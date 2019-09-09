Adobe (Call) (ADBE) Position Maintained by Melvin Capital Management Lp; As Fiserv (FISV) Valuation Rose, Shareholder Winslow Capital Management Has Decreased Its Holding

Melvin Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Adobe Inc (Call) (ADBE) by 1.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Melvin Capital Management Lp bought 9,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.47% . The institutional investor held 540,000 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $143.91 million, up from 531,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Melvin Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Adobe Inc (Call) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $134.99B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.26% or $6.44 during the last trading session, reaching $278.5. About 2.17M shares traded. Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) has risen 23.33% since September 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.33% the S&P500. Some Historical ADBE News: 13/04/2018 – ADOBE NAMES DAVID A. RICKS TO BOARD, BOOSTING BOARD TO 11; 26/03/2018 – Adobe Presenting at Adobe Summit Tomorrow; 11/05/2018 – WebAct Announces Adobe Muse Alternative Website Platform; 15/03/2018 – Adobe Systems 2Q Rev $2.08B; 26/03/2018 – WIPRO, ADOBE TO OFFER ENHANCED DIGITAL SERVICES AND SOLUTIONS; 21/05/2018 – Adobe To Buy Commerce Platform Magento For $1.68 Billion — MarketWatch; 16/03/2018 – ADOBE SYSTEMS INC ADBE.O : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $242 FROM $235; 27/03/2018 – Search Discovery Releases New Tools to Optimize the Adobe Launch Experience; 18/05/2018 – Document Management Software 2018: Global Procurement Market Intelligence Report – Top Five Players are Adobe, OpenText, Dropbox, HP, and Oracle – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 27/03/2018 – ADOBE UNVEILS ANALYTICS TOOL FOR AUDIO, INCLUDING PODCASTS

Winslow Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Fiserv Inc (FISV) by 32.07% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Winslow Capital Management Llc sold 1.24M shares as the company’s stock rose 22.69% . The institutional investor held 2.63M shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $232.35 million, down from 3.87 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Winslow Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Fiserv Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $71.05B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.18% or $2.36 during the last trading session, reaching $106.26. About 2.01M shares traded. Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) has risen 41.59% since September 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.59% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.26, from 0.93 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 43 investors sold ADBE shares while 371 reduced holdings. 116 funds opened positions while 378 raised stakes. 397.86 million shares or 9.47% less from 439.45 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Natixis Advsr LP has 0.25% invested in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Old Dominion Inc holds 2.79% or 28,557 shares in its portfolio. Logan Capital Mngmt holds 26,868 shares or 0.44% of its portfolio. Tctc Ltd Com has 0.07% invested in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) for 4,920 shares. Lpl Financial Limited Liability holds 0.12% in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) or 190,653 shares. Legal And General Gru Plc has invested 0.45% in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Lone Pine Capital Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 7.05% or 4.53 million shares. Pinebridge Invests Lp reported 0.04% in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Gulf Intl Bancshares (Uk) holds 117,621 shares. Cap Interest Ca holds 4,282 shares. Jpmorgan Chase And stated it has 2.10 million shares. Valley National Advisers Incorporated has invested 0% in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Ww Asset Management Inc has invested 0.44% in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). New Mexico Educational Retirement Board has 0.47% invested in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Eaton Vance Mgmt holds 0.44% or 722,763 shares in its portfolio.

Melvin Capital Management Lp, which manages about $8.54B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Electronic Arts Inc (NASDAQ:EA) by 1.63 million shares to 1.62M shares, valued at $164.68M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Iron Mtn Inc New (Put) (NYSE:IRM) by 9,200 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 680,000 shares, and cut its stake in Darden Restaurants Inc (NYSE:DRI).

Analysts await Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $0.93 earnings per share, up 24.00% or $0.18 from last year’s $0.75 per share. FISV’s profit will be $621.86 million for 28.56 P/E if the $0.93 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.82 actual earnings per share reported by Fiserv, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 13.41% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.16, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 39 investors sold FISV shares while 301 reduced holdings. 123 funds opened positions while 209 raised stakes. 384.95 million shares or 12.17% more from 343.18 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ing Groep Nv invested in 0.01% or 4,301 shares. New York-based Ibm Retirement Fund has invested 0.11% in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV). Destination Wealth holds 0% or 410 shares in its portfolio. Deutsche Bancorporation Ag accumulated 0.11% or 2.07 million shares. Gofen And Glossberg Limited Liability Com Il invested in 156,840 shares. Waddell Reed Financial Incorporated holds 663,429 shares or 0.14% of its portfolio. Shell Asset Management, Netherlands-based fund reported 165,497 shares. 102,073 were reported by Utd Capital Advisers Ltd Liability. Hartford Invest Mngmt reported 42,917 shares or 0.11% of all its holdings. Cetera Advisor Ltd Liability Company invested in 0.02% or 6,324 shares. Riverhead Cap Mngmt Limited Liability Corp holds 20,885 shares. Palladium Limited Liability Co has invested 0.02% in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV). Df Dent has 135,724 shares. 460,773 were reported by Mitsubishi Ufj Tru And. Montecito Bancshares & has invested 0.42% in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV).

Winslow Capital Management Llc, which manages about $33.78 billion and $18.46 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd Sp A (NYSE:BABA) by 2.25M shares to 2.25 million shares, valued at $410.52 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Lowes Cos Inc (NYSE:LOW) by 294,032 shares in the quarter, for a total of 4.29M shares, and has risen its stake in Godaddy Inc Cl A.