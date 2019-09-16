Adobe Inc. (ADBE) and Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA) Contrasting side by side

As Application Software companies, Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) and Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Adobe Inc. 282 13.38 N/A 5.42 55.15 Synaptics Incorporated 34 0.87 N/A 0.48 67.04

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies. Synaptics Incorporated appears to has lower revenue and earnings than Adobe Inc. Business that currently has a lower P/E ratio means that it is the more affordable of the two businesses. Adobe Inc.’s currently lower P/E ratio makes it the more affordable of the two businesses.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Adobe Inc. 0.00% 27.9% 14.5% Synaptics Incorporated 0.00% 3% 1.5%

Volatility & Risk

Adobe Inc. has a beta of 1.08 and its 8.00% more volatile than S&P 500. Synaptics Incorporated has a 1.04 beta and it is 4.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

0.7 and 0.7 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Adobe Inc. Its rival Synaptics Incorporated’s Current and Quick Ratios are 3.2 and 2.6 respectively. Synaptics Incorporated has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Adobe Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The following table delivered below contains the ratings and recommendations for Adobe Inc. and Synaptics Incorporated.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Adobe Inc. 0 2 7 2.78 Synaptics Incorporated 1 4 2 2.29

The upside potential is 13.77% for Adobe Inc. with consensus target price of $316.67. Meanwhile, Synaptics Incorporated’s consensus target price is $37, while its potential downside is -5.27%. The information presented earlier suggests that Adobe Inc. looks more robust than Synaptics Incorporated as far as analyst belief.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Adobe Inc. and Synaptics Incorporated are owned by institutional investors at 89.6% and 98.6% respectively. Insiders owned 0.1% of Adobe Inc. shares. Insiders Competitively, owned 1.4% of Synaptics Incorporated shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Adobe Inc. -3.68% -0.7% 5.47% 23.15% 23.33% 32.1% Synaptics Incorporated -1.74% 6.84% -13.07% -19.57% -35.33% -13.52%

For the past year Adobe Inc. has 32.1% stronger performance while Synaptics Incorporated has -13.52% weaker performance.

Summary

Adobe Inc. beats Synaptics Incorporated on 10 of the 12 factors.

Adobe Systems Incorporated operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, small and medium businesses, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. This segmentÂ’s flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customers to download and install the latest versions of its creative products. This segment serves traditional content creators, Web application developers, and digital media professionals, as well as their management in marketing departments and agencies, companies, and publishers. The companyÂ’s Digital Marketing segment offers solutions for how digital advertising and marketing are created, managed, executed, measured, and optimized. This segment provides analytics, social marketing, targeting, advertising and media optimization, digital experience management, cross-channel campaign management, and audience management solutions, as well as video delivery and monetization to digital marketers, advertisers, publishers, merchandisers, Web analysts, chief marketing officers, chief information officers, and chief revenue officers. Its Print and Publishing segment offers products and services, such as eLearning solutions, technical document publishing, Web application development, and high-end printing, as well as publishing needs of technical and business, and original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) printing businesses. The company markets and licenses its products and services directly to enterprise customers through its sales force, as well as to end-users through app stores and through its Website at adobe.com. It also distributes products and services through a network of distributors, value-added resellers, systems integrators, independent software vendors, retailers, and OEMs. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

Synaptics Incorporated develops, markets, and sells intuitive human interface solutions for electronic devices and products worldwide. The company offers its human interface products solutions for mobile product applications, including smartphones, tablets, and touchscreen applications, as well as mobile, handheld, wireless, and entertainment devices; notebook applications; and other personal computer (PC) product applications, such as keyboards, mice, and desktop product applications. Its products include ClearPad, which enables users to interact directly with the display on smartphones and tablets; ClearView products that provide advanced image processing and low power technology for entry-level smartphones; TouchView products, which integrate touch and display technologies to deliver performance and simplified design; and Natural ID, a fingerprint ID product that is used in smartphones, tablets, notebook PCs, PC peripherals, and other applications. The companyÂ’s products also comprise TouchPad, a touch-sensitive pad that senses the position and movement of one or more fingers on its surface; SecurePad that integrates fingerprint sensor directly into the TouchPad area; ClickPad that offers a clickable mechanical design to the TouchPad solution; and ForcePad, a thinner version of its ClickPad. In addition, its other product solutions include dual pointing solutions, which offer TouchPad with a pointing stick in a single notebook computer enabling users to select their interface of choice; TouchStyk, a self-contained pointing stick module; and TouchButtons, which provides capacitive buttons and scrolling controls, as well as display interface products. The company sells its products through direct sales, outside sales representatives, distributors, and resellers. It serves smartphone, tablet, and PC original equipment manufacturers, as well as various consumer electronics manufacturers. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.