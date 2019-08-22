Adobe Com (ADBE) Holding Has Boosted by Palladium Partners Llc; As Fedex (FDX) Share Value Declined, Southeastern Asset Management Has Raised Holding

Southeastern Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Fedex Corporation (FDX) by 10.38% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Southeastern Asset Management Inc bought 274,350 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.13% . The hedge fund held 2.92M shares of the air freight and delivery services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $529.12M, up from 2.64 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Southeastern Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Fedex Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $41.12 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.34% or $0.53 during the last trading session, reaching $157.65. About 617,781 shares traded. FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) has declined 29.08% since August 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 29.08% the S&P500. Some Historical FDX News: 20/03/2018 – Walmart is opening FedEx shops for printing, packing and shipping inside 500 of its U.S. stores; 20/03/2018 – KMSS FOX 33: #BREAKING: A package headed to #Austin exploded at a San Antonio FedEx facility. The FBI says this #explosion; 20/03/2018 – FEDEX CORP FDX.N – CONFIRMED THAT A PACKAGE DETONATED AT A SAN ANTONIO FEDEX GROUND FACILITY EARLY THIS MORNING; 19/04/2018 – Babson College Women lnnovating Now (WIN) Lab® Miami To Host Finale Event; 21/03/2018 – FedEx says evidence it gave police helped identify Texas bombing suspect; 08/05/2018 – METLIFE INC SAYS FEDEX PENSION OBLIGATION, WHICH METLIFE WILL COVER THROUGH A GROUP ANNUITY, TOTAL ABOUT $6 BILLION; 17/05/2018 – North American Car, Utility and Truck of the Year Awards Elects New Officers; 20/03/2018 – Fifth package bomb strikes Texas, at FedEx facility near San Antonio; 20/03/2018 – Fifth device explodes in Texas; White House sees no link to terrorism; 04/04/2018 – Moody’s affirms Baa3 rating on Aero Nashville, LLC Project (TN)

Palladium Partners Llc increased its stake in Adobe Inc Com (ADBE) by 58.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Palladium Partners Llc bought 26,925 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.47% . The institutional investor held 72,729 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $19.38 million, up from 45,804 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Palladium Partners Llc who had been investing in Adobe Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $139.60B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.36% or $3.96 during the last trading session, reaching $287.57. About 770,916 shares traded. Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) has risen 23.33% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.33% the S&P500. Some Historical ADBE News: 17/04/2018 – Adobe Doesn’t Disclose Financial Details of Deal; 27/03/2018 – ADOBE CREATES `EXPERIENCE LEAGUE’ TO TRAIN CLIENTS ON TOOLS; 26/03/2018 – Adobe Advertising Cloud Selects TVSquared for Same-Day TV Reporting & Optimization; 27/03/2018 – ADOBE SHOWS AD CLOUD CREATIVE TO QUICKLY ALTER AD MEDIA; 15/03/2018 – ADOBE 1Q DIGITAL EXPERIENCE REV. $554M; 03/04/2018 – Shared Storage Provider OpenDrives Launches Media Accelerator Integration for Adobe Premiere Pro CC; 26/03/2018 – Adobe: Some Serious Risks Lurk in JMP’s Sudden Downgrade — Barron’s Blog; 06/04/2018 – The CEOs from Microsoft, Adobe, and Mastercard have all graduated from this high school. via @CNBCMakeIt; 15/03/2018 – ADOBE: EXPECT TO SEE CONTINUED INVESTMENTS IN AI, OTHER TECH; 23/05/2018 – MarketingLand: Adobe suits up for e-commerce competition with its purchase of Magento

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.28, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 88 investors sold FDX shares while 329 reduced holdings. 106 funds opened positions while 372 raised stakes. 175.06 million shares or 9.39% less from 193.20 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First Hawaiian State Bank holds 0.06% or 6,101 shares. Regent Mgmt Lc reported 1.13% in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX). Mcdaniel Terry & holds 109,812 shares or 3.41% of its portfolio. Michigan-based Columbia Asset Mgmt has invested 0.23% in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX). Live Your Vision Ltd Company reported 25 shares stake. 30,000 were reported by Shellback Capital L P. Raab And Moskowitz Asset Ltd Liability reported 2,333 shares stake. California Public Employees Retirement System has invested 0.12% in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX). Neville Rodie Shaw Inc owns 21,405 shares or 0.41% of their US portfolio. Community Tru And Investment holds 94,950 shares. Thrivent Financial For Lutherans stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX). Johnson Fincl Group has 11,717 shares. Pinnacle Fincl Prns Inc holds 0.05% in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) or 3,130 shares. Archford Strategies Limited Liability Com invested in 0.23% or 3,443 shares. Artisan Limited Partnership owns 2.74M shares for 0.98% of their portfolio.

Southeastern Asset Management Inc, which manages about $35.07 billion and $6.93 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Alphabet Inc. Cl C by 46,713 shares to 306,103 shares, valued at $359.15M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Wynn Resorts Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) by 205,033 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.49 million shares, and cut its stake in United Technologies Corporatio (NYSE:UTX).

Palladium Partners Llc, which manages about $1.69B and $1.39B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Berkshire Hathaway Inc Del Cl (BRKA) by 1 shares to 4 shares, valued at $1.21 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Amgen Inc Com (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 5,848 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 71,947 shares, and cut its stake in Alphabet Inc Cap Stk Cl A.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.26, from 0.93 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 43 investors sold ADBE shares while 371 reduced holdings. 116 funds opened positions while 378 raised stakes. 397.86 million shares or 9.47% less from 439.45 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corporation holds 20,403 shares. Eqis Capital Management, a California-based fund reported 1,041 shares. Ohio-based Tru Of Toledo Na Oh has invested 0.12% in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Ami Asset Mgmt has invested 2.28% in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). The Texas-based King Luther Cap Mgmt has invested 2.28% in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Biondo Inv Limited Liability Corporation owns 2.06% invested in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) for 30,848 shares. California Public Employees Retirement System holds 937,144 shares or 0.31% of its portfolio. Cap Counsel Ltd Co holds 4,544 shares or 0.09% of its portfolio. Blair William & Il has 785,195 shares. Financial Counselors holds 0.33% of its portfolio in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) for 28,972 shares. Atria Investments Limited Liability Co has 9,504 shares. Endurance Wealth holds 1,894 shares or 0.08% of its portfolio. United Kingdom-based Rathbone Brothers Public Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 2.22% in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Parus Fin (Uk) Limited has 1.02% invested in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) for 12,075 shares. Cobblestone Advisors Limited Company stated it has 1,452 shares.

