Adobe (ADBE) Stock Price Rose While Proffitt & Goodson Has Upped Holding by $809,172; Granite Point Capital Management LP Has Cut Marinus Pharmaceuticals (Call) (MRNS) Stake by $3.20 Million

Granite Point Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc (Call) (MRNS) by 50% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Granite Point Capital Management Lp sold 800,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 73.49% . The hedge fund held 800,000 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.34M, down from 1.60 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Granite Point Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc (Call) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $81.50 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.64% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $1.55. About 567,379 shares traded. Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNS) has declined 84.72% since September 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 84.72% the S&P500. Some Historical MRNS News: 14/05/2018 – Marinus Pharma Presenting at UBS Conference May 21; 02/05/2018 – Marinus Pharmaceuticals 1Q Loss/Shr 15c; 24/05/2018 – Marinus Pharma Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 06/03/2018 – $MRNS increased enrollment in PPD study, data readout pushed back to 3Q18; 15/05/2018 – GMT Capital Buys New 3.1% Position in Marinus Pharma; 15/05/2018 – Three Bays Capital Buys New 2.3% Position in Marinus Pharma; 23/04/2018 – DJ Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MRNS); 06/03/2018 Marinus Pharmaceuticals Provides Business Update and 2017 Financial Results; 02/05/2018 – Marinus Pharmaceuticals Provides Business Update and First Quarter 2018 Financial Results; 15/05/2018 – Nexthera Capital LP Exits Position in Marinus Pharma

Proffitt & Goodson Inc increased its stake in Adobe Inc (ADBE) by 27654.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Proffitt & Goodson Inc bought 3,042 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.47% . The institutional investor held 3,053 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $814,000, up from 11 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc who had been investing in Adobe Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $139.26 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.80% or $2.28 during the last trading session, reaching $286.88. About 704,912 shares traded. Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) has risen 23.33% since September 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.33% the S&P500. Some Historical ADBE News: 06/04/2018 – The CEOs from Microsoft, Adobe, and Mastercard have all graduated from this high school. via @CNBCMakeIt; 15/03/2018 – Adobe Systems 2Q Rev $2.08B; 15/03/2018 – ADOBE SYSTEMS REAFFIRMS 2018 FORECAST; 26/03/2018 – Emphasizing Consistent Customer Experience Across Languages, Lionbridge Sponsors Adobe Summit; 15/03/2018 – ADOBE SYSTEMS INC ADBE.O : BARCLAYS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $250 FROM $221; 14/05/2018 – Pegasystems Appoints Rupen Shah as Vice President of Independent Software Vendor Alliances and Strategy; 03/04/2018 – AMD Fuels Pro Video Powerhouse: Accelerated REDCODE RAW 8K Workflows for Adobe Premiere Pro CC with AMD Radeon Pro SSG Graphics; 26/03/2018 – WIPRO, ADOBE EXPAND PARTNERSHIP ON ENHANCED DIGITAL SERVICES; 15/03/2018 – ADOBE: EXPECT TO SEE CONTINUED INVESTMENTS IN AI, OTHER TECH; 02/04/2018 – Hollywood Rpter: Adobe Intros “Master Properties” For After Effects Ahead of NAB

More notable recent Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNS) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Marinus Pharmaceuticals to Participate at Upcoming Investor Conferences – GlobeNewswire” on June 03, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Marinus Announces Leadership Transition Nasdaq:MRNS – GlobeNewswire” published on February 26, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Marinus Hammered As Its Phase II Post-Partum Depression Studies Come Up Short – Seeking Alpha” on July 24, 2019. More interesting news about Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNS) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Sell-siders like InMode in premarket analyst action – Seeking Alpha” published on September 03, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “How Much Of Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNS) Do Institutions Own? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: April 26, 2019.

Granite Point Capital Management Lp, which manages about $1.03B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Canada Goose Holdings Inc (Call) by 110,000 shares to 200,000 shares, valued at $9.60M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Yy Inc (NASDAQ:YY) by 25,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 34,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Bilibili Inc.

Analysts await Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNS) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $-0.25 EPS, up 7.41% or $0.02 from last year’s $-0.27 per share. After $-0.24 actual EPS reported by Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.17% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.45 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.47, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 14 investors sold MRNS shares while 15 reduced holdings. 13 funds opened positions while 29 raised stakes. 25.70 million shares or 2.90% less from 26.47 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Susquehanna Intl Limited Liability Partnership owns 0% invested in Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNS) for 118,020 shares. 605,856 are held by Geode Lc. Ipg Investment Advsr Ltd Llc reported 17,350 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Ameritas Partners Inc stated it has 0% in Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNS). Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership has 16,100 shares. 683 Cap Mngmt Limited Liability Company holds 0.53% in Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNS) or 1.40M shares. California State Teachers Retirement System invested in 0% or 73,111 shares. Grp One Trading Limited Partnership reported 0.01% in Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNS). Legal General Group Pcl stated it has 0% in Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNS). Shanda Asset Mgmt Hldg Ltd holds 0.01% in Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNS) or 10,000 shares. Tekla Cap Ltd Co holds 0.06% or 328,436 shares. Northern Corporation invested in 538,263 shares. Barclays Plc stated it has 13,336 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Art Advsr holds 0.01% or 51,453 shares. Spark Ltd stated it has 0.01% in Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNS).

More notable recent Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Adobe (ADBE): Buy or Die? – Nasdaq” on July 01, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Adobe bull expects permanent price increase – Seeking Alpha” published on September 03, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “I Ran A Stock Scan For Earnings Growth And Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) Passed With Ease – Yahoo Finance” on June 14, 2019. More interesting news about Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Adobe is Now Oversold (ADBE) – Nasdaq” published on August 05, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Adobe: Well Positioned To Dominate Digital Content Creation – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 21, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.26, from 0.93 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 43 investors sold ADBE shares while 371 reduced holdings. 116 funds opened positions while 378 raised stakes. 397.86 million shares or 9.47% less from 439.45 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 2,700 are owned by Pioneer Bank & Trust N A Or. Mackay Shields holds 0.33% or 173,626 shares in its portfolio. Capital Planning Advsrs Ltd has 9,545 shares. The United Kingdom-based Parus (Uk) Limited has invested 1.02% in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Capital Fincl Advisers Ltd Co owns 27,007 shares or 0.05% of their US portfolio. Creative Planning stated it has 0.04% of its portfolio in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Next Century Growth Investors Ltd Liability Co invested in 0.26% or 7,373 shares. Clough Ptnrs Limited Partnership reported 43,475 shares stake. Homrich And Berg has 2,222 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Palisade Lc Nj has 4,250 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Weiss Multi invested 0.08% of its portfolio in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Private Ocean Ltd Liability invested in 75 shares. Park Avenue Securities Llc reported 0.14% stake. Twin Tree Limited Partnership holds 0.01% or 9,031 shares. Tocqueville Asset Mngmt Ltd Partnership has invested 0.4% of its portfolio in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE).

Proffitt & Goodson Inc, which manages about $273.50 million and $396.20M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Charlotte Fds (BNDX) by 7,991 shares to 122,140 shares, valued at $6.81M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cigna Corp New by 2,801 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 159 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (MBB).