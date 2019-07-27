Adobe (ADBE) Stock Value Rose While Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland Sa Has Boosted by $532,000 Its Stake; As Ensco Plc (ESV) Market Value Declined, Gramercy Funds Management Has Trimmed by $12.60 Million Its Stake

Gramercy Funds Management Llc decreased its stake in Ensco Plc (ESV) by 71.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gramercy Funds Management Llc sold 547,644 shares as the company’s stock declined 36.83% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 213,100 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.01M, down from 760,744 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gramercy Funds Management Llc who had been investing in Ensco Plc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.44 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.55% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $7.27. About 4.66M shares traded. Ensco Rowan plc (NYSE:ESV) has declined 57.06% since July 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 61.49% the S&P500. Some Historical ESV News: 25/04/2018 – Ensco 1Q Cont Ops Loss/Shr 32c; 05/03/2018 VP Knowlton Disposes 508 Of Ensco Plc; 15/03/2018 – ENSCO PLC ESV.N : ASSUMING COVERAGE WITH NEUTRAL RATING AND TARGET PRICE OF $8; 25/04/2018 – ENSCO PLC ESV.N – QTRLY TOTAL RIG UTILIZATION 54% VS 58%; 18/05/2018 – Ensco Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 11/04/2018 – Ensco Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 25/04/2018 – Ensco 1Q Loss $140.1M; 25/04/2018 – ENSCO 1Q LOSS/SHR CONT OPS 32C; 25/04/2018 – Ensco 1Q Loss/Shr 32c; 25/04/2018 – ENSCO PLC ESV.N – QTRLY SHR LOSS $0.32

Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland Sa increased its stake in Adobe Inc (ADBE) by 111.48% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland Sa bought 2,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.38% with the market. The institutional investor held 3,794 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.01 million, up from 1,794 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland Sa who had been investing in Adobe Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $151.10B market cap company. The stock increased 0.82% or $2.54 during the last trading session, reaching $311.27. About 1.51M shares traded. Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) has risen 16.13% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.70% the S&P500. Some Historical ADBE News: 15/03/2018 – Adobe Achieves Record Revenue; 14/05/2018 – Pegasystems Appoints Rupen Shah as Vice President of Independent Software Vendor Alliances and Strategy; 27/03/2018 – TMMData Announces Deep Integration With Adobe Cloud Platform; 27/03/2018 – ADOBE UNVEILS SYSTEM OF RECORD TO CREATE CONSUMER AD PROFILES; 03/04/2018 – Shared Storage Provider OpenDrives Launches Media Accelerator Integration for Adobe Premiere Pro CC; 16/04/2018 – ADOBE SAYS IS ACQUIRING SAYSPRING INC- BLOG; 05/04/2018 – Adobe Appoints John Murphy Chief Financial Officer; 15/03/2018 – CORRECT: ADOBE 2018 FORECAST REPORTED JAN. 22; 21/05/2018 – PERMIRA SAYS HILLHOUSE CAPITAL, ASIA-FOCUSED INVESTMENT FIRM, WILL ALSO SELL ITS STAKE IN MAGENTO TO ADOBE; 27/03/2018 – Azuqua Launches Powerful App Integrations with Adobe Experience Cloud at Adobe Summit 2018

Gramercy Funds Management Llc, which manages about $3.11 billion and $374.25 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Geopark Ltd by 508,608 shares to 1.20 million shares, valued at $20.79M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.65 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.22, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 74 investors sold ESV shares while 57 reduced holdings. 22 funds opened positions while 63 raised stakes. 284.32 million shares or 27.60% less from 392.73 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Teachers Retirement Systems Of The State Of Kentucky invested in 79,358 shares or 0% of the stock. Huber Cap Mngmt Limited Liability Company holds 0.52% of its portfolio in Ensco Rowan plc (NYSE:ESV) for 1.26M shares. Profund Advsrs Ltd reported 0.01% in Ensco Rowan plc (NYSE:ESV). Guggenheim Cap Ltd Llc has invested 0.01% in Ensco Rowan plc (NYSE:ESV). Citadel Advisors Limited reported 0% stake. 150 are owned by Trust Of Vermont. Vanguard Grp Inc holds 40.36M shares. Raymond James & Associate accumulated 16,805 shares or 0% of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP accumulated 26.62M shares or 0.04% of the stock. Oakworth Capital invested in 70 shares or 0% of the stock. Deutsche National Bank Ag holds 0% or 185,685 shares in its portfolio. Northern Trust accumulated 2.48 million shares. Moreover, Regions Financial Corporation has 0% invested in Ensco Rowan plc (NYSE:ESV). Bridgeway Mgmt invested 0.02% in Ensco Rowan plc (NYSE:ESV). Petrus Trust Communication Lta owns 400,000 shares for 0.3% of their portfolio.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.26, from 0.93 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 43 investors sold ADBE shares while 371 reduced holdings. 116 funds opened positions while 378 raised stakes. 397.86 million shares or 9.47% less from 439.45 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Paloma Prns holds 8,241 shares. Eqis Capital holds 0.02% or 1,041 shares in its portfolio. Enterprise Finance accumulated 493 shares. Bbr Partners Ltd Liability Company has invested 0.64% in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Crestwood Cap Mngmt Limited Partnership holds 51,000 shares. Sheets Smith Wealth reported 0.22% of its portfolio in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Westover Capital Advsr Limited Liability Com reported 907 shares. Contravisory Inv Inc stated it has 185 shares. Glenmede Trust Na reported 0.08% in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Oakbrook Investments Ltd owns 22,270 shares or 0.36% of their US portfolio. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department holds 0.64% of its portfolio in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) for 488,505 shares. Leisure Capital Mgmt stated it has 2,440 shares or 0.55% of all its holdings. Advisory Alpha Limited Company invested in 7 shares or 0% of the stock. Pittenger And Anderson Incorporated has 0.05% invested in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Mitchell Mcleod Pugh Williams reported 1.59% stake.

Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland Sa, which manages about $985.61 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Manpowergroup Inc (NYSE:MAN) by 5,341 shares to 12,411 shares, valued at $1.03M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Gilead Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:GILD) by 23,745 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 14,464 shares, and cut its stake in Hp Inc.

Since January 30, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 4 sales for $17.57 million activity. $3.45M worth of stock was sold by Morris Donna on Friday, February 1. 3,000 shares valued at $720,480 were sold by Lewnes Ann on Wednesday, January 30. 25,000 shares valued at $6.00M were sold by Parasnis Abhay on Wednesday, January 30.