Adobe Com (ADBE) Position Held by Blue Fin Capital Inc; Tanaka Capital Management Decreased Its Qualcomm (QCOM) Holding by $734,920

Blue Fin Capital Inc increased its stake in Adobe Inc Com (ADBE) by 56.75% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Blue Fin Capital Inc bought 1,063 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.47% . The institutional investor held 2,936 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $865,000, up from 1,873 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Blue Fin Capital Inc who had been investing in Adobe Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $131.25 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.67% or $4.56 during the last trading session, reaching $276.96. About 2.58 million shares traded or 1.53% up from the average. Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) has risen 23.33% since October 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.33% the S&P500. Some Historical ADBE News: 17/05/2018 – Adobe Favored by 10 Hedge Funds, 13Fs Show; 02/05/2018 – Invesco Technology Adds Adobe, Exits Comcast, Cuts Apple; 26/03/2018 – WIPRO LTD WIPR.NS SAYS CO AND ADOBE EXPAND PARTNERSHIP TO OFFER ENHANCED DIGITAL SERVICES AND SOLUTIONS; 27/03/2018 – Adobe Advertising Cloud Gets “Creative”; 16/05/2018 – Adobe Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 21/05/2018 – ADOBE SYSTEMS INC – NEW PROGRAM NOT EXPECTED TO HAVE A MATERIAL IMPACT ON COMPANY’S FISCAL YEAR 2018 EARNINGS; 16/03/2018 – ADOBE SYSTEMS INC ADBE.O : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $260 FROM $251; 04/04/2018 – Adobe Summit: Experience Is Everything; 15/03/2018 – ADOBE: EXPECT TO SEE CONTINUED INVESTMENTS IN AI, OTHER TECH; 28/03/2018 – The company’s primary competitor is Adobe

Tanaka Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Qualcomm (QCOM) by 28.13% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tanaka Capital Management Inc sold 9,670 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.29% . The institutional investor held 24,703 shares of the radio and television broadcasting and communications equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.88M, down from 34,373 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tanaka Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Qualcomm for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $94.20B market cap company. The stock increased 2.32% or $1.76 during the last trading session, reaching $77.49. About 4.92 million shares traded. QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) has risen 17.92% since October 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.92% the S&P500. Some Historical QCOM News: 30/05/2018 – CHINA’S SENSETIME SAYS QUALCOMM VENTURES ALSO AMONG STRATEGIC INVESTORS; 27/05/2018 – QUALCOMM TO MEET CHINA REGULATORS THIS WEEK ON NXP DEAL: RTRS; 09/04/2018 – China’s SenseTime valued at $4.5 bln after $600 mln funding led by Alibaba; 09/03/2018 – Qualcomm Picks New Board Chairman As Broadcom Bid Looms; 14/03/2018 – Phone Scoop: Broadcom Ends Bid to Acquire Qualcomm: Broadcom today said it will no longer pursue its proposed acquisition of; 18/05/2018 – BEIJING OFFICIAL SAYS QUALCOMM-NXP DEAL LOOKING MORE OPTIMISTIC NOW – CNBC, CITING DJ; 13/04/2018 – QUALCOMM EXTENDS CASH TENDER OFFER ALL OUTSTANDING SHRS NXP; 19/04/2018 – Qualcomm: Move at Request of China Ministry of Commerce; 25/04/2018 – Qualcomm earnings: 98 cents per share, vs 70 cents expected; 05/03/2018 – U.S. Republican senator backs review of Broadcom’s Qualcomm bid

Investors sentiment increased to 0.85 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.08, from 0.77 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 66 investors sold QCOM shares while 468 reduced holdings. 172 funds opened positions while 281 raised stakes. 927.97 million shares or 2.98% more from 901.11 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Bank & Trust Of Stockton stated it has 5,495 shares or 0.21% of all its holdings. Alps Advsr Inc invested in 0.29% or 515,912 shares. 2,860 were accumulated by Cap Advisors Limited Com. Fisher Asset Management Limited Liability Corporation owns 0.04% invested in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) for 439,012 shares. 59,681 were accumulated by Iowa Financial Bank. Lvw Advsrs Limited Company owns 4,996 shares for 0.11% of their portfolio. 144,885 were accumulated by Bruni J V. Suntrust Banks holds 0.04% or 109,571 shares. Huntington Bancorporation accumulated 89,970 shares. 250 were accumulated by Hanson And Doremus Invest Mngmt. 7,924 are owned by Oakworth Cap Incorporated. Gladius Capital Lp has 0% invested in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). Silvercrest Asset Mngmt Group Limited Liability invested in 16,737 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Wms Prns Limited Com owns 0.13% invested in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) for 6,861 shares. Baker Avenue Asset Ltd Partnership, California-based fund reported 14,736 shares.

Analysts await QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) to report earnings on November, 6. They expect $0.55 earnings per share, down 27.63% or $0.21 from last year’s $0.76 per share. QCOM’s profit will be $668.61 million for 35.22 P/E if the $0.55 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.64 actual earnings per share reported by QUALCOMM Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -14.06% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Did Hedge Funds Drop The Ball On QUALCOMM, Incorporated (QCOM) ? – Yahoo Finance” on June 11, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Is NXP Semiconductors a Buy? – The Motley Fool” published on September 18, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Mizuho lifts QCOM target despite expected softness – Seeking Alpha” on July 12, 2019. More interesting news about QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Qualcomm acquires remaining interest in RF360 for $3.6B – Seeking Alpha” published on September 16, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Apple orders 10% boost to iPhone 11 production – Nikkei – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: October 04, 2019.

Tanaka Capital Management Inc, which manages about $37.10 million and $32.64M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Amyris (NASDAQ:AMRS) by 197,066 shares to 1.11 million shares, valued at $3.44M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.