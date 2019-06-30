Adobe (ADBE) Stock Rose While Oakmont Partners Trimmed Stake; Smith Asset Management Group LP Raised Its Stake in Centene (CNC) by $17.28 Million

Smith Asset Management Group Lp increased its stake in Centene Corp (CNC) by 97.84% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Smith Asset Management Group Lp bought 326,059 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.54% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 659,316 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $35.04 million, up from 333,257 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Smith Asset Management Group Lp who had been investing in Centene Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $21.68 billion market cap company. It closed at $52.44 lastly. It is down 5.12% since June 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.55% the S&P500.

Oakmont Partners Llc decreased its stake in Adobe Inc (ADBE) by 41.23% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oakmont Partners Llc sold 3,385 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.38% with the market. The institutional investor held 4,825 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $431,000, down from 8,210 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oakmont Partners Llc who had been investing in Adobe Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $143.04B market cap company. The stock increased 0.48% or $1.42 during the last trading session, reaching $294.65. About 2.65M shares traded or 1.66% up from the average. Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) has risen 16.13% since June 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.70% the S&P500. Some Historical ADBE News: 28/03/2018 – Adobe Sensei and Leslie Jones of “Saturday Night Live” Take Center Stage at “Summit Sneaks”; 03/04/2018 – Shared Storage Provider OpenDrives Launches Media Accelerator Integration for Adobe Premiere Pro CC; 04/04/2018 – Adobe Summit: Experience Is Everything; 27/03/2018 – OneTrust Announces Adobe Cloud Platform Launch Extension; 16/03/2018 – ADOBE SYSTEMS INC ADBE.O : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $235 FROM $193; 14/05/2018 – Pegasystems Appoints Rupen Shah as Vice President of Independent Software Vendor Alliances and Strategy; 14/03/2018 – Adobe Conference Call Scheduled By Aliya Capital for Mar. 22; 27/03/2018 – HS2 Solutions Receives Adobe Emerging Partner of the Year Award for 2017 at Adobe Summit; 27/03/2018 – SnapLogic Announces Integration with Adobe Cloud Platform to Close the Customer Experience Gap; 21/05/2018 – Adobe Buys Magento for $1.7 Billion to Boost Commerce Ambitions

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.26, from 0.93 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 43 investors sold ADBE shares while 371 reduced holdings. 116 funds opened positions while 378 raised stakes. 397.86 million shares or 9.47% less from 439.45 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Oakmont Partners Llc, which manages about $220.41 million and $111.94 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Jp Morgan Exchange Traded Fd by 26,220 shares to 108,524 shares, valued at $4.95 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 11,683 shares in the quarter, for a total of 57,802 shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard Index Fds (VB).

Since January 8, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 8 insider sales for $101.33 million activity. Lewnes Ann also sold $720,480 worth of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) on Wednesday, January 30. Morris Donna sold $3.45M worth of stock. 139,834 shares valued at $34.32 million were sold by NARAYEN SHANTANU on Thursday, January 24. Another trade for 30,000 shares valued at $7.39M was made by Rencher Bradley on Thursday, January 31. Parasnis Abhay also sold $6.00M worth of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) shares. Another trade for 41,560 shares valued at $10.19 million was made by THOMPSON MATTHEW on Thursday, January 24.

Analysts await Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) to report earnings on September, 12. They expect $1.59 EPS, up 11.97% or $0.17 from last year’s $1.42 per share. ADBE’s profit will be $771.85 million for 46.33 P/E if the $1.59 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.47 actual EPS reported by Adobe Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.16% EPS growth.

Smith Asset Management Group Lp, which manages about $2.91B and $3.09B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Hff Inc (NYSE:HF) by 15,390 shares to 10,920 shares, valued at $521,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 21,582 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.45M shares, and cut its stake in Carrizo Oil & Gas Inc (NASDAQ:CRZO).

Since January 15, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 insider sale for $500,000 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 4.88 in 2019 Q1. Its up 3.88, from 1 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 62 investors sold CNC shares while 39 reduced holdings. 83 funds opened positions while 410 raised stakes. 718.62 million shares or 285.52% more from 186.41 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.