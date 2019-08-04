Adobe (Call) (ADBE) Market Value Rose While Parallax Volatility Advisers LP Decreased by $36.50 Million Its Stake; Shikiar Asset Management Upped Its Stake in Delta Air Lines (DAL) by $517,395 as Share Price Rose

Shikiar Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Delta Air Lines Inc (DAL) by 11.73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Shikiar Asset Management Inc bought 10,145 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.75% . The institutional investor held 96,625 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.99M, up from 86,480 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Shikiar Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Delta Air Lines Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $39.10B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.31% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $60.13. About 3.74 million shares traded. Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) has risen 13.48% since August 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.48% the S&P500. Some Historical DAL News: 12/04/2018 – Delta earnings better than expected, despite rising costs; 12/04/2018 – DELTA: AMEX CO-BRANDED CARD TO CONTRIBUTE $3.3 BILLION IN 2018; 13/03/2018 – DELTA SAYS OPERATIONS IN BOSTON EXPECTED TO RESUME WEDNESDAY; 30/05/2018 – DELTA CEO BASTIAN COMMENTS AT BERNSTEIN CONFERENCE TODAY; 15/03/2018 – Britain’s Virgin Atlantic posts loss on weak pound, hurricane impact; 27/04/2018 – Delta Air Lines Declares Quarterly Dividend; 12/04/2018 – Bombardier’s jets had experienced slow sales and the loss of Delta could have been painful; 07/03/2018 – DELTA HAS CANCELLED 600 FLIGHTS TODAY DUE TO NORTHEASTERN STORM; 30/05/2018 – DAL: `NO QUESTION’ THAT GLOBAL AIRLINE HOLDING COS WILL DEVELOP; 15/05/2018 – DELTA, AIR FRANCE-KLM & VIRGIN STRENGTHEN PARTNERSHIP

Parallax Volatility Advisers Lp decreased its stake in Adobe Inc (Call) (ADBE) by 21.34% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Parallax Volatility Advisers Lp sold 137,200 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.47% . The institutional investor held 505,600 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $134.74M, down from 642,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Parallax Volatility Advisers Lp who had been investing in Adobe Inc (Call) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $142.58 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.58% or $4.73 during the last trading session, reaching $293.71. About 3.40M shares traded or 34.03% up from the average. Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) has risen 23.33% since August 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.33% the S&P500. Some Historical ADBE News: 16/03/2018 – ADOBE SYSTEMS INC ADBE.O : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $235 FROM $193; 23/03/2018 – Perficient Digital to Showcase Digital Marketing Expertise at Adobe Summit 2018; 14/03/2018 – Adobe Conference Call Scheduled By Aliya Capital for Mar. 22; 19/03/2018 – ENEL ENEI.Ml – SELLS ENERGY FROM U.S. WIND FARM TO FACEBOOK AND ADOBE; 28/03/2018 – Adobe Launches Experience Cloud Device Co-op; 21/05/2018 – Adobe To Buy Commerce Platform Magento For $1.68 Billion — MarketWatch; 13/04/2018 – Adobe Systems: Ricks is CEO of Eli Lilly; 21/05/2018 – Adobe To Acquire Magento Commerce; 26/03/2018 – Adobe Presenting at Adobe Summit Tomorrow; 27/03/2018 – ADOBE CREATES `EXPERIENCE LEAGUE’ TO TRAIN CLIENTS ON TOOLS

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.04, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 75 investors sold DAL shares while 258 reduced holdings. 109 funds opened positions while 234 raised stakes. 533.71 million shares or 6.20% less from 568.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mason Street Advsr Limited Co holds 0.09% or 88,144 shares in its portfolio. 1.45 million were accumulated by Legal And General Gp Public Lc. 518,019 are held by Mackay Shields Ltd Limited Liability Company. The Connecticut-based Gendell Jeffrey L has invested 3.35% in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL). Sound Shore Mgmt Ct reported 3.27 million shares. Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta As Represented By Alberta Corp, Alberta – Canada-based fund reported 319,600 shares. Argent Tru reported 46,762 shares. Montag A & Assoc, Georgia-based fund reported 4,700 shares. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System holds 0.08% in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) or 32,600 shares. Benjamin F Edwards And Incorporated has 0% invested in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL). Redwood Cap Management Ltd Company reported 2.83% of its portfolio in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL). Great Lakes Advsr Ltd, a Illinois-based fund reported 9,784 shares. Citigroup Inc reported 0.01% in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL). Markel Corporation stated it has 174,000 shares or 0.15% of all its holdings. The New York-based Clearbridge Invs Lc has invested 0.04% in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL).

Since February 8, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 1 sale for $264.50 million activity. On Friday, February 8 West W Gilbert sold $1.06 million worth of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) or 21,000 shares.

Parallax Volatility Advisers Lp, which manages about $4.50B and $87.76 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Inc (Put) (EWZ) by 1.99M shares to 4.56 million shares, valued at $186.85M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Hasbro Inc (Call) (NASDAQ:HAS) by 39,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 562,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Boston Scientific Corp (Put) (NYSE:BSX).

Analysts await Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) to report earnings on September, 12. They expect $1.59 earnings per share, up 11.97% or $0.17 from last year’s $1.42 per share. ADBE’s profit will be $771.85 million for 46.18 P/E if the $1.59 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.47 actual earnings per share reported by Adobe Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.16% EPS growth.