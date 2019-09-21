Adobe Com (ADBE) Holder L & S Advisors Lifted Stake by $1.78 Million as Share Price Rose; As Teva Pharmaceutical Inds LTD (TEVA) Market Valuation Declined, Aimz Investment Advisors Has Raised Its Position by $538,992

Aimz Investment Advisors Llc increased its stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Inds Ltd (TEVA) by 46.9% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Aimz Investment Advisors Llc bought 59,888 shares as the company’s stock declined 47.93% . The institutional investor held 187,583 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.73M, up from 127,695 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Aimz Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Teva Pharmaceutical Inds Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.41B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.06% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $7.45. About 17.64M shares traded. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA) has declined 66.58% since September 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 66.58% the S&P500. Some Historical TEVA News: 15/05/2018 – Eli Lilly touts some mixed PhIII results for cluster headaches as Amgen, Novartis prep a market-busting move in migraine $LLY $AMGN $NVS $TEVA; 05/03/2018 – OPIANT PHARMACEUTICALS – TEVA FILED ANDA WITH FDA FOR MARKETING APPROVAL OF GENERIC VERSION OF NARCAN 2 MG/SPRAY NASAL SPRAY BEFORE EXPIRY OF CERTAIN U.S. PATENTS; 28/03/2018 – Xenon Pharmaceuticals Confirms Closing of Transaction with Teva and Announces Preferred Share Exchange Agreement with BVF Partners L.P; 03/05/2018 – Teva Pharmaceutical 1Q Adj EPS 94c; 27/04/2018 – TEVA PHARMACEUTICAL INDUSTRIES LTD – ADVERSE EVENTS WERE GENERALLY MILD AND CONSISTENT WITH WELL-ESTABLISHED SAFETY PROFILE OF COPAXONE; 10/04/2018 – Mylan to Acquire the Global Marketing Rights to a Once-monthly Glatiramer Acetate Product through an Investment and Partnership; 14/05/2018 – Dulera ( mometasone + formoterol ; Merck & Co) Drug Overview 2018 – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 28/03/2018 – NJ WARN NOTICE SAYS 101 JOBS AT TEVA’S ELIZABETH PLANT AFFECTED; 23/05/2018 – Teva Confirms September PDUFA Date for Fremanezumab; 23/05/2018 – Teva Pharm says FDA to decide on migraine drug on Sept 16

L & S Advisors Inc increased its stake in Adobe Inc Com (ADBE) by 187.33% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. L & S Advisors Inc bought 6,047 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.47% . The institutional investor held 9,275 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.73M, up from 3,228 at the end of the previous reported quarter. L & S Advisors Inc who had been investing in Adobe Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $135.65B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.19% or $3.35 during the last trading session, reaching $277.91. About 3.37M shares traded or 35.72% up from the average. Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) has risen 23.33% since September 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.33% the S&P500. Some Historical ADBE News: 21/05/2018 – Adobe To Buy Commerce Platform Magento For $1.68 Billion — MarketWatch; 27/03/2018 – SMlTH’s ACT for Adobe Experience Manager Makes Life Easier for Marketers; 06/04/2018 – CFO Moves: Adobe Systems; 13/04/2018 – Adobe Systems: Ricks is CEO of Eli Lilly; 27/03/2018 – ADOBE CREATES `EXPERIENCE LEAGUE’ TO TRAIN CLIENTS ON TOOLS; 09/04/2018 – Adobe Launches Spark With Premium Features for Every Student, Free of Charge; 24/04/2018 – Adobe Gets Into the Voice Assistant Game; 19/03/2018 – PRESS RELEASE – ENEL SELLS ENERGY FROM NEW US WIND FARM TO FACEBOOK AND ADOBE; 26/03/2018 – Adobe Presenting at Adobe Summit Tomorrow; 27/03/2018 – DialogTech Deepens Integration with Adobe Experience Cloud

More notable recent Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA) news were published by: Gurufocus.com which released: “Teva Hopes to Survive Onslaught of Challenges – GuruFocus.com” on September 06, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Teva Stock Upgraded: What You Need to Know – Yahoo Finance” published on July 05, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Teva Dips Into Medical Marijuana Market With Canndoc Distribution Deal – Yahoo Finance” on September 13, 2019. More interesting news about Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Teva Bonds: 8.8% Yield To Maturity Understates Upside – Seeking Alpha” published on September 07, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Bayer, Teva Show Antitrust Law May Be Unnecessary – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 03, 2019.

L & S Advisors Inc, which manages about $330.44M and $757.46M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Salesforce.Com Inc (NYSE:CRM) by 10,895 shares to 14,428 shares, valued at $2.19M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 7,777 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 102,779 shares, and cut its stake in Fortinet Inc (NASDAQ:FTNT).