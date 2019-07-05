Adobe (ADBE) Stock Value Rose While Cognios Capital Has Trimmed Position; Penn Capital Management Co Upped Position in Teradyne (TER)

Penn Capital Management Co Inc increased its stake in Teradyne Inc (TER) by 159.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Penn Capital Management Co Inc bought 53,208 shares as the company’s stock rose 19.51% with the market. The hedge fund held 86,635 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.45 million, up from 33,427 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Penn Capital Management Co Inc who had been investing in Teradyne Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.11B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.53% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $47.3. About 1.03M shares traded. Teradyne, Inc. (NYSE:TER) has risen 27.70% since July 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.27% the S&P500. Some Historical TER News: 19/04/2018 – DJ Teradyne Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TER); 25/04/2018 – Teradyne and Mobile Industrial Robots (MiR) Announce Teradyne’s Acquisition of MiR, Leader in Collaborative Autonomous Mobile; 25/04/2018 – Teradyne And Mobile Industrial Robots (MiR) Announce Teradyne’s Acquisition Of MiR, Leader In Collaborative Autonomous Mobile Industrial Robots; 24/04/2018 – Teradyne Sees 2Q EPS 39c-EPS 46c; 24/04/2018 – Teradyne Sees 2Q Rev $490M-$520M; 24/04/2018 – Teradyne 1Q Net $87M; 25/04/2018 – Teradyne to Buy Mobile Industrial Robots for $148M; 24/04/2018 – Teradyne Reports Revenue and Earnings Growth in First Quarter 2018; 24/04/2018 – Teradyne Sees 2Q Adj EPS 45c-Adj EPS 52c; 08/05/2018 – Teradyne Declares Dividend of 9c

Cognios Capital Llc decreased its stake in Adobe Inc (ADBE) by 36.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cognios Capital Llc sold 4,099 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.38% with the market. The institutional investor held 7,275 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.94M, down from 11,374 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cognios Capital Llc who had been investing in Adobe Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $148.40B market cap company. The stock increased 1.43% or $4.31 during the last trading session, reaching $305.7. About 1.59 million shares traded. Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) has risen 16.13% since July 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.70% the S&P500. Some Historical ADBE News: 21/05/2018 – Adobe to buy Magento Commerce for $1.7bn; 27/03/2018 – Informatica Launches Support for Adobe Cloud Platform with New Connector; 02/04/2018 – Hollywood Rpter: Adobe Intros “Master Properties” For After Effects Ahead of NAB; 26/03/2018 – Digital River Takes Ecommerce Expertise to Adobe Summit as Sponsor and Exhibitor; 15/03/2018 – ADOBE CONCLUDES 1Q EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL; 27/03/2018 – Azuqua Launches Powerful App Integrations with Adobe Experience Cloud at Adobe Summit 2018; 02/05/2018 – Skava announces it’s joining the Adobe Exchange Partner Program; 26/03/2018 – MEDIA ALERT: Adobe and Microsoft Extend Global Partnership Into China; 22/03/2018 – TEKsystems to Exhibit at Adobe Summit 2018; 28/03/2018 – Adobe Steps Up AI-Powered Marketing to Take on Rivals (Correct)

Since January 31, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 4 selling transactions for $8.10 million activity. JAGIELA MARK E had sold 139,935 shares worth $5.48 million on Wednesday, February 13. Smith Gregory Stephen also sold $412,796 worth of Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) shares. Another trade for 26,778 shares valued at $989,021 was sold by Beecher Gregory R.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.87 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.08, from 0.79 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 31 investors sold TER shares while 127 reduced holdings. 61 funds opened positions while 77 raised stakes. 159.50 million shares or 4.32% less from 166.70 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado owns 30,361 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Tcw Gp holds 13,900 shares. Jacobs Levy Equity Management reported 205,930 shares. Fort Lp holds 19,645 shares or 0.16% of its portfolio. The Massachusetts-based Granahan Mngmt Ma has invested 0.15% in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER). Raymond James Fincl Services Advsrs Inc holds 0% or 5,613 shares in its portfolio. Mufg Americas Holdings reported 829 shares. Metropolitan Life Ins Communications New York accumulated 28,853 shares or 0.07% of the stock. Vanguard Group holds 0.03% or 17.46M shares. Shelton Management holds 0.05% or 528 shares. Guggenheim Cap Ltd Company stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER). Nicholas Prns Limited Partnership reported 70,174 shares stake. Herald Invest Ltd has 28,000 shares. Millennium Mngmt Limited Liability holds 875,723 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Utah Retirement Sys invested 0.03% in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER).

