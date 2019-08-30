Adobe (ADBE) Stock Value Rose While Tocqueville Asset Management LP Boosted by $424,004 Its Stake; Chevron New (CVX) Shareholder Modera Wealth Management Has Trimmed Position by $329,394

Tocqueville Asset Management Lp increased its stake in Adobe Inc. (ADBE) by 1.42% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tocqueville Asset Management Lp bought 1,594 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.47% . The institutional investor held 113,459 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $30.24M, up from 111,865 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Adobe Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $135.94 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.74% or $2.12 during the last trading session, reaching $284.51. About 1.94 million shares traded. Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) has risen 23.33% since August 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.33% the S&P500. Some Historical ADBE News: 03/04/2018 – Adobe Creative Cloud Empowers Creatives to Thrive in the Video Age; 21/05/2018 – Adobe: Magento CEO Mark Lavelle to Continue to Lead Magento Team as Part of Adobe’s Digital Experience Business; 21/05/2018 – Adobe To Acquire Magento Commerce; 15/03/2018 – ADOBE SYSTEMS INC ADBE.O : BAIRD RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $240 FROM $220; RATING OUTPERFORM; 21/05/2018 – PERMIRA REPORTS SALE OF MAGENTO COMMERCE TO ADOBE FOR US$1.68B; 15/03/2018 – ADOBE CONCLUDES 1Q EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL; 02/04/2018 – Adobe and Google to Speak at Merkle’s Digital Marketer Summit; 15/05/2018 – Adobe Accelerates Experience Design Growth With Starter Plan for Adobe XD; 10/04/2018 – Adobe, Apple, and Google are among the few tech companies with the smallest pay gaps. #EqualPayDay via @CNBCMakeIt; 16/03/2018 – ADOBE SYSTEMS INC ADBE.O : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $235 FROM $193

Modera Wealth Management Llc decreased its stake in Chevron Corp New (CVX) by 39.05% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Modera Wealth Management Llc sold 2,678 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.50% . The institutional investor held 4,179 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $515,000, down from 6,857 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Modera Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Chevron Corp New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $222.17B market cap company. The stock increased 0.17% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $117.72. About 3.41 million shares traded. Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) has declined 3.69% since August 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.69% the S&P500. Some Historical CVX News: 20/04/2018 – BAKER HUGHES – AWARDED SUBSEA EQUIPMENT CONTRACT BY CHEVRON FOR PHASE Il OF THE GORGON PROJECT IN OFFSHORE WESTERN AUSTRALIA – CONF CALL; 20/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Chevron – 04/20/2018 03:21 PM; 27/04/2018 – Chevron 1Q EPS $1.90; 30/03/2018 – Spirit of America Energy Adds Chevron, Cuts Parsley Energy; 28/03/2018 – Chevron Announces New First Source Lubrication Marketer Lube; 22/03/2018 – BP, CHEVRON, SHELL AMONG COS QUALIFIED TO BID IN MEXICO AUCTION; 12/04/2018 – Ernie Scheyder: Exclusive: Chevron, Exxon seek ‘small refinery’ waivers from U.S. biofuels law; 23/04/2018 – Yahoo! UK: Exclusive – Arrested Chevron workers could face treason charge in Venezuela; 13/03/2018 – Texas Emissions: 280333 – CHEVRON PHILLIPS CHEMICAL CEDAR BAYOU PLANT; 25/05/2018 – CHEVRON – COURT ISSUED JUDGMENT AGAINST PABLO FAJARDO, LUIS YANZA, ERMEL CHAVEZ, FRENTE DE DEFENSA DE LA AMAZONIA AND SERVICIOS FROMBOLIERE

