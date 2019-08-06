Adobe Inc. (ADBE) and Smith Micro Software Inc. (NASDAQ:SMSI) Contrasting side by side

This is a contrast between Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) and Smith Micro Software Inc. (NASDAQ:SMSI) based on their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership. The two companies are Application Software and they also compete with each other.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Adobe Inc. 275 13.47 N/A 5.42 55.15 Smith Micro Software Inc. 3 5.42 N/A -0.05 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Adobe Inc. and Smith Micro Software Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Adobe Inc. and Smith Micro Software Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Adobe Inc. 0.00% 27.9% 14.5% Smith Micro Software Inc. 0.00% -23.4% -12.4%

Risk and Volatility

Adobe Inc. has a 1.08 beta, while its volatility is 8.00%, thus making it more volatile than S&P 500. Smith Micro Software Inc.’s 0.38 beta is the reason why it is 62.00% less volatile than S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table shown below contains the ratings and recommendations for Adobe Inc. and Smith Micro Software Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Adobe Inc. 0 4 12 2.75 Smith Micro Software Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Adobe Inc.’s consensus target price is $308.06, while its potential upside is 9.88%. Smith Micro Software Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $5 consensus target price and a -10.87% potential downside. Based on the analysts opinion we can conclude, Adobe Inc. is looking more favorable than Smith Micro Software Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 89.6% of Adobe Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 9.6% of Smith Micro Software Inc. are owned by institutional investors. About 0.1% of Adobe Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Competitively, Smith Micro Software Inc. has 15.7% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Adobe Inc. -3.68% -0.7% 5.47% 23.15% 23.33% 32.1% Smith Micro Software Inc. 78.27% 92.6% 106.55% 229.12% 141.53% 232.78%

For the past year Adobe Inc. was less bullish than Smith Micro Software Inc.

Summary

Adobe Inc. beats Smith Micro Software Inc. on 8 of the 10 factors.

Adobe Systems Incorporated operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, small and medium businesses, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. This segmentÂ’s flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customers to download and install the latest versions of its creative products. This segment serves traditional content creators, Web application developers, and digital media professionals, as well as their management in marketing departments and agencies, companies, and publishers. The companyÂ’s Digital Marketing segment offers solutions for how digital advertising and marketing are created, managed, executed, measured, and optimized. This segment provides analytics, social marketing, targeting, advertising and media optimization, digital experience management, cross-channel campaign management, and audience management solutions, as well as video delivery and monetization to digital marketers, advertisers, publishers, merchandisers, Web analysts, chief marketing officers, chief information officers, and chief revenue officers. Its Print and Publishing segment offers products and services, such as eLearning solutions, technical document publishing, Web application development, and high-end printing, as well as publishing needs of technical and business, and original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) printing businesses. The company markets and licenses its products and services directly to enterprise customers through its sales force, as well as to end-users through app stores and through its Website at adobe.com. It also distributes products and services through a network of distributors, value-added resellers, systems integrators, independent software vendors, retailers, and OEMs. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.