Penn Capital Management Co Inc, which manages about $7.64B and $1.03B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Pebblebrook Hotel Tr (NYSE:PEB) by 20,150 shares to 225,353 shares, valued at $7.00M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Versum Matls Inc by 166,354 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 97,464 shares, and cut its stake in Amalgamated Bk New York N Y.

More notable recent Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Ex-Dividend Reminder: Xperi, Teradyne and Ritchie Bros Auctioneers – Nasdaq” on May 24, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Earnings Reaction History: Teradyne Inc., 50.0% Follow-Through Indicator, 7.1% Sensitive – Nasdaq” published on April 23, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Teradyne to Announce Third Quarter 2018 Results Nasdaq:TER – GlobeNewswire” on October 12, 2018. More interesting news about Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Why Is Teradyne (TER) Down 9.4% Since Last Earnings Report? – Nasdaq” published on May 23, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “MACOM Lays Off 250 Employees as Part of Restructuring Plan – Nasdaq” with publication date: June 20, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.26, from 0.93 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 43 investors sold ADBE shares while 371 reduced holdings. 116 funds opened positions while 378 raised stakes. 397.86 million shares or 9.47% less from 439.45 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Guggenheim Ltd has 203,744 shares. Sageworth reported 7 shares. 9,261 were accumulated by Park Avenue Securities Limited Liability. Wunderlich Cap Managemnt has 1.15% invested in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) for 6,206 shares. Norris Perne And French Limited Liability Partnership Mi reported 31,432 shares. First Personal Serv invested 0.15% in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Lourd Cap Limited Liability Corporation stated it has 1,020 shares. Gotham Asset Management Limited Liability Company stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Winch Advisory Serv Ltd reported 8,213 shares stake. Goelzer Invest owns 0.24% invested in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) for 9,522 shares. 39,299 are owned by Tru Department Mb Fin Bank N A. Cohen Klingenstein has 38,658 shares for 0.72% of their portfolio. Ledyard Commercial Bank invested in 0.59% or 16,640 shares. Rmb Capital Mngmt Ltd Liability stated it has 6,423 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Gradient Investments Lc stated it has 0.06% in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE).

More notable recent Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Oracle’s Cloud: How This Will Effect Tomorrow Earnings – Nasdaq” on June 18, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Adobe Stock Tops All-Time High on Record-Breaking Quarter – Nasdaq” published on June 20, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Adobe Systems (ADBE) Beats Q2 Earnings and Revenue Estimates – Nasdaq” on June 18, 2019. More interesting news about Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Nasdaq 100 Movers: ORLY, ADBE – Nasdaq” published on June 19, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Adobe Stock Should Keep Moving Higher – Nasdaq” with publication date: May 23, 2019.

Since January 8, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 8 sales for $101.33 million activity. 3,000 shares valued at $720,480 were sold by Lewnes Ann on Wednesday, January 30. 21,258 shares valued at $4.95 million were sold by GESCHKE CHARLES M on Tuesday, January 8. Parasnis Abhay sold $6.00M worth of stock or 25,000 shares. $7.39 million worth of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) shares were sold by Rencher Bradley. On Thursday, January 24 THOMPSON MATTHEW sold $10.19M worth of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) or 41,560 shares. Morris Donna also sold $3.45M worth of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) shares.

Analysts await Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) to report earnings on September, 12. They expect $1.59 earnings per share, up 11.97% or $0.17 from last year’s $1.42 per share. ADBE’s profit will be $771.85M for 48.07 P/E if the $1.59 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.47 actual earnings per share reported by Adobe Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.16% EPS growth.

Cognios Capital Llc, which manages about $312.20M and $283.60M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Intel Corp Com Usd0.001 (NASDAQ:INTC) by 39,419 shares to 48,527 shares, valued at $2.61 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) by 10,843 shares in the quarter, for a total of 55,709 shares, and has risen its stake in Nutrien Ltd Com Npv Isin#Ca670.