Adobe Inc. (ADBE) and Phunware Inc. (NASDAQ:PHUN) Contrasting side by side

Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) and Phunware Inc. (NASDAQ:PHUN) compete with each other in the Application Software sector. We will analyze and contrast their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Adobe Inc. 275 14.12 N/A 5.42 55.15 Phunware Inc. 34 2.02 N/A -0.23 0.00

Demonstrates Adobe Inc. and Phunware Inc. earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Adobe Inc. 0.00% 27.9% 14.5% Phunware Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

Adobe Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 0.7 and 0.7 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Phunware Inc. are 0.3 and 0.3 respectively. Adobe Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Phunware Inc.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is delivered Adobe Inc. and Phunware Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Adobe Inc. 0 4 12 2.75 Phunware Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Adobe Inc.’s upside potential is 4.89% at a $308.06 consensus price target.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 89.6% of Adobe Inc. shares and 17.3% of Phunware Inc. shares. Insiders owned 0.1% of Adobe Inc. shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.2% of Phunware Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Adobe Inc. -3.68% -0.7% 5.47% 23.15% 23.33% 32.1% Phunware Inc. -7.57% -40.63% -79.72% -99.05% -83.48% -88.01%

For the past year Adobe Inc. has 32.1% stronger performance while Phunware Inc. has -88.01% weaker performance.

Summary

On 9 of the 9 factors Adobe Inc. beats Phunware Inc.

Adobe Systems Incorporated operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, small and medium businesses, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. This segmentÂ’s flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customers to download and install the latest versions of its creative products. This segment serves traditional content creators, Web application developers, and digital media professionals, as well as their management in marketing departments and agencies, companies, and publishers. The companyÂ’s Digital Marketing segment offers solutions for how digital advertising and marketing are created, managed, executed, measured, and optimized. This segment provides analytics, social marketing, targeting, advertising and media optimization, digital experience management, cross-channel campaign management, and audience management solutions, as well as video delivery and monetization to digital marketers, advertisers, publishers, merchandisers, Web analysts, chief marketing officers, chief information officers, and chief revenue officers. Its Print and Publishing segment offers products and services, such as eLearning solutions, technical document publishing, Web application development, and high-end printing, as well as publishing needs of technical and business, and original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) printing businesses. The company markets and licenses its products and services directly to enterprise customers through its sales force, as well as to end-users through app stores and through its Website at adobe.com. It also distributes products and services through a network of distributors, value-added resellers, systems integrators, independent software vendors, retailers, and OEMs. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.