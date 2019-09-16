Adobe Com (ADBE) Shareholder Blue Fin Capital Has Upped Its Holding by $312,522 as Shares Rose; Mercadolibre (MELI) Shareholder Dorsal Capital Management Has Lowered Holding by $59.57 Million as Stock Value Rose

Dorsal Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Mercadolibre Inc (MELI) by 34.64% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dorsal Capital Management Llc sold 97,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 28.20% . The hedge fund held 184,000 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $112.57M, down from 281,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dorsal Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Mercadolibre Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $27.54B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.25% or $12.78 during the last trading session, reaching $554.05. About 468,023 shares traded. MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) has risen 81.04% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 81.04% the S&P500.

Blue Fin Capital Inc increased its stake in Adobe Inc Com (ADBE) by 56.75% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Blue Fin Capital Inc bought 1,063 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.47% . The institutional investor held 2,936 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $865,000, up from 1,873 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Blue Fin Capital Inc who had been investing in Adobe Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $137.35 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.65% or $4.58 during the last trading session, reaching $282.93. About 2.30 million shares traded. Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) has risen 23.33% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.33% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.05, from 1.19 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 39 investors sold ADBE shares while 372 reduced holdings. 130 funds opened positions while 379 raised stakes. 397.54 million shares or 0.08% less from 397.86 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Private Ocean Limited Liability Corporation invested in 0.06% or 766 shares. Overbrook Management Corp has invested 0.17% of its portfolio in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Meridian Inv Counsel stated it has 7,681 shares. Aviva Plc holds 180,673 shares. Sei Invs has invested 0.58% of its portfolio in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Bloom Tree Prns Limited Com has 185,610 shares. Ny State Teachers Retirement holds 738,201 shares. Investec Asset Mngmt Ltd reported 648,507 shares. Golub Group Inc Limited Com owns 695 shares. The Pennsylvania-based Girard Prtnrs has invested 0.22% in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Moreover, Country National Bank & Trust has 0.01% invested in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) for 407 shares. Egerton Capital (Uk) Limited Liability Partnership has invested 4.49% in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Lincoln National reported 0.03% in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Moreover, Mckinley Cap Mgmt Limited Com Delaware has 0.03% invested in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) for 1,466 shares. Meritage Port Management reported 36,751 shares stake.

Analysts await MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.02 earnings per share, up 108.70% or $0.25 from last year’s $-0.23 per share. MELI’s profit will be $994,206 for 6925.63 P/E if the $0.02 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.31 actual earnings per share reported by MercadoLibre, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -93.55% negative EPS growth.

Dorsal Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.15B and $1.81B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Tiffany & Co New (NYSE:TIF) by 229,000 shares to 690,000 shares, valued at $64.61M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Netflix Inc (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 55,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 305,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Lowes Cos Inc (NYSE:LOW).

