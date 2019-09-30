Adobe (ADBE) Stock Rose While Tiger Management Decreased by $7.09 Million Its Holding; Beach Investment Counsel Has Lowered Stake in J.P. Morgan Chase (JPM) by $4.15 Million as Stock Price Rose

Beach Investment Counsel Inc decreased its stake in J.P. Morgan Chase (JPM) by 13.65% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Beach Investment Counsel Inc sold 37,355 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.73% . The hedge fund held 236,384 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $26.43M, down from 273,739 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Beach Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in J.P. Morgan Chase for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $376.28B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.03% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $117.68. About 5.42M shares traded. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 0.63% since September 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 30/03/2018 – Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman Had Meetings With J.P. Morgan CEO Jamie Dimon, Morgan Stanley CEO James Gorman; 05/03/2018 – Amazon in talks to offer bank accounts with JPMorgan Chase; 26/04/2018 – BUZZ-Slowdown in noninterest-bearing deposits to continue for U.S. banks in 2018 – Moody’s; 15/05/2018 – Corning Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 30/04/2018 – JP Morgan upgrades New York Times as it thrives under ‘Trump Bump’ news cycle; 31/03/2018 – blacq: Germany’s Continental hires JP Morgan for potential break-up: sources FRANKFURT/LONDON (Re; 14/05/2018 – Cognex Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 14/05/2018 – Arris Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 07/05/2018 – Global Times: GDP growth to slow, but nation will attract more investors: JP Morgan Chase; 11/04/2018 – SKF SKFb.ST : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO SKR 180 FROM SKR 175

Tiger Management Llc decreased its stake in Adobe Inc (ADBE) by 40.99% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tiger Management Llc sold 24,100 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.47% . The hedge fund held 34,700 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $10.22M, down from 58,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tiger Management Llc who had been investing in Adobe Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $134.05B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.22% or $0.62 during the last trading session, reaching $276.92. About 2.07 million shares traded. Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) has risen 23.33% since September 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.33% the S&P500. Some Historical ADBE News: 26/03/2018 – Adobe Advertising Cloud Selects TVSquared for Same-Day TV Reporting & Optimization; 27/03/2018 – ADOBE SHOWS AD CLOUD CREATIVE TO QUICKLY ALTER AD MEDIA; 27/03/2018 – DialogTech Deepens Integration with Adobe Experience Cloud; 02/04/2018 – Adobe and Google to Speak at Merkle’s Digital Marketer Summit; 18/05/2018 – Document Management Software 2018: Global Procurement Market Intelligence Report – Top Five Players are Adobe, OpenText, Dropbox, HP, and Oracle – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 27/03/2018 – New ContentSquare Integration With Adobe Analytics Cloud Unlocks Enhanced Revenue Attribution to Customers’ Investments in UX a; 09/05/2018 – Australian Gov: US Patent Issued to ADOBE SYSTEMS on May 8 for “Online source separation” (California, Illinois Inventors); 13/04/2018 – ADOBE SYSTEMS INC – ADDITION OF RICKS EXPANDS ADOBE’S BOARD OF DIRECTORS FROM 10 TO 11 MEMBERS; 23/05/2018 – S&PGRBulletin: Adobe Rtgs Unffctd By Acqstn, Stk Rprchs Pgrm; 08/05/2018 – Change Healthcare Teams Up with Adobe and Microsoft to Put the “Consumer” in Healthcare Consumer Engagement

Beach Investment Counsel Inc, which manages about $1.43B and $870.08M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Bank Of America (NYSE:BAC) by 45,310 shares to 352,945 shares, valued at $10.24M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in D. R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) by 8,600 shares in the quarter, for a total of 70,110 shares, and has risen its stake in Facebook (NASDAQ:FB).

Since April 16, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $4.19 million activity.

More notable recent JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “JPMorgan: The Break Is Here – Seeking Alpha” on September 20, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “How Should Investors Feel About JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s (NYSE:JPM) CEO Pay? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 10, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Maxar +4.7% as J.P. Morgan starts at Overweight – Seeking Alpha” on September 10, 2019. More interesting news about JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Will Amazon Care Sink Teladoc Health, or Give It a Massive Boost? – The Motley Fool” published on September 27, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Amazon Could Be Your Healthcare Provider Sooner Than You Think – The Motley Fool” with publication date: September 28, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.14 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.04, from 1.1 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 46 investors sold JPM shares while 669 reduced holdings. 137 funds opened positions while 678 raised stakes. 2.21 billion shares or 4.87% less from 2.32 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Boltwood Capital holds 22,427 shares. Moreover, Hartline Investment has 0.41% invested in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Tiger Eye Capital Llc invested in 0.23% or 9,806 shares. 8,829 were accumulated by Fiduciary Financial Of The Southwest Tx. Maltese Capital Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation holds 45,000 shares or 0.39% of its portfolio. Mechanics Natl Bank Department reported 37,164 shares. Florida-based Deprince Race & Zollo Inc has invested 0.84% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Vestor Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 140,833 shares or 2.78% of its portfolio. Trustco Bancshares Corp N Y holds 4.33% or 34,594 shares. Greystone Managed Invs reported 145,659 shares. Signaturefd Limited Liability accumulated 27,444 shares. Horan Limited Company holds 2.95% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) for 39,173 shares. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi accumulated 0.07% or 83,063 shares. Lee Danner & Bass Inc stated it has 22,343 shares or 0.26% of all its holdings. Mader And Shannon Wealth Management holds 0% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) or 13,944 shares.

Analysts await JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) to report earnings on October, 15 before the open. They expect $2.42 EPS, up 3.42% or $0.08 from last year’s $2.34 per share. JPM’s profit will be $7.74 billion for 12.16 P/E if the $2.42 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.59 actual EPS reported by JPMorgan Chase & Co. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.56% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.05, from 1.19 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 39 investors sold ADBE shares while 372 reduced holdings. 130 funds opened positions while 379 raised stakes. 397.54 million shares or 0.08% less from 397.86 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Us Natl Bank De holds 0.06% of its portfolio in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) for 67,129 shares. Institute For Wealth Mngmt Llc has invested 1.58% of its portfolio in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Polen Mngmt Lc stated it has 4.61M shares or 6.59% of all its holdings. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management accumulated 20,160 shares or 4.41% of the stock. Saturna, a Washington-based fund reported 482,029 shares. Investment House Ltd Com has invested 3.35% of its portfolio in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Carmignac Gestion holds 0% in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) or 812 shares. Narwhal Cap Management holds 0.45% of its portfolio in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) for 7,370 shares. Sg Americas Secs holds 0.28% of its portfolio in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) for 135,725 shares. Utd Capital Finance Advisers Lc stated it has 0.08% of its portfolio in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Archford Capital Strategies Ltd owns 610 shares. The Maryland-based Proshare Advsr Limited Liability has invested 0.65% in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Peapack Gladstone holds 0.26% or 20,019 shares. 6.52 million were accumulated by Geode Capital Management Llc. Exane Derivatives stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE).