Adobe (ADBE) Stock Rose While Ithaka Group Trimmed by $13.25 Million Its Holding; Norwegian Cruise Line Hldg L (NCLH) Market Value Rose While Shellback Capital LP Has Lowered Position by $9.66 Million

Ithaka Group Llc decreased its stake in Adobe Inc. (ADBE) by 34.8% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ithaka Group Llc sold 49,804 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.38% with the market. The institutional investor held 93,309 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $24.87 million, down from 143,113 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ithaka Group Llc who had been investing in Adobe Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $150.21 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.59% or $1.82 during the last trading session, reaching $309.42. About 1.62M shares traded. Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) has risen 16.13% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.70% the S&P500. Some Historical ADBE News: 26/03/2018 – Adobe: Some Serious Risks Lurk in JMP’s Sudden Downgrade — Barron’s Blog; 21/05/2018 – Adobe to buy Magento Commerce in $1.68 bln deal; 15/03/2018 – Photoshop maker Adobe’s revenue rises 24 percent; 10/04/2018 – GlobalSign Joins Cloud Signature Consortium and Adobe Cloud Signature Partner Program; 05/04/2018 – ADOBE SYSTEMS INC – MURPHY WILL ASSUME CFO ROLE FROM ADOBE EVP AND CFO MARK GARRETT; 27/03/2018 – New ContentSquare Integration With Adobe Analytics Cloud Unlocks Enhanced Revenue Attribution to Customers’ Investments in UX and In-Page Content; 27/03/2018 – Publicis Groupe Named 2018 Adobe Experience Cloud Partner of the Year; 07/03/2018 Media Alert: Adobe Advertising Cloud Brings Sensei Power to Search Advertising; 12/03/2018 – PCM Named Adobe 2017 Americas Partner of the Year; 21/05/2018 – PERMIRA REPORTS SALE OF MAGENTO COMMERCE TO ADOBE FOR US$1.68B

Shellback Capital Lp decreased its stake in Norwegian Cruise Line Hldg L (NCLH) by 63.87% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Shellback Capital Lp sold 178,833 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.97% with the market. The institutional investor held 101,167 shares of the marine transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.56M, down from 280,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Shellback Capital Lp who had been investing in Norwegian Cruise Line Hldg L for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $10.73 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.34% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $49.79. About 1.24 million shares traded. Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:NCLH) has risen 10.33% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.90% the S&P500. Some Historical NCLH News: 02/05/2018 – NORWEGIAN CRUISE 1Q REV. $1.3B, EST. $1.29B; 18/04/2018 – Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. Announces $1 Billion Share Repurchase Program; 15/03/2018 – NORWEGIAN CRUISE LINE HOLDINGS LTD – ON MARCH 15, FRANK J. DEL RIO, PRESIDENT, CEO OF CO ESTABLISHED PREARRANGED TRADING PLAN – SEC FILING; 18/04/2018 – NORWEGIAN CRUISE LINE HOLDINGS LTD – BOARD OF DIRECTORS AUTHORIZED A THREE-YEAR, $1 BLN SHARE REPURCHASE PROGRAM; 24/04/2018 – NORWEGIAN CRUISE LINE HOLDINGS LTD – THOMAS-GRAHAM’S APPOINTMENT INCREASES BOARD FROM NINE TO 10 MEMBERS; 02/05/2018 – Norwegian Cruise Line 1Q Profit Up 67%; Raises 2018 Guidance; 19/04/2018 – Norwegian Cruise Line Takes Delivery Of Norwegian Bliss; 18/04/2018 – Norwegian Cruise Line Announces $1 Billion Share-Repurchase Program; 24/04/2018 – Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Appoints Pamela Thomas-Graham to Board; 02/05/2018 – NORWEGIAN CRUISE SEES 2Q ADJ EPS ABOUT $1.02, EST. $1.02

Since January 24, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 7 insider sales for $96.39 million activity. The insider THOMPSON MATTHEW sold 41,560 shares worth $10.19 million. Morris Donna sold 13,804 shares worth $3.45 million. $6.00M worth of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) was sold by Parasnis Abhay. Shares for $720,480 were sold by Lewnes Ann on Wednesday, January 30. $7.39M worth of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) shares were sold by Rencher Bradley.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.26, from 0.93 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 43 investors sold ADBE shares while 371 reduced holdings. 116 funds opened positions while 378 raised stakes. 397.86 million shares or 9.47% less from 439.45 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Night Owl stated it has 34,476 shares. Financial Counselors Incorporated owns 28,972 shares. State Common Retirement Fund stated it has 1.28M shares. Intact Invest Management has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). First Quadrant Ltd Partnership Ca holds 0.08% or 4,000 shares in its portfolio. Farmers has 0.89% invested in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) for 11,822 shares. Hwg Holdg LP has 11,389 shares for 3.03% of their portfolio. Psagot Invest House Ltd reported 1,626 shares. Sg Americas Securities owns 0.49% invested in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) for 198,525 shares. Archford Capital Strategies holds 0.06% or 610 shares. Arrow Corp accumulated 5,979 shares. Williams Jones And Ltd Llc stated it has 1,929 shares. Prudential Fincl Inc has invested 0.5% in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Jefferies Gru Limited Liability has invested 0% in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). First National Bank & Trust Of Mount Dora Investment Ser stated it has 1.68% of its portfolio in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE).

Ithaka Group Llc, which manages about $535.35M and $627.58 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Autodesk Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) by 80,086 shares to 157,170 shares, valued at $24.49 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Paypal Holdings Inc. by 30,705 shares in the quarter, for a total of 245,808 shares, and has risen its stake in Servicenow Inc. (NYSE:NOW).

Analysts await Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) to report earnings on September, 12. They expect $1.59 EPS, up 11.97% or $0.17 from last year’s $1.42 per share. ADBE’s profit will be $771.85 million for 48.65 P/E if the $1.59 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.47 actual EPS reported by Adobe Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.16% EPS growth.

Analysts await Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH) to report earnings on August, 8. They expect $1.32 earnings per share, up 9.09% or $0.11 from last year’s $1.21 per share. NCLH’s profit will be $284.33 million for 9.43 P/E if the $1.32 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.83 actual earnings per share reported by Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 59.04% EPS growth.

Shellback Capital Lp, which manages about $423.03M and $841.33M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line In (NASDAQ:ODFL) by 30,000 shares to 60,000 shares, valued at $8.66 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Rh by 5,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 15,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Autozone Inc (NYSE:AZO).