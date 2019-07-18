Adobe Com (ADBE) Market Valuation Rose While Piedmont Investment Advisors Decreased Stake by $10.70 Million; Penn National Gaming (PENN) Shareholder Channing Capital Management Raised Stake by $3.78 Million

Channing Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Penn National Gaming Inc (PENN) by 13.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Channing Capital Management Llc bought 189,176 shares as the company’s stock declined 17.23% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 1.57 million shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $31.59 million, up from 1.38M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Channing Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Penn National Gaming Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.19B market cap company. The stock increased 1.19% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $18.67. About 264,267 shares traded. Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN) has declined 39.79% since July 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 44.22% the S&P500. Some Historical PENN News: 29/03/2018 – Penn National Gaming and Pinnacle Continue to Expect Closing in Second Half of 201; 21/03/2018 – PENN NATIONAL GETS REGULATORY OK FOR PINNACLE ENTERTAINMENT BUY; 26/03/2018 – PENN NATIONAL GAMING – BOARD INCREASED NUMBER OF CLASS Il DIRECTOR POSITIONS FROM TWO DIRECTORS TO THREE DIRECTORS; 26/04/2018 – Penn National Gaming First Quarter Results Exceed Guidance, with Record Income from Operations of $172.1 Million, Adjusted EBITDA of $242.6 Million and Adjusted EBITDA after Master Lease Payments of $126; 29/03/2018 – Chris Sieroty: BREAKING: Penn National Gaming shareholders approve $2.4bn merger with Pinnacle Entertainment; 29/05/2018 – Penn National Gaming Enters into Agreements to Exit Jamul Casino Term Loan C Facility and the Project; 12/04/2018 – PENN NATIONAL GAMING – REMAIN ON TRACK TO COMPLETE TRANSACTION IN SECOND HALF OF 2018; 26/03/2018 – PENN NATIONAL GAMING INC – BOARD DECREASED NUMBER OF CLASS lll DIRECTOR POSITIONS FROM FOUR DIRECTORS TO THREE DIRECTORS; 21/03/2018 – PENN NATIONAL GETS APPROVAL FROM PA. GAMING CONTROL BOARD; 09/05/2018 – PINNACLE ENTERTAINMENT INC – REMAIN ON TRACK TO COMPLETE PENN NATIONAL TRANSACTION IN SECOND HALF OF 2018

Piedmont Investment Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Adobe Inc Com (ADBE) by 46.08% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Piedmont Investment Advisors Llc sold 40,226 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.38% with the market. The institutional investor held 47,072 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.54M, down from 87,298 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Adobe Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $150.20B market cap company. The stock increased 0.00% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $309.4. About 480,110 shares traded. Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) has risen 16.13% since July 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.70% the S&P500. Some Historical ADBE News: 21/05/2018 – PERMIRA ANNOUNCES SALE OF MAGENTO COMMERCE TO ADOBE FOR $1.68 BILLION; 02/04/2018 – Hollywood Rpter: Adobe Intros “Master Properties” For After Effects Ahead of NAB; 21/05/2018 – ADOBE SYSTEMS INC – NEW PROGRAM NOT EXPECTED TO HAVE A MATERIAL IMPACT ON COMPANY’S FISCAL YEAR 2018 EARNINGS; 27/03/2018 – DialogTech Deepens Integration with Adobe Experience Cloud; 27/03/2018 – ADOBE SHOWS AD CLOUD CREATIVE TO QUICKLY ALTER AD MEDIA; 22/03/2018 – Merkle Enhances its Innovation Cloud, Powered by Adobe Experience Cloud; 23/05/2018 – S&PGRBulletin: Adobe Rtgs Unffctd By Acqstn, Stk Rprchs Pgrm; 05/04/2018 – ADOBE NAMES JOHN MURPHY CFO; 15/03/2018 – ADOBE SYSTEMS INC ADBE.O : BARCLAYS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $250 FROM $221; 05/04/2018 – ADBE: Adobe names John Murpy as CFO, effective April 9 [MORE]

Analysts await Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) to report earnings on September, 12. They expect $1.59 earnings per share, up 11.97% or $0.17 from last year’s $1.42 per share. ADBE’s profit will be $771.85M for 48.65 P/E if the $1.59 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.47 actual earnings per share reported by Adobe Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.16% EPS growth.

Since January 24, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 7 sales for $96.39 million activity. Morris Donna also sold $3.45 million worth of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) on Friday, February 1. 41,560 shares were sold by THOMPSON MATTHEW, worth $10.19 million on Thursday, January 24. The insider NARAYEN SHANTANU sold $34.32M. 25,000 Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) shares with value of $6.00 million were sold by Parasnis Abhay. $720,480 worth of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) shares were sold by Lewnes Ann.

Since May 13, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $427,111 activity. $214,940 worth of Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN) was bought by Fair William J.

