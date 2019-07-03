Adobe (ADBE) Stock Rose While Alyeska Investment Group LP Cut by $52.08 Million Its Holding; Apollo Management Holdings LP Trimmed Buckeye Partners LP (BPL) Holding as Stock Price Rose

Apollo Management Holdings Lp decreased its stake in Buckeye Partners LP (BPL) by 85.26% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Apollo Management Holdings Lp sold 728,600 shares as the company’s stock rose 29.21% with the market. The institutional investor held 126,000 shares of the natural gas distribution company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.29 million, down from 854,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Apollo Management Holdings Lp who had been investing in Buckeye Partners LP for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.63 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.29% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $41.29. About 247,463 shares traded. Buckeye Partners, L.P. (NYSE:BPL) has risen 3.98% since July 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 0.45% the S&P500. Some Historical BPL News: 13/04/2018 – Tribune 242: Shell Deal To Help `Revolutionise’ Bpl; 04/05/2018 – Buckeye Partners 1Q EBITDA $261.7M; 23/03/2018 – BUCKEYE PARTNERS LP BPL.N : MORGAN STANLEY CUTS TO EQUAL-WEIGHT FROM OVERWEIGHT; 05/04/2018 – BUCKEYE REPORTS EXECUTION OF LONG-TERM PACT WITH BP; 04/05/2018 – BUCKEYE PARTNERS 1Q ADJ EBITDA $261.7M, EST. $276.3M; 04/05/2018 – Buckeye Partners 1Q EPS 74c; 12/04/2018 – BPL Global Becomes Connected Energy at 37th PLMA Conference; 23/05/2018 – BPL LTD BPL.NS – MARCH QTR REVENUE FROM OPS 223.4 MLN RUPEES VS 193.5 MLN RUPEES YR AGO; 05/04/2018 – BUCKEYE PARTNERS LP – ANNOUNCED AN APPROXIMATELY $80 MLN EXPANSION OF CHICAGO COMPLEX; 06/04/2018 – BUCKEYE PARTNERS – DECISION TO MOVE FORWARD WITH Bl-DIRECTIONAL LAUREL SERVICE COMES IN LIGHT OF RECOMMENDED DECISION BY PUC’S ADMINISTRATIVE LAW JUDGE

Alyeska Investment Group Lp decreased its stake in Adobe Inc (ADBE) by 88.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alyeska Investment Group Lp sold 195,791 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.38% with the market. The hedge fund held 25,334 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.75 million, down from 221,125 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alyeska Investment Group Lp who had been investing in Adobe Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $148.61 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.43% or $4.31 during the last trading session, reaching $305.7. About 1.58 million shares traded. Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) has risen 16.13% since July 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.70% the S&P500. Some Historical ADBE News: 03/04/2018 – US Gov Printing: Desktop Publishing – Adobe InDesign Basics; 16/04/2018 – lnvoca Releases New Extension for Adobe Cloud Platform Launch; 02/04/2018 – Adobe and Google to Speak at Merkle’s Digital Marketer Summit; 05/04/2018 – MultichannelNews: SourceAudio Launches Beta Release of Their Platform Extension Allowing Adobe Premiere Users to Access Platfor; 27/03/2018 – Adobe Advertising Cloud Gets “Creative”; 03/04/2018 – Adobe Creative Cloud Empowers Creatives to Thrive in the Video Age; 26/03/2018 – MEDIA ALERT: Adobe and Microsoft Extend Global Partnership Into China; 03/05/2018 – Investor Advisory: Adobe Announces Webcasts of Investor Conference Participation; 21/05/2018 – Adobe Buys Magento for $1.7 Billion to Boost Commerce Ambitions; 02/04/2018 – Adobe and Google to Speak at Merkle’s Digital Marketer Summit

Analysts await Buckeye Partners, L.P. (NYSE:BPL) to report earnings on August, 2. They expect $0.55 EPS, down 6.78% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.59 per share. BPL’s profit will be $88.35M for 18.77 P/E if the $0.55 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.52 actual EPS reported by Buckeye Partners, L.P. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 5.77% EPS growth.

Analysts await Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) to report earnings on September, 12. They expect $1.59 EPS, up 11.97% or $0.17 from last year’s $1.42 per share. ADBE’s profit will be $772.93 million for 48.07 P/E if the $1.59 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.47 actual EPS reported by Adobe Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.16% EPS growth.