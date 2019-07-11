Adobe Inc. (ADBE) and Creative Realities Inc. (NASDAQ:CREX) Contrasting side by side

As Application Software businesses, Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) and Creative Realities Inc. (NASDAQ:CREX), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Adobe Inc. 265 14.75 N/A 5.52 50.14 Creative Realities Inc. 2 0.76 N/A -3.25 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Adobe Inc. and Creative Realities Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of Adobe Inc. and Creative Realities Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Adobe Inc. 0.00% 29.2% 15.6% Creative Realities Inc. 0.00% -241.1% -50.5%

Volatility and Risk

Adobe Inc. has a beta of 1.12 and its 12.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Creative Realities Inc.’s 27.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 volatility due to the company’s 1.27 beta.

Liquidity

Adobe Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 1 and 1 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Creative Realities Inc. are 0.8 and 0.8 respectively. Adobe Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Creative Realities Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The Ratings and Recommendations for Adobe Inc. and Creative Realities Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Adobe Inc. 0 4 12 2.75 Creative Realities Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

$308.06 is Adobe Inc.’s average target price while its potential upside is 0.35%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Adobe Inc. and Creative Realities Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 88.8% and 19.6%. About 0.1% of Adobe Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 6.9% of Creative Realities Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Adobe Inc. 0.02% 1.69% 6.38% 13.06% 16.13% 22.36% Creative Realities Inc. 16.39% 30.62% -2.81% -47.74% -65.8% 21.49%

For the past year Adobe Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Creative Realities Inc.

Summary

Adobe Inc. beats Creative Realities Inc. on 9 of the 9 factors.

Adobe Systems Incorporated operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, small and medium businesses, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. This segmentÂ’s flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customers to download and install the latest versions of its creative products. This segment serves traditional content creators, Web application developers, and digital media professionals, as well as their management in marketing departments and agencies, companies, and publishers. The companyÂ’s Digital Marketing segment offers solutions for how digital advertising and marketing are created, managed, executed, measured, and optimized. This segment provides analytics, social marketing, targeting, advertising and media optimization, digital experience management, cross-channel campaign management, and audience management solutions, as well as video delivery and monetization to digital marketers, advertisers, publishers, merchandisers, Web analysts, chief marketing officers, chief information officers, and chief revenue officers. Its Print and Publishing segment offers products and services, such as eLearning solutions, technical document publishing, Web application development, and high-end printing, as well as publishing needs of technical and business, and original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) printing businesses. The company markets and licenses its products and services directly to enterprise customers through its sales force, as well as to end-users through app stores and through its Website at adobe.com. It also distributes products and services through a network of distributors, value-added resellers, systems integrators, independent software vendors, retailers, and OEMs. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

Creative Realities, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides digital marketing technology and solutions to retail companies, luxury and other individual retail brands, digital out-of-home companies, advertising networks, outdoor clients, enterprises, and other organizations in the United States and Canada. The companyÂ’s technology and solutions include digital merchandising systems and omni-channel customer engagement systems; interactive digital shopping assistants; advisors and kiosks; and other interactive marketing technologies, such as mobile, social media, point-of-sale transactions, beaconing, and Web-based media that enables its customers to engage with their consumers. It also provides consulting, experience design, content development and production, software development, engineering, implementation, and field services; software licenses; and maintenance and support services related to its software, managed systems, and solutions. The company sells its solutions to the hospitality, branded retail, automotive, food service, and retail healthcare industries. Creative Realities, Inc. is headquartered in Louisville, Kentucky. Creative Realities, Inc. is a subsidiary of Slipstream Communications, LLC.