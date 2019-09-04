Adobe (ADBE) Valuation Rose While Friess Associates Increased by $514,444 Its Holding; Pineno Levin & Ford Asset Management Has Trimmed Its Stake in Waste Mgmt Del (WM) as Stock Value Rose

Pineno Levin & Ford Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Waste Mgmt Inc Del (WM) by 22.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pineno Levin & Ford Asset Management Inc sold 20,256 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.33% . The institutional investor held 70,342 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.31M, down from 90,598 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pineno Levin & Ford Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Waste Mgmt Inc Del for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $51.08 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.73% or $0.87 during the last trading session, reaching $120.4. About 473,034 shares traded. Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) has risen 31.65% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.65% the S&P500. Some Historical WM News: 21/03/2018 – Drilling Waste Management Market 2018 – Global Forecasts up to 2024 – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 20/04/2018 – WASTE MANAGEMENT 1Q OPER REV. $3.51B, EST. $3.57B; 11/03/2018 – City of Houston: Solid Waste Management Department; 23/03/2018 – WAYNE HUIZENGA, FOUNDER OF BLOCKBUSTER VIDEO, WASTE MANAGEMENT, AND AUTONATION, HAS DIED AT THE AGE OF 80 – CNBC; 20/04/2018 – WASTE MANAGEMENT INC WM.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $4.00 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 02/05/2018 – Wells Fargo Advisors LLC Exits Position in Waste Management; 06/04/2018 – Moody’s Updates Its Rating Methodology For Environmental Services And Waste Management Companies; 07/05/2018 – MOODY’S UPGRADES WASTE MANAGEMENT’S SR UNSECURED RATING TO; 19/03/2018 – WASTE MGMT BUYS ANDERSON RUBBISH DISPOSAL, MOORPARK RUBBISH; 06/03/2018 PA DEP: Bureau of Waste Management Overview TUESDAY, March 20, 2018

Friess Associates Llc increased its stake in Adobe Inc. (ADBE) by 3.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Friess Associates Llc bought 1,934 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.47% . The institutional investor held 59,434 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.84 million, up from 57,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Friess Associates Llc who had been investing in Adobe Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $136.13B market cap company. The stock increased 0.87% or $2.45 during the last trading session, reaching $284.9. About 657,371 shares traded. Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) has risen 23.33% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.33% the S&P500. Some Historical ADBE News: 27/03/2018 – SMITH’s ACT for Adobe Experience Manager Makes Life Easier for Marketers; 16/03/2018 – ADOBE SYSTEMS INC ADBE.O : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $250 FROM $225; RATING OUTPERFORM; 05/04/2018 – Adobe Systems Names John Murphy Exec VP, Chief Financial Officer; 15/03/2018 – ADOBE: MORE PEOPLE BUYING SUITES OF PRODUCTS RATHER THAN APPS; 26/03/2018 – Adobe and Microsoft Extend Global Partnership Into China; 26/03/2018 – Wipro and Adobe Expand Partnership to Offer Enhanced Digital Services and Solutions; 26/03/2018 – Adobe Presenting at Adobe Summit Tomorrow; 21/05/2018 – Adobe To Acquire Magento Commerce; 03/05/2018 – Investor Advisory: Adobe Announces Webcasts of Investor Conference Participation; 28/03/2018 – Adobe Steps Up AI-Powered Marketing to Take on Rivals (Correct)

Analysts await Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.15 EPS, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $1.15 per share. WM’s profit will be $487.87M for 26.17 P/E if the $1.15 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.11 actual EPS reported by Waste Management, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 3.60% EPS growth.

Pineno Levin & Ford Asset Management Inc, which manages about $237.57 million and $239.52M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Carnival Corp (NYSE:CCL) by 18,250 shares to 86,985 shares, valued at $4.41 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

More notable recent Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “10 Stocks to Own Through a Global Recession – Investorplace.com” on August 21, 2019, also Streetinsider.com with their article: “Waste Management (WM) Reports Election of William B. Plummer to Board – StreetInsider.com” published on August 21, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “3 Reasons Why There’s Money to Be Made in the Garbage Market – Yahoo Finance” on August 19, 2019. More interesting news about Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “These 4 Measures Indicate That Waste Management (NYSE:WM) Is Using Debt Reasonably Well – Yahoo Finance” published on July 28, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Why Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) Looks Like A Quality Company – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 29, 2019.

More notable recent Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Notable Thursday Option Activity: SYMC, ATVI, ADBE – Nasdaq” on August 08, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Generating Income on Adobe (ADBE) – Nasdaq” published on August 15, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Adobe (ADBE): Buy or Die? – Nasdaq” on July 01, 2019. More interesting news about Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Adobe bull expects permanent price increase – Seeking Alpha” published on September 03, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Why Is Adobe (ADBE) Up 6.2% Since Last Earnings Report? – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 18, 2019.

Friess Associates Llc, which manages about $1.34 billion and $1.36 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in The Lovesac Co. by 28,652 shares to 63,394 shares, valued at $1.76 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cme Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) by 35,562 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 85,077 shares, and cut its stake in Rocky Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKY).