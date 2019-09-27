Adobe (Call) (ADBE) Shareholder Maplelane Capital Has Lowered Stake by $33.81 Million as Valuation Rose; Brookdale Sr Living (BKD) Stock Price Rose While Land & Buildings Investment Management Has Upped Stake

Land & Buildings Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Brookdale Sr Living Inc (BKD) by 49.14% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Land & Buildings Investment Management Llc bought 1.87M shares as the company’s stock rose 26.26% . The hedge fund held 5.67M shares of the hospital and nursing management company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $40.87 million, up from 3.80M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Land & Buildings Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Brookdale Sr Living Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.38B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.37% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $7.42. About 1.01 million shares traded. Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (NYSE:BKD) has declined 17.39% since September 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.39% the S&P500. Some Historical BKD News: 05/03/2018 HCP and Atria Senior Living Announce Agreement to Transition Management of 24 Senior Housing Communities to Atria; 07/05/2018 – BROOKDALE 1Q LOSS/SHR $2.45, EST. LOSS/SHR 23C; 07/03/2018 – BROOKDALE SENIOR LIVING SAYS ON MARCH 2, BOARD REDUCED NUMBER OF DIRECTORS CONSTITUTING BOARD TO 7 FROM 9 – SEC FILING; 09/05/2018 – WCBS-TV Reports Brookdale Hospital and Medical Center in Brooklyn, NY Incorporates The Wand® Computer Assisted Anesthesia Tech; 27/04/2018 – Ventas to Pursue Sale of Brookdale Portfolio Properties Totaling Up to $30 Million in Cash Rent; 18/05/2018 – Land & Buildings Sends Letter to Brookdale Senior Living’s Board of Directors and Shareholders; 15/05/2018 – Brookdale Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 06/03/2018 – Detailed Research: Economic Perspectives on Exact Sciences, KapStone Paper and Packaging, Spirit Realty Capital, KLA-Tencor, Ne; 27/04/2018 – Brookdale Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 07/05/2018 – BROOKDALE SENIOR LIVING INC – QTRLY NET LOSS PER SHARE ATTRIBUTABLE TO COMMON STOCKHOLDERS $2.45

Maplelane Capital Llc decreased its stake in Adobe Inc (Call) (ADBE) by 39.66% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Maplelane Capital Llc sold 115,001 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.47% . The hedge fund held 175,000 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $51.56M, down from 290,001 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Maplelane Capital Llc who had been investing in Adobe Inc (Call) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $137.77 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.30% or $6.38 during the last trading session, reaching $283.81. About 4.33 million shares traded or 76.21% up from the average. Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) has risen 23.33% since September 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.33% the S&P500. Some Historical ADBE News: 28/03/2018 – The company’s primary competitor is Adobe; 10/04/2018 – Adobe, Apple, and Google are among the few tech companies with the smallest pay gaps. #EqualPayDay via @CNBCMakeIt; 23/03/2018 – Perficient Digital to Showcase Digital Marketing Expertise at Adobe Summit 2018; 27/03/2018 – Cloudwords introduces Adobe Experience Manager 6.4 integration available in Cloudwords Marketplace; 17/04/2018 – Adobe Announces Deal on Company Website; 15/03/2018 – ADOBE SYSTEMS INC ADBE.O : BAIRD RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $240 FROM $220; RATING OUTPERFORM; 19/03/2018 – Enel Sells Energy From New U.S. Wind Farm to Facebook and Adobe; 27/03/2018 – New ContentSquare Integration With Adobe Analytics Cloud Unlocks Enhanced Revenue Attribution to Customers’ Investments in UX and In-Page Content; 17/05/2018 – Adobe Favored by 10 Hedge Funds, 13Fs Show; 29/03/2018 – ADOBE GROWS ADVERTISING TECH BUSINESS WITH NBCUNIVERSAL PACT

Since June 3, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $61,214 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.66 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.31, from 0.97 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 20 investors sold BKD shares while 59 reduced holdings. 19 funds opened positions while 33 raised stakes. 173.22 million shares or 3.93% more from 166.67 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 63,877 were accumulated by Boothbay Fund Management Lc. Manufacturers Life Insur The holds 116,048 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Loews stated it has 13,377 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Barclays Public Ltd Liability invested 0% in Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (NYSE:BKD). Rutabaga Cap Ma holds 1.57 million shares. Bridgeway Capital Mgmt holds 0.1% or 1.06 million shares in its portfolio. Royal Fincl Bank Of Canada stated it has 0% in Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (NYSE:BKD). Prelude Cap Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation owns 0% invested in Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (NYSE:BKD) for 13,925 shares. West Family Invs reported 1.71% stake. The New York-based Art Advsrs has invested 0.04% in Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (NYSE:BKD). Pub Sector Pension Investment Board accumulated 563,400 shares. 118,391 were accumulated by Aqr Limited Liability. Northern Tru Corporation stated it has 2.30 million shares or 0% of all its holdings. 2.18 million are owned by D E Shaw &. Rhumbline Advisers accumulated 278,386 shares or 0% of the stock.

Land & Buildings Investment Management Llc, which manages about $174.30M and $404.06 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Liberty Ppty Tr (NYSE:LPT) by 76,800 shares to 542,793 shares, valued at $27.16 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cushman Wakefield Plc by 449,900 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.19 million shares, and cut its stake in Qts Rlty Tr Inc (NYSE:QTS).

Maplelane Capital Llc, which manages about $1.68 billion and $4.72 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Jd Com Inc (Call) (NASDAQ:JD) by 460,000 shares to 2.16M shares, valued at $65.43M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Jack In The Box Inc (NASDAQ:JACK) by 41,057 shares in the quarter, for a total of 115,457 shares, and has risen its stake in Carvana Co.

