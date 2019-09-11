Adobe (ADBE) Stock Price Rose While Picton Mahoney Asset Management Has Raised Its Stake; As Humana (HUM) Share Price Rose, Shareholder Bank Of Hawaii Trimmed Its Holding

Bank Of Hawaii decreased its stake in Humana Inc (HUM) by 61.08% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bank Of Hawaii sold 1,334 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.55% . The institutional investor held 850 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $226,000, down from 2,184 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bank Of Hawaii who had been investing in Humana Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $37.85B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.08% or $2.99 during the last trading session, reaching $273.86. About 177,752 shares traded. Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) has declined 5.19% since September 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.19% the S&P500. Some Historical HUM News: 02/05/2018 – HUMANA REPORTS 1Q 2018 FINL RESULTS; RAISES FULL YEAR 2018 EPS; 01/04/2018 – Threats From All Sides Push Walmart and Humana Closer Together; 23/04/2018 – HUMANA WITH TPG & WELSH CARSON REPORT PACT TO BUY CURO HEALTH; 25/04/2018 – Humana Launches National Hospital Incentive Program to Improve Patient Experience and Health Outcomes for Humana Commercial; 28/03/2018 – Humana Announces Completion Of Accelerated Share Repurchase Program; 16/03/2018 – A.M. Best Assigns Indicative Issue Credit Ratings to Humana Inc.’s New Shelf Registration; 05/04/2018 – Kindred Stockholders Approve Transaction with TPG Capital, Welsh, Carson, Anderson & Stowe and Humana Inc; 16/03/2018 – KINDRED HEALTHCARE SAYS COURT OF CHANCERY FOR DELAWARE SCHEDULED STATUS CONFERENCE TO RECEIVE UPDATE ON NARROW DISCOVERY FOR MARCH 22 – SEC FILING; 28/03/2018 – KINDRED HEALTHCARE SAYS DELAWARE COURT ALSO DENIED ALL RELIEF BRIGADE CAPITAL SOUGHT IN CONNECTION WITH ITS MOTION FOR PRELIMINARY INJUNCTION – SEC FILING; 22/03/2018 – Progressive Care Releases Audited 2017 Annual Report

Picton Mahoney Asset Management increased its stake in Adobe Inc (ADBE) by 13.57% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought 3,270 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.47% . The institutional investor held 27,370 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.29 million, up from 24,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management who had been investing in Adobe Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $135.01B market cap company. The stock increased 0.87% or $2.39 during the last trading session, reaching $278.53. About 515,724 shares traded. Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) has risen 23.33% since September 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.33% the S&P500. Some Historical ADBE News: 15/03/2018 – ADOBE CEO SHANTANU NARAYEN: CHINA, SOUTH KOREA BOOSTING GROWTH; 27/03/2018 – Cloudwords introduces Adobe Experience Manager 6.4 integration available in Cloudwords Marketplace; 16/03/2018 – ADOBE SYSTEMS INC ADBE.O : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $260 FROM $251; 18/05/2018 – Document Management Software 2018: Global Procurement Market Intelligence Report – Top Five Players are Adobe, OpenText, Dropbox, HP, and Oracle – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 15/03/2018 – ADOBE SEES 2Q REV. ABOUT $2.15B, EST. $2.14B; 21/05/2018 – Adobe to buy Magento Commerce for $1.7bn; 15/03/2018 – ADOBE: WILL SEE GRADUAL MARGIN IMPROVEMENT IN MARKETING UNIT; 28/03/2018 – Adobe Sensei and Leslie Jones of “Saturday Night Live” Take Center Stage at “Summit Sneaks”; 21/05/2018 – PERMIRA ANNOUNCES SALE OF MAGENTO COMMERCE TO ADOBE FOR $1.68 BILLION; 15/03/2018 – ADOBE: MORE PEOPLE BUYING SUITES OF PRODUCTS RATHER THAN APPS

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.15, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 41 investors sold HUM shares while 223 reduced holdings. 69 funds opened positions while 188 raised stakes. 118.52 million shares or 4.64% less from 124.29 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Lpl Fin Llc has invested 0.01% in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM). Victory Management has invested 0.01% in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM). Dnb Asset As reported 51,680 shares. West Family Invs owns 0.67% invested in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) for 10,000 shares. Destination Wealth Mngmt accumulated 115 shares. Ci Invs Incorporated has invested 0.13% in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM). Brinker Incorporated holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) for 2,766 shares. Nordea Inv Management has 0.03% invested in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) for 54,842 shares. Cleararc holds 3,291 shares or 0.16% of its portfolio. 45,155 were accumulated by Guggenheim Cap Ltd Company. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D, New Jersey-based fund reported 80,000 shares. Price T Rowe Assocs Md, a Maryland-based fund reported 5.35M shares. Wellington Group Ltd Liability Partnership, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 1.84 million shares. Merian (Uk), a United Kingdom-based fund reported 528 shares. Earnest Ptnrs Limited Liability Corp reported 133,032 shares stake.

Analysts await Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) to report earnings on November, 6. They expect $4.63 EPS, up 1.09% or $0.05 from last year’s $4.58 per share. HUM’s profit will be $639.84 million for 14.79 P/E if the $4.63 EPS becomes a reality. After $6.05 actual EPS reported by Humana Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -23.47% negative EPS growth.

Bank Of Hawaii, which manages about $1.30B and $1.31B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Kla (NASDAQ:KLAC) by 2,645 shares to 8,675 shares, valued at $1.04 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Honeywell International Inc (NYSE:HON) by 5,348 shares in the quarter, for a total of 61,493 shares, and has risen its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:VRTX).

Picton Mahoney