Adobe (ADBE) Valuation Rose While Franklin Resources Has Boosted Holding by $44.72 Million; Fisher Asset Management Boosted Its Diamond Offshore Drilling (DO) Position by $10.47 Million as Market Value Declined

Fisher Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Diamond Offshore Drilling Inc (DO) by 94.73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fisher Asset Management Llc bought 1.05M shares as the company’s stock declined 4.24% . The hedge fund held 2.15M shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $22.57M, up from 1.10 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fisher Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Diamond Offshore Drilling Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $934.92M market cap company. The stock increased 4.62% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $7.7. About 2.71 million shares traded. Diamond Offshore Drilling, Inc. (NYSE:DO) has declined 53.81% since September 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 53.81% the S&P500. Some Historical DO News: 30/04/2018 – Diamond Offshore 1Q EPS 14c; 30/04/2018 – Diamond Offshore 1Q-End Contracted Backlog $2.2B; 21/04/2018 – DJ Diamond Offshore Drilling Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DO); 30/04/2018 – DIAMOND OFFSHORE 1Q ADJ LOSS/SHR 16C, EST. LOSS/SHR 19C; 09/05/2018 – A.P. MOLLER-MAERSK LIKELY TO SHELVE PLANS FOR MAERSK DRILLING UNIT IPO; 30/04/2018 – Diamond Offshore 1Q Rev $295.5M; 30/04/2018 – DIAMOND OFFSHORE 1Q REV. $295.5M, EST. $295.0M; 30/04/2018 – Diamond Offshore: Contracted Backlog Represents 19 Rig Years of Work; 15/03/2018 – DIAMOND OFFSHORE DRILLING INC DO.N : CREDIT SUISSE ASSUMES COVERAGE WITH A NEUTRAL RATING AND TARGET PRICE OF $14; 30/04/2018 – Diamond Offshore 1Q Adj Loss/Shr 16c

Franklin Resources Inc increased its stake in Adobe Inc (ADBE) by 9.83% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Franklin Resources Inc bought 168,104 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.47% . The institutional investor held 1.88M shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $500.30 million, up from 1.71M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Franklin Resources Inc who had been investing in Adobe Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $134.92B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.31% or $6.59 during the last trading session, reaching $278.35. About 2.62 million shares traded or 6.90% up from the average. Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) has risen 23.33% since September 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.33% the S&P500. Some Historical ADBE News: 15/05/2018 – Adobe Accelerates Experience Design Growth With Starter Plan for Adobe XD; 21/03/2018 – REG-Thinfilm Announces Integration with Adobe Analytics Cloud; 15/05/2018 – DUQUESNE ADDED INTC, BABA, MU, NFLX, ADBE IN 1Q: 13F; 19/03/2018 – ENEL ENEI.Ml – ENERGY PRODUCED BY 10 MW OF RATTLESNAKE CREEK WILL BE SOLD TO ADOBE BETWEEN 2019 AND 2028; 16/04/2018 – ADOBE SAYS IS ACQUIRING SAYSPRING INC- BLOG; 21/05/2018 – Adobe to Buy E-Commerce Firm Magento Commerce for $1.68 Billion; 26/03/2018 – Wipro and Adobe Expand Partnership to Offer Enhanced Digital Services and Solutions; 09/04/2018 – Adobe Launches Spark With Premium Features for Every Student, Free of Charge; 15/03/2018 – ADOBE SYSTEMS INC ADBE.O : BAIRD RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $240 FROM $220; RATING OUTPERFORM; 22/03/2018 – Merkle Enhances its Innovation Cloud, Powered by Adobe Experience Cloud

