro and Adobe Expand Partnership to Offer Enhanced Digital Services and Solutions; 15/03/2018 – ADOBE: EXPECT TO SEE CONTINUED INVESTMENTS IN AI, OTHER TECH; 21/05/2018 – Permira Announces Sale of Magento Commerce to Adobe for US$1.68 B; 29/03/2018 – ADOBE GROWS ADVERTISING TECH BUSINESS WITH NBCUNIVERSAL PACT; 27/03/2018 – HS2 Solutions Receives Adobe Emerging Partner of the Year Award for 2017 at Adobe Summit; 15/03/2018 – ADOBE SYSTEMS INC ADBE.O : BARCLAYS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $250 FROM $221; 20/03/2018 – Facebook and Adobe to buy wind power from Nebraska facility

RUSSEL METALS INC ORDINARY SHARES (OTCMKTS:RUSMF) had an increase of 19.05% in short interest. RUSMF’s SI was 285,000 shares in September as released by FINRA. Its up 19.05% from 239,400 shares previously. With 2,600 avg volume, 110 days are for RUSSEL METALS INC ORDINARY SHARES (OTCMKTS:RUSMF)’s short sellers to cover RUSMF’s short positions. The stock decreased 1.08% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $14.95. About 1,200 shares traded or 23.33% up from the average. Russel Metals Inc. (OTCMKTS:RUSMF) has 0.00% since September 2, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Adobe Systems Incorporated operates as a diversified software firm worldwide. The company has market cap of $135.94 billion. The Company’s Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, small and medium businesses, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. It has a 53.17 P/E ratio. This segmentÂ’s flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows clients to download and install the latest versions of its creative products.

More notable recent Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “With 23% Earnings Growth, Did Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Outperform The Industry? – Yahoo Finance” on August 30, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Adobe is Now Oversold (ADBE) – Nasdaq” published on August 05, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Generating Income on Adobe (ADBE) – Nasdaq” on August 15, 2019. More interesting news about Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Adobe Systems (ADBE) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” published on August 27, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: GM, ADBE, MO – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 23, 2019.

Among 16 analysts covering Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE), 12 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 75% are positive. Adobe has $34000 highest and $250 lowest target. $308.06’s average target is 8.28% above currents $284.51 stock price. Adobe had 27 analyst reports since March 7, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Wedbush maintained the stock with “Hold” rating in Friday, March 15 report. Morgan Stanley upgraded the shares of ADBE in report on Monday, April 29 to “Overweight” rating. The rating was maintained by Barclays Capital with “Buy” on Friday, March 15. On Friday, March 15 the stock rating was maintained by Robert W. Baird with “Buy”. As per Friday, March 15, the company rating was maintained by Stifel Nicolaus. The stock of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) earned “Buy” rating by Bank of America on Wednesday, June 19. Stephens upgraded the stock to “Overweight” rating in Thursday, June 20 report. Canaccord Genuity maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Friday, March 15 report. Wells Fargo maintained Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) on Wednesday, June 19 with “Market Perform” rating. The company was maintained on Wednesday, March 13 by Bank of America.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.26, from 0.93 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 43 investors sold Adobe Inc. shares while 371 reduced holdings. 116 funds opened positions while 378 raised stakes. 397.86 million shares or 9.47% less from 439.45 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Oakworth Cap stated it has 263 shares. Dakota Wealth Mgmt accumulated 0.39% or 4,825 shares. Ashmore Wealth Mgmt Lc owns 181,740 shares for 2.83% of their portfolio. Mai Management stated it has 0.43% of its portfolio in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Meeder Asset has invested 0.53% of its portfolio in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Moreover, Invest House Ltd Liability has 3.14% invested in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) for 109,024 shares. Court Place Advisors Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0.26% in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec has 4,948 shares. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Va has 28,665 shares. Gilder Gagnon Howe Limited Liability Company owns 169,148 shares for 0.48% of their portfolio. 2,375 are owned by Philadelphia. Finemark National Bank & invested 1.02% in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Morgan Stanley stated it has 0.46% of its portfolio in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Wedgewood Pa holds 0.47% in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) or 1,139 shares. Retirement Of Alabama has 0.29% invested in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE).

More news for Russel Metals Inc. (OTCMKTS:RUSMF) were recently published by: Seekingalpha.com, which released: “Russel Metals announces acquisition of Color Steels – Seeking Alpha” on September 05, 2017. Seekingalpha.com‘s article titled: “Russel Metals announces agreement to acquire Dubose Steel – Seeking Alpha” and published on February 22, 2018 is yet another important article.

Russel Metals Inc. processes and distributes steel and other metal products in North America. The company has market cap of $930.00 million. The firm operates in three divisions: Metals Service Centers, Energy Products, and Steel Distributors. It has a 6.15 P/E ratio. The Metals Service Centers segment sells plates, and flat rolled carbon and other general line carbon steel products comprising structurals, bars, sheets, pipes, tubing, and hollow structural steel tubing products, as well as stainless steel, aluminum, and other non-ferrous specialty metal products in various sizes, shapes, and specifications.