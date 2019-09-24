Adobe (ADBE) Stock Price Rose While Tuttle Tactical Management Upped Stake; As Enbridge (ENB) Market Value Declined, Shareholder First Heartland Consultants Has Trimmed Its Position

Tuttle Tactical Management Llc increased its stake in Adobe Inc (ADBE) by 85.19% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tuttle Tactical Management Llc bought 9,803 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.47% . The institutional investor held 21,310 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.28 million, up from 11,507 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tuttle Tactical Management Llc who had been investing in Adobe Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $132.53B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.60% or $4.43 during the last trading session, reaching $273.01. About 2.10 million shares traded. Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) has risen 23.33% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.33% the S&P500. Some Historical ADBE News: 26/03/2018 – Emphasizing Consistent Customer Experience Across Languages, Lionbridge Sponsors Adobe Summit; 22/05/2018 – Adobe Announces Magento Move to Beat Shopify: MageMail Analysis; 15/03/2018 – oneAudience Integrates Mobile-Driven Audiences in Adobe Analytics Cloud; 15/03/2018 – ADOBE 1Q ADJ EPS $1.55, EST. $1.44; 21/05/2018 – ADOBE SYSTEMS INC – DEAL FOR $1.68 BLN; 27/03/2018 – SMlTH’s ACT for Adobe Experience Manager Makes Life Easier for Marketers; 21/05/2018 – ADOBE TO BUY MAGENTO COMMERCE; 13/04/2018 – Adobe Names David A. Ricks to Its Board of Directors; 27/03/2018 – New ContentSquare Integration With Adobe Analytics Cloud Unlocks Enhanced Revenue Attribution to Customers’ Investments in UX a; 26/03/2018 – Adobe: Some Serious Risks Lurk in JMP’s Sudden Downgrade — Barron’s Blog

First Heartland Consultants Inc decreased its stake in Enbridge Inc (ENB) by 43.13% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Heartland Consultants Inc sold 10,269 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.34% . The institutional investor held 13,542 shares of the natural gas distribution company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $489,000, down from 23,811 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc who had been investing in Enbridge Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $71.55 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.60% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $35.36. About 2.09M shares traded. Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) has declined 5.44% since September 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.44% the S&P500. Some Historical ENB News: 24/04/2018 – Enbridge Income Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 09/05/2018 – ENBRIDGE INC – ENBRIDGE ANTICIPATES A MINIMAL AMOUNT OF CASH TAXES ARISING FROM SALE OF RENEWABLE ASSETS; 24/04/2018 – ENBRIDGE WILL KEEP SEEKING APPROVAL FOR PREFERRED LINE 3 ROUTE; 24/04/2018 – Enbridge Slumps as Minnesota Ruling Casts Doubt on Key Pipeline; 09/05/2018 – ENBRIDGE INC – CO, CPPIB ENTERED INTO DEAL WHEREBY PARTIES WILL FORM A 50-50 JV FOR PURSUIT OF FUTURE EUROPEAN OFFSHORE WIND PROJECTS; 17/05/2018 – S&PGRBulletin: Enbridge Rtgs Not Afctd By Corp. Simplification; 16/03/2018 – Enbridge Inc. Does Not Expect a Material Consolidated Fincl Impact as a Result of FERC Revised Policy Statements; 03/04/2018 – BRIEF-Enbridge Hires RBC To Sell Western Canadian Gas Assets – Bloomberg, Citing; 09/05/2018 – CORRECT: ENBRIDGE TO SELL STAKE IN SOME POWER ASSET FOR C$1.75B; 09/05/2018 – ENBRIDGE INC – ENBRIDGE AND ITS AFFILIATES WILL CONTINUE TO MANAGE, OPERATE AND PROVIDE ADMINISTRATIVE SERVICES FOR RENEWABLE POWER ASSETS

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.05, from 1.19 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 39 investors sold ADBE shares while 372 reduced holdings. 130 funds opened positions while 379 raised stakes. 397.54 million shares or 0.08% less from 397.86 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Court Place Lc reported 2,376 shares. Oppenheimer Asset reported 0.39% in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Brighton Jones holds 7,266 shares or 0.25% of its portfolio. Findlay Park Prns Ltd Liability Partnership reported 529,484 shares. Firsthand Cap Mngmt Inc stated it has 2.27% of its portfolio in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Chevy Chase Tru has 0.51% invested in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Stralem & Com Inc reported 21,810 shares. Charter Trust reported 2,536 shares. Joel Isaacson And Ltd Llc has 0.06% invested in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) for 1,400 shares. Nippon Life Investors Americas owns 89,330 shares. Ithaka Lc owns 4.02% invested in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) for 89,916 shares. Metropolitan Life Insurance Ny has 96,785 shares for 0.52% of their portfolio. Azimuth Limited Liability Corp holds 0.04% or 2,087 shares in its portfolio. Suntrust Banks reported 100,970 shares. Icon Advisers Incorporated reported 0.77% stake.

Tuttle Tactical Management Llc, which manages about $198.63M and $254.54 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Welltower Inc by 23,234 shares to 13,151 shares, valued at $1.07 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLU) by 50,161 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 4,506 shares, and cut its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT).

First Heartland Consultants Inc, which manages about $867.76M and $416.22M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Invesco Exchange Traded Fd Tr by 9,863 shares to 51,009 shares, valued at $2.15M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares (IYR) by 46,586 shares in the quarter, for a total of 55,109 shares, and has risen its stake in Spdr Index Shs Fds (GMM).

