Adobe (ADBE) Valuation Rose While Jennison Associates Lowered Its Stake by $132.84 Million; As Independence Contract Dril I (ICD) Shares Declined, Holder Msdc Management LP Boosted Stake

Jennison Associates Llc decreased its stake in Adobe Inc (ADBE) by 5.49% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jennison Associates Llc sold 499,398 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.38% with the market. The institutional investor held 8.60 million shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.29 billion, down from 9.10M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jennison Associates Llc who had been investing in Adobe Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $147.28 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.24% or $3.82 during the last trading session, reaching $303.4. About 1.02M shares traded. Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) has risen 16.13% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.70% the S&P500. Some Historical ADBE News: 02/04/2018 – Adobe and Google to Speak at Merkle’s Digital Marketer Summit; 13/04/2018 – Adobe Names David A. Ricks to Its Bd of Directors; 23/03/2018 – Perficient Digital to Showcase Digital Marketing Expertise at Adobe Summit 2018; 08/05/2018 – Change Healthcare Teams Up with Adobe and Microsoft to Put the “Consumer” in Healthcare Consumer Engagement; 19/03/2018 – PRESS RELEASE – ENEL SELLS ENERGY FROM NEW US WIND FARM TO FACEBOOK AND ADOBE; 27/03/2018 – Adobe Announces Significant Partner Momentum at Summit 2018; 15/03/2018 – ADOBE: UNLIKELY TO BUY ANY LARGE CO., WILL GROW ORGANICALLY; 27/03/2018 – Adobe Advertising Cloud Gets “Creative”; 16/04/2018 – lnvoca Releases New Extension for Adobe Cloud Platform Launch; 16/03/2018 – ADOBE SYSTEMS INC ADBE.O : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $260 FROM $251

Msdc Management Lp increased its stake in Independence Contract Dril I (ICD) by 40126.53% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Msdc Management Lp bought 18.78M shares as the company’s stock declined 15.18% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 18.83 million shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $52.15 million, up from 46,798 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Msdc Management Lp who had been investing in Independence Contract Dril I for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $97.12M market cap company. The stock increased 3.28% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $1.26. About 38,087 shares traded. Independence Contract Drilling, Inc. (NYSE:ICD) has declined 41.12% since July 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 45.55% the S&P500. Some Historical ICD News: 26/04/2018 – Independence Contract Drilling 1Q Rev $25.6M; 26/04/2018 – INDEPENDENCE CONTRACT DRILLING INC – COMPANY’S AGGREGATE CAPITAL EXPENDITURE BUDGET FOR 2018 IS $22 MLN; 26/04/2018 – Independence Contract Drilling 1Q Adj Loss/Shr 11c; 26/04/2018 – Independence Contract Drilling 1Q Loss/Shr 11c; 03/04/2018 Investor Expectations to Drive Momentum within Atrion, Curis, Independence Contract Drilling, Utah Medical Products, FutureFuel; 20/04/2018 – DJ Independence Contract Drilling Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ICD)

Investors sentiment increased to 2.26 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.89, from 1.37 in 2018Q4.

Since March 6, 2019, it had 5 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $161,222 activity. BATES THOMAS R JR bought $46,610 worth of Independence Contract Drilling, Inc. (NYSE:ICD) on Friday, June 7.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.26, from 0.93 in 2018Q4.

Since January 30, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 sale for $3.45 million activity. The insider Parasnis Abhay sold $6.00M. Shares for $7.39 million were sold by Rencher Bradley on Thursday, January 31. $3.45 million worth of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) was sold by Morris Donna on Friday, February 1.

Analysts await Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) to report earnings on September, 12. They expect $1.59 EPS, up 11.97% or $0.17 from last year’s $1.42 per share. ADBE’s profit will be $771.85M for 47.70 P/E if the $1.59 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.47 actual EPS reported by Adobe Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.16% EPS growth.

Jennison Associates Llc, which manages about $100.63 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Renaissancere Holdings Ltd (NYSE:RNR) by 2,639 shares to 26,298 shares, valued at $3.77 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Costco Whsl Corp New (NASDAQ:COST) by 2,508 shares in the quarter, for a total of 6.45 million shares, and has risen its stake in Hexcel Corp New (NYSE:HXL).