Adobe (ADBE) Stock Value Rose While Carderock Capital Management Upped Stake by $1.75 Million; Skba Capital Management Has Upped Stake in Weyerhaeuser Co (WY) by $3.48 Million as Share Value Declined

Skba Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Weyerhaeuser Co (WY) by 60.07% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Skba Capital Management Llc bought 133,900 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.73% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 356,800 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.40M, up from 222,900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Skba Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Weyerhaeuser Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $19.25B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.41% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $25.84. About 4.32 million shares traded. Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY) has declined 31.44% since July 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 35.87% the S&P500.

Carderock Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Adobe Inc (ADBE) by 133.79% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Carderock Capital Management Inc bought 6,569 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.38% with the market. The institutional investor held 11,479 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.06 million, up from 4,910 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Carderock Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Adobe Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $149.14 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.30% or $4.05 during the last trading session, reaching $307.22. About 2.56 million shares traded or 2.20% up from the average. Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) has risen 16.13% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.70% the S&P500. Some Historical ADBE News: 06/04/2018 – CFO Moves: Adobe Systems; 21/03/2018 – REG-Thinfilm Announces Integration with Adobe Analytics Cloud; 03/04/2018 – AMD Fuels Pro Video Powerhouse: Accelerated REDCODE RAW 8K Workflows for Adobe Premiere Pro CC with AMD Radeon Pro SSG Graphics; 26/03/2018 – Digital River Takes Ecommerce Expertise to Adobe Summit as Sponsor and Exhibitor; 27/03/2018 – HS2 Solutions Receives Adobe Emerging Partner of the Year Award for 2017 at Adobe Summit; 21/05/2018 – Adobe to Buy E-Commerce Firm Magento Commerce for $1.68 Billion; 05/04/2018 – Adobe Appoints John Murphy Chief Financial Officer; 15/03/2018 – ADOBE 1Q ADJ EPS $1.55, EST. $1.44; 26/03/2018 – WIPRO, ADOBE EXPAND PARTNERSHIP ON ENHANCED DIGITAL SERVICES; 27/03/2018 – ADOBE UNVEILS SYSTEM OF RECORD TO CREATE CONSUMER AD PROFILES

Since January 30, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $3.45 million activity. The insider Rencher Bradley sold 30,000 shares worth $7.39 million. Parasnis Abhay sold 25,000 shares worth $6.00 million. Shares for $720,480 were sold by Lewnes Ann.

Skba Capital Management Llc, which manages about $958.13M and $622.06 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Us Bancorp Del (NYSE:USB) by 65,600 shares to 176,600 shares, valued at $8.51 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Prosperity Bancshares Inc (NYSE:PB) by 15,450 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 175,900 shares, and cut its stake in Dowdupont Inc.

Since February 1, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 1 sale for $90,886 activity. $119,640 worth of stock was bought by Stockfish Devin W on Thursday, June 6.

