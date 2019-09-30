Adobe Com (ADBE) Stake Held by Blue Fin Capital Inc; Capital Returns Management Has Decreased Its Holding in Voya Finl (VOYA) as Stock Value Rose

Capital Returns Management Llc decreased its stake in Voya Finl Inc (VOYA) by 16.94% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital Returns Management Llc sold 45,001 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.14% . The hedge fund held 220,619 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $12.20M, down from 265,620 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital Returns Management Llc who had been investing in Voya Finl Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.66B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.37% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $54.56. About 386,306 shares traded. Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) has risen 10.03% since September 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.03% the S&P500. Some Historical VOYA News: 11/05/2018 – VOYA FINL TO BUY PEN-CAL ADMINISTRATORS; 15/03/2018 – Voya Infrastructure, Industrials and Materials Fund Declares Quarterly Distribution; 08/03/2018 – SEC Alleges Voya Advisers Recalled Loaned Securities Before Dividend Record Dates so Insurance Affiliates Could Receive Tax Benefit; 26/03/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Provisional Ratings To Seven Classes Of Notes To Be Issued By Voya Euro Clo I Designated Activity Company; 29/03/2018 – S&PGR Assigns Ratings To 7 Classes From Voya CLO 2013-2 Ltd; 10/04/2018 – Voya Financial Launches Chinese Brand Identity Created by Labbrand New York; 12/04/2018 – BofA Finance LLC Announces Threshold Price and Initial Reference Price for Cash-Settled Equity-Linked Notes Linked to the Common Stk of Voya Fincl, Inc. Due May 1, 2023; 08/03/2018 – SEC: Voya Advisers Agree to Repay Clients and Settle Charges That They Failed to Disclose Securities Lending Conflict; 30/04/2018 – Voya Global Equity Adds PNC, Exits Wells Fargo, Cuts Oracle; 11/05/2018 – VOYA FINANCIAL TO BUY PEN-CAL ADMINISTRATORS

Blue Fin Capital Inc increased its stake in Adobe Inc Com (ADBE) by 56.75% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Blue Fin Capital Inc bought 1,063 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.47% . The institutional investor held 2,936 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $865,000, up from 1,873 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Blue Fin Capital Inc who had been investing in Adobe Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $133.42 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.69% or $1.92 during the last trading session, reaching $275.62. About 2.58 million shares traded or 4.75% up from the average. Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) has risen 23.33% since September 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.33% the S&P500. Some Historical ADBE News: 17/04/2018 – Adobe Announces Deal on Company Website; 26/03/2018 – Digital River Takes Ecommerce Expertise to Adobe Summit as Sponsor and Exhibitor; 09/04/2018 – Adobe Launches Spark With Premium Features for Every Student, Free of Charge; 21/03/2018 – Thinfilm Announces Integration with Adobe Analytics Cloud; 15/03/2018 – ADOBE: UNLIKELY TO BUY ANY LARGE CO., WILL GROW ORGANICALLY; 15/03/2018 – Photoshop maker Adobe’s revenue rises 24 percent; 15/03/2018 – ADOBE CEO SHANTANU NARAYEN: CHINA, SOUTH KOREA BOOSTING GROWTH; 21/05/2018 – PERMIRA ANNOUNCES SALE OF MAGENTO COMMERCE TO ADOBE FOR $1.68 BILLION; 21/05/2018 – ADOBE SYSTEMS INC – DEAL FOR FOR $1.68 BLN; 26/03/2018 – EPAM Showcases Solutions at Adobe Summit That Accelerate Time to Market and Drive Revenue

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.05, from 1.19 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 39 investors sold ADBE shares while 372 reduced holdings. 130 funds opened positions while 379 raised stakes. 397.54 million shares or 0.08% less from 397.86 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Calamos Advsr Ltd Llc has 139,564 shares. Commerce Of Toledo Na Oh reported 0.13% of its portfolio in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Ameriprise Incorporated reported 0.82% of its portfolio in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Kayne Anderson Rudnick Limited Liability Corp holds 0% or 36 shares. Vestor Capital Ltd Liability Corp invested 1.02% in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Inverness Counsel Limited Co Ny holds 3.48% or 231,390 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Ashmore Wealth Mngmt Llc has 3% invested in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Bloom Tree Lc, a New York-based fund reported 185,610 shares. Cypress Asset Mngmt Tx accumulated 9,255 shares. Kcm Inv Advsr Limited holds 6,583 shares or 0.12% of its portfolio. Gemmer Asset Management Ltd Liability Company owns 68,248 shares for 5.39% of their portfolio. Carroll Associate Inc holds 2,200 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. Cibc National Bank & Trust Usa reported 1,313 shares stake. Korea-based Natl Pension Service has invested 0.51% in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Capital Planning Advsrs Llc reported 0.84% stake.

Analysts await Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $1.40 earnings per share, up 4.48% or $0.06 from last year’s $1.34 per share. VOYA’s profit will be $196.50 million for 9.74 P/E if the $1.40 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.52 actual earnings per share reported by Voya Financial, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -7.89% negative EPS growth.

