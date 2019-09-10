Adobe Com (ADBE) Stock Price Rose While Piedmont Investment Advisors Decreased Position; Magnachip Semiconductor (MX) Holder Silverback Asset Management Boosted Holding by $2.34 Million as Stock Rose

Piedmont Investment Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Adobe Inc Com (ADBE) by 46.08% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Piedmont Investment Advisors Llc sold 40,226 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.47% . The institutional investor held 47,072 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.54 million, down from 87,298 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Adobe Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $132.78 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.92% or $5.36 during the last trading session, reaching $273.94. About 1.60M shares traded. Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) has risen 23.33% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.33% the S&P500. Some Historical ADBE News: 27/03/2018 – ADOBE: AI MEANT TO ASSIST, RATHER THAN REPLACE, WORKERS; 15/05/2018 – Adobe Accelerates Experience Design Growth With Starter Plan for Adobe XD; 14/03/2018 – Adobe Conference Call Scheduled By Aliya Capital for Mar. 22; 15/03/2018 – ADOBE SYSTEMS INC ADBE.O : BAIRD RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $240 FROM $220; RATING OUTPERFORM; 08/03/2018 – Tracking First Joins Adobe Exchange Partner Program to Enhance Data Governance and Reporting for Adobe Analytics Cloud Users; 15/03/2018 – ADOBE CONCLUDES 1Q EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL; 02/04/2018 – Hollywood Rpter: Adobe Intros “Master Properties” For After Effects Ahead of NAB; 15/03/2018 – CORRECT: ADOBE 2018 FORECAST REPORTED JAN. 22; 27/03/2018 – Adobe Announces Significant Partner Momentum at Summit 2018; 19/03/2018 – ENEL SELLS ENERGY FROM NEW US WIND FARM TO FACEBOOK & ADOBE

Silverback Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Magnachip Semiconductor Corp (MX) by 200.66% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Silverback Asset Management Llc bought 333,700 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.94% . The hedge fund held 500,000 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.70M, up from 166,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Silverback Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Magnachip Semiconductor Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $349.12M market cap company. The stock decreased 1.58% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $10.6. About 35,399 shares traded. MagnaChip Semiconductor Corporation (NYSE:MX) has declined 1.34% since September 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.34% the S&P500. Some Historical MX News: 14/05/2018 – K2 Principal Buys New 2.5% Position in Magnachip Semiconductor; 30/04/2018 – MagnaChip 1Q EPS 8c; 15/05/2018 – Shannon River Management Buys 1% of Magnachip Semiconductor; 16/04/2018 – MagnaChip to Host Annual Foundry Technology Symposium in Santa Clara, California on May 23, 2018; 19/04/2018 – Magnachip Semiconductor Closes Below 50-Day Average: Technicals; 15/05/2018 – Capital Group Companies Inc. Exits Magnachip Semiconductor; 23/04/2018 – Magnachip Semiconductor at Foundry Technology Symposium May 23; 12/04/2018 – Report: Developing Opportunities within Delek Logistics Partners, LendingTree, KB Financial Group, MagnaChip Semiconductor, Lam; 30/04/2018 – MagnaChip 1Q Adj EPS 4c; 01/05/2018 – MagnaChip Introduces Third-Generation 40-Nanometer Mobile OLED DDIC for Smartphone Displays Without Bezels

Analysts await Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) to report earnings on September, 17 after the close. They expect $1.59 EPS, up 11.97% or $0.17 from last year’s $1.42 per share. ADBE’s profit will be $770.68M for 43.07 P/E if the $1.59 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.47 actual EPS reported by Adobe Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.16% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.26, from 0.93 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 43 investors sold ADBE shares while 371 reduced holdings. 116 funds opened positions while 378 raised stakes. 397.86 million shares or 9.47% less from 439.45 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Walleye Trading Ltd Liability Company owns 31,173 shares. Sei Investments Co accumulated 622,708 shares. Coatue Ltd Liability Corporation invested in 2.09 million shares. Rothschild Com Asset Mngmt Us Inc holds 76,954 shares. Aureus Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Co accumulated 2,096 shares. Sumitomo Life Insur Co holds 0.77% or 21,589 shares in its portfolio. Asset Management owns 32,152 shares or 0.44% of their US portfolio. Flossbach Von Storch Ag holds 0.23% in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) or 92,128 shares. Selz Ltd Llc has 46,900 shares. Ci reported 0.09% stake. Baltimore has invested 0.96% in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Fmr Limited Com holds 1.15% or 36.11M shares in its portfolio. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Management Incorporated holds 0.57% or 14,245 shares in its portfolio. Tdam Usa invested in 8,366 shares or 0.16% of the stock. Guggenheim Limited Liability owns 203,744 shares for 0.44% of their portfolio.

Piedmont Investment Advisors Llc, which manages about $2.73B and $2.47B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Automatic Data Processing Inc (NASDAQ:ADP) by 25,868 shares to 64,253 shares, valued at $10.26 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Johnson & Johnson Com Usd1 (NYSE:JNJ) by 3,452 shares in the quarter, for a total of 182,524 shares, and has risen its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp Com (NYSE:XOM).

