Adobe Inc. (ADBE) and Synchronoss Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCR) Contrasting side by side

We are comparing Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) and Synchronoss Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCR) on their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation. They both are Application Software companies, competing one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Adobe Inc. 274 14.12 N/A 5.42 55.15 Synchronoss Technologies Inc. 7 1.08 N/A -6.27 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of Adobe Inc. and Synchronoss Technologies Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Adobe Inc. 0.00% 27.9% 14.5% Synchronoss Technologies Inc. 0.00% -93.4% -28.6%

Volatility & Risk

A beta of 1.08 shows that Adobe Inc. is 8.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Synchronoss Technologies Inc.’s 44.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 which is a result of the 0.56 beta.

Liquidity

Adobe Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 0.7 and 0.7 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Synchronoss Technologies Inc. are 1.2 and 1.2 respectively. Synchronoss Technologies Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Adobe Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The Recommendations and Ratings for Adobe Inc. and Synchronoss Technologies Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Adobe Inc. 0 4 12 2.75 Synchronoss Technologies Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Adobe Inc. has a consensus target price of $308.06, and a 4.89% upside potential.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 89.6% of Adobe Inc. shares and 47.6% of Synchronoss Technologies Inc. shares. About 0.1% of Adobe Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 5.4% of Synchronoss Technologies Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Adobe Inc. -3.68% -0.7% 5.47% 23.15% 23.33% 32.1% Synchronoss Technologies Inc. 2.93% 1.89% 49.26% 12.67% 99.26% 31.76%

For the past year Adobe Inc. was more bullish than Synchronoss Technologies Inc.

Summary

On 8 of the 9 factors Adobe Inc. beats Synchronoss Technologies Inc.

Adobe Systems Incorporated operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, small and medium businesses, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. This segmentÂ’s flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customers to download and install the latest versions of its creative products. This segment serves traditional content creators, Web application developers, and digital media professionals, as well as their management in marketing departments and agencies, companies, and publishers. The companyÂ’s Digital Marketing segment offers solutions for how digital advertising and marketing are created, managed, executed, measured, and optimized. This segment provides analytics, social marketing, targeting, advertising and media optimization, digital experience management, cross-channel campaign management, and audience management solutions, as well as video delivery and monetization to digital marketers, advertisers, publishers, merchandisers, Web analysts, chief marketing officers, chief information officers, and chief revenue officers. Its Print and Publishing segment offers products and services, such as eLearning solutions, technical document publishing, Web application development, and high-end printing, as well as publishing needs of technical and business, and original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) printing businesses. The company markets and licenses its products and services directly to enterprise customers through its sales force, as well as to end-users through app stores and through its Website at adobe.com. It also distributes products and services through a network of distributors, value-added resellers, systems integrators, independent software vendors, retailers, and OEMs. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. provides cloud solutions and software-based activation for connected devices worldwide. The companyÂ’s products and services include cloud-based sync, backup, storage and content engagement capabilities, broadband connectivity solutions, analytics, white label messaging, and identity/access management that enable communications service providers, cable operators/multi-services operators, original equipment manufacturers with embedded connectivity, and multi-channel retailers, as well as other customers to accelerate and monetize value-add services for secure and broadband networks and connected devices. It also provides Synchronoss Enterprise solutions, such as secure mobility management, data and analytics, and identity and access management solutions for the financial, telecommunications, healthcare, life sciences, and government sectors; and Synchronoss Personal Cloud platform that delivers an operator-branded experience for subscribers to backup, restore, synchronize, and share their personal content across smartphones, tablets, computers, and other connected devices. In addition, the company offers software as a service for the organizations to securely manage, control, track, search, exchange, and collaborate on sensitive information inside and outside the firewall. Its products and platforms are designed to enable multiple converged communication services to manage across a range of distribution channels, such as e-commerce, m-commerce, telesales, customer stores, indirect, and other retail outlets. The company markets and sells its services through direct sales force and strategic partners. Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Bridgewater, New Jersey.