Adobe Inc. (ADBE) and Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) Comparing side by side

Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) and Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) compete with each other in the Application Software sector. We will analyze and contrast their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Adobe Inc. 274 14.12 N/A 5.42 55.15 Oracle Corporation 54 4.72 N/A 2.90 19.39

Demonstrates Adobe Inc. and Oracle Corporation earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation. Oracle Corporation has lower revenue and earnings than Adobe Inc. The company that is currently more expensive of the two stocks is the one that has a higher price-to-earnings ratio. Adobe Inc.’s currently higher price-to-earnings ratio makes it the more expensive of the two businesses.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Adobe Inc. and Oracle Corporation’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Adobe Inc. 0.00% 27.9% 14.5% Oracle Corporation 0.00% 38.8% 9.5%

Risk and Volatility

A 1.08 beta indicates that Adobe Inc. is 8.00% more volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, Oracle Corporation’s 15.00% volatility makes it more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 1.15 beta.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Adobe Inc. is 0.7 while its Current Ratio is 0.7. Meanwhile, Oracle Corporation has a Current Ratio of 2.5 while its Quick Ratio is 2.5. Oracle Corporation is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Adobe Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is shown Adobe Inc. and Oracle Corporation’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Adobe Inc. 0 4 12 2.75 Oracle Corporation 2 11 6 2.32

Adobe Inc. has a 4.89% upside potential and an average target price of $308.06. Oracle Corporation on the other hand boasts of a $56.86 average target price and a 1.83% potential upside. The data from earlier shows that analysts view suggest that Adobe Inc. seems more appealing than Oracle Corporation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Adobe Inc. and Oracle Corporation are owned by institutional investors at 89.6% and 56.6% respectively. Adobe Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 0.1%. Comparatively, 34.3% are Oracle Corporation’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Adobe Inc. -3.68% -0.7% 5.47% 23.15% 23.33% 32.1% Oracle Corporation -3.11% -2.95% 2.59% 11.8% 17.96% 24.7%

For the past year Adobe Inc. has stronger performance than Oracle Corporation

Summary

On 11 of the 12 factors Adobe Inc. beats Oracle Corporation.

Adobe Systems Incorporated operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, small and medium businesses, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. This segmentÂ’s flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customers to download and install the latest versions of its creative products. This segment serves traditional content creators, Web application developers, and digital media professionals, as well as their management in marketing departments and agencies, companies, and publishers. The companyÂ’s Digital Marketing segment offers solutions for how digital advertising and marketing are created, managed, executed, measured, and optimized. This segment provides analytics, social marketing, targeting, advertising and media optimization, digital experience management, cross-channel campaign management, and audience management solutions, as well as video delivery and monetization to digital marketers, advertisers, publishers, merchandisers, Web analysts, chief marketing officers, chief information officers, and chief revenue officers. Its Print and Publishing segment offers products and services, such as eLearning solutions, technical document publishing, Web application development, and high-end printing, as well as publishing needs of technical and business, and original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) printing businesses. The company markets and licenses its products and services directly to enterprise customers through its sales force, as well as to end-users through app stores and through its Website at adobe.com. It also distributes products and services through a network of distributors, value-added resellers, systems integrators, independent software vendors, retailers, and OEMs. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

Oracle Corporation develops, manufactures, markets, sells, hosts, and supports application, platform, and infrastructure technologies for information technology (IT) environments worldwide. It provides services in three primary layers of the cloud: Software as a Service, Platform as a Service, and Infrastructure as a Service. The company licenses its Oracle Database software, which enables storage, retrieval, and manipulation of data; and Oracle Fusion Middleware software to build, deploy, secure, access, and integrate business applications, as well as automate their business processes. It also provides software for mobile computing to address the development needs of businesses; Java, a software development language; and big data solutions. In addition, the company offers human capital and talent management, enterprise resource planning, customer experience and customer relationship management, procurement, project portfolio management, supply chain management, business analytics and enterprise performance management, and industry-specific application software, as well as financial management and governance, risk, and compliance applications. Further, it provides Oracle Engineered Systems, servers, storage, industry-specific hardware, management software, and hardware support products, as well as operating systems, and virtualization and other hardware-related software. Additionally, the company offers customers software license updates and product support contracts; database, middleware, and development software, as well as cloud-based platform and infrastructure; and IT strategy alignment, enterprise architecture planning and design, initial software implementation and integration, application development and integration, security assessments, and ongoing software enhancements and upgrade, as well as customer support and education services. The company was founded in 1977 and is headquartered in Redwood City, California.