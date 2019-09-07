Adobe Inc. (ADBE) and Pivotal Software Inc. (NYSE:PVTL) Comparison side by side

This is therefore a contrasting of the risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) and Pivotal Software Inc. (NYSE:PVTL). The two are both Application Software companies that compete with one another.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Adobe Inc. 281 13.54 N/A 5.42 55.15 Pivotal Software Inc. 16 5.69 N/A -0.54 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Adobe Inc. and Pivotal Software Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Adobe Inc. and Pivotal Software Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Adobe Inc. 0.00% 27.9% 14.5% Pivotal Software Inc. 0.00% -11.2% -7.9%

Liquidity

0.7 and 0.7 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Adobe Inc. Its rival Pivotal Software Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 2.3 and 2.3 respectively. Pivotal Software Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Adobe Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The Recommendations and Ratings for Adobe Inc. and Pivotal Software Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Adobe Inc. 0 4 12 2.75 Pivotal Software Inc. 0 3 2 2.40

Adobe Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 8.11% and an $308.06 average price target. Competitively Pivotal Software Inc. has an average price target of $19.83, with potential upside of 33.45%. Based on the analysts belief we can conclude, Pivotal Software Inc. is looking more favorable than Adobe Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Adobe Inc. and Pivotal Software Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 89.6% and 79.8%. 0.1% are Adobe Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Comparatively, 3.1% are Pivotal Software Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Adobe Inc. -3.68% -0.7% 5.47% 23.15% 23.33% 32.1% Pivotal Software Inc. -4.05% -10.57% -55.91% -48.81% -58% -42.02%

For the past year Adobe Inc. had bullish trend while Pivotal Software Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

Adobe Inc. beats on 8 of the 10 factors Pivotal Software Inc.

Adobe Systems Incorporated operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, small and medium businesses, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. This segmentÂ’s flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customers to download and install the latest versions of its creative products. This segment serves traditional content creators, Web application developers, and digital media professionals, as well as their management in marketing departments and agencies, companies, and publishers. The companyÂ’s Digital Marketing segment offers solutions for how digital advertising and marketing are created, managed, executed, measured, and optimized. This segment provides analytics, social marketing, targeting, advertising and media optimization, digital experience management, cross-channel campaign management, and audience management solutions, as well as video delivery and monetization to digital marketers, advertisers, publishers, merchandisers, Web analysts, chief marketing officers, chief information officers, and chief revenue officers. Its Print and Publishing segment offers products and services, such as eLearning solutions, technical document publishing, Web application development, and high-end printing, as well as publishing needs of technical and business, and original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) printing businesses. The company markets and licenses its products and services directly to enterprise customers through its sales force, as well as to end-users through app stores and through its Website at adobe.com. It also distributes products and services through a network of distributors, value-added resellers, systems integrators, independent software vendors, retailers, and OEMs. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

Pivotal Software, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated solution that combines a cloud-native application platform and services in the United States. Its cloud-native platform, Pivotal Cloud Foundry (PCF), accelerates and streamlines software development by reducing the complexity of building, deploying, and operating modern applications. The company also enables its customers to accelerate their adoption of a modern software development process and their business success using its platform through its strategic services, Pivotal Labs (Labs). Pivotal Software, Inc. markets and sells PCF and Labs through its sales force and ecosystem partners. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.