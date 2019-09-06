Adobe (ADBE) Stock Rose While Tiger Management Has Trimmed Its Stake by $9.42 Million; Motley Fool Wealth Management Has Raised Align Technology (ALGN) Holding

Tiger Management Llc decreased its stake in Adobe Inc (ADBE) by 37.58% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tiger Management Llc sold 35,400 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.47% . The hedge fund held 58,800 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.67M, down from 94,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tiger Management Llc who had been investing in Adobe Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $140.13 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.32% or $0.91 during the last trading session, reaching $288.66. About 1.06 million shares traded. Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) has risen 23.33% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.33% the S&P500. Some Historical ADBE News: 27/03/2018 – ADOBE TOUTS USE OF AI TO BUY SEARCH, DISPLAY AND VIDEO ADS; 27/03/2018 – Publicis Groupe Named 2018 Adobe Experience Cloud Partner of the Year; 05/04/2018 – Adobe at Company Marketing Hosted By Stephens Inc. Today; 21/05/2018 – Permira Announces Sale of Magento Commerce to Adobe for US$1.68 billion; 21/05/2018 – Adobe to buy Magento Commerce in $1.68 bln deal; 28/03/2018 – The company’s primary competitor is Adobe; 05/04/2018 – MultichannelNews: SourceAudio Launches Beta Release of Their Platform Extension Allowing Adobe Premiere Users to Access Platfor; 15/03/2018 – ADOBE SYSTEMS INC – DIGITAL MEDIA ANNUALIZED RECURRING REVENUE (“ARR”) GREW TO $5.72 BLN EXITING QUARTER, A QUARTER-OVER-QUARTER INCREASE OF $336 MLN; 28/03/2018 – Adobe Steps Up AI-Powered Marketing to Take on Rivals (Correct); 27/03/2018 – Adobe Advertising Cloud Gets “Creative”

Motley Fool Wealth Management Llc increased its stake in Align Technology Inc (ALGN) by 4.49% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Motley Fool Wealth Management Llc bought 8,779 shares as the company’s stock declined 34.93% . The institutional investor held 204,244 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $58.07M, up from 195,465 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Motley Fool Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Align Technology Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.50 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.85% or $1.5 during the last trading session, reaching $175.61. About 566,817 shares traded. Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) has declined 40.02% since September 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.02% the S&P500. Some Historical ALGN News: 04/04/2018 – Align Technology Expands Invisalign® Product Portfolio With New Options and Greater Flexibility to Treat a Broader Range of Pa; 26/03/2018 – Hartford Growth Opportunities HLS Adds Align Technology; 25/04/2018 – ALIGN – SDC ENTITIES SEEKING TO ALLOW IT TO HAVE A RIGHT TO REPURCHASE CO’S SDC FINANCIAL MEMBERSHIP INTERESTS FOR PRICE OF CO’S CURRENT CAPITAL ACCOUNT BALANCE; 25/04/2018 – Align Technology 1Q Rev $436.9M; 25/04/2018 – ALIGN TECHNOLOGY INC – SDC ENTITIES SEEKING TO PRELIMINARILY AND PERMANENTLY ENJOIN ALL ACTIVITIES RELATED TO INVISALIGN STORE PILOT PROJECT; 25/04/2018 – ALIGN TECHNOLOGY INC – SDC ENTITIES INITIATED PROCEEDINGS THAT SEEK TO PRELIMINARILY AND PERMANENTLY PROHIBIT ALIGN FROM OPENING ANY ADDITIONAL STORES; 21/04/2018 – DJ Align Technology Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ALGN); 25/04/2018 – Align Technology Accused of Breach of Noncompete Provisions of Contract; 06/03/2018 – ALIGN TECHNOLOGY SAYS IN CONNECTION WITH DALLAS’S APPOINTMENT, BOARD INCREASED SIZE OF BOARD FROM NINE TO TEN DIRECTORS – SEC FILING; 04/04/2018 – ALIGN TECHNOLOGY EXPANDS INVISALIGN® PRODUCT PORTFOLIO WITH NEW OPTIONS AND GREATER FLEXIBILITY TO TREAT A BROADER RANGE OF PATIENTS

Motley Fool Wealth Management Llc, which manages about $130.00 million and $1.55 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Middleby Corp (NASDAQ:MIDD) by 35,867 shares to 21,485 shares, valued at $2.79M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT) by 8,236 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 87,785 shares, and cut its stake in Booking Holdings Inc.

Since August 2, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 sales for $1.21 million activity. Another trade for 1,100 shares valued at $206,921 was bought by Pudipeddi Vamsi Mohan Raj.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.16 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.52, from 0.64 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 59 investors sold ALGN shares while 151 reduced holdings. 78 funds opened positions while 165 raised stakes. 63.56 million shares or 5.54% less from 67.30 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Maryland-based Brown Advisory Inc has invested 0.01% in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN). Oppenheimer Asset Management Incorporated has invested 0.07% of its portfolio in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN). Alps Advsrs accumulated 0.01% or 3,870 shares. Peloton Wealth Strategists invested in 14,015 shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Com Limited invested in 0.02% or 5,055 shares. Allstate holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) for 3,914 shares. Advisory Services Networks Limited holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) for 1,102 shares. Fifth Third Bank & Trust invested in 0% or 1,762 shares. Aqr Lc reported 157,842 shares. Macquarie Grp Limited invested in 2,257 shares. Bbr Prtn Ltd Co holds 0.38% or 10,334 shares. Moody Bank & Trust Division accumulated 18,046 shares. Financial Services Corp has 27 shares. Permanens Limited Partnership stated it has 6,000 shares. Redmile Group Limited Liability accumulated 143,200 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.26, from 0.93 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 43 investors sold ADBE shares while 371 reduced holdings. 116 funds opened positions while 378 raised stakes. 397.86 million shares or 9.47% less from 439.45 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Gladius Mgmt Ltd Partnership reported 0% of its portfolio in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Intrust Bancorp Na reported 7,999 shares or 0.54% of all its holdings. Dixon Hubard Feinour And Brown Va holds 2.3% of its portfolio in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) for 28,665 shares. Baltimore owns 0.96% invested in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) for 20,590 shares. Moreover, Endurance Wealth has 0.08% invested in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) for 1,894 shares. Bkd Wealth Advsr Ltd Liability Corporation owns 1,353 shares. Mufg Americas Hldg Corp invested 0.32% in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Nuveen Asset Mngmt Lc invested in 0.03% or 22,886 shares. Moody State Bank Trust Division has invested 0.56% of its portfolio in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Guardian Capital LP holds 0.01% or 1,560 shares in its portfolio. Eaton Vance Management holds 722,763 shares or 0.44% of its portfolio. Buckingham Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Company holds 0.06% of its portfolio in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) for 1,892 shares. Blume Capital Management stated it has 0.04% in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Icon Advisers has invested 0.59% in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). State Of Tennessee Treasury Department reported 488,505 shares.

Analysts await Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) to report earnings on September, 17 after the close. They expect $1.59 EPS, up 11.97% or $0.17 from last year’s $1.42 per share. ADBE’s profit will be $771.85 million for 45.39 P/E if the $1.59 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.47 actual EPS reported by Adobe Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.16% EPS growth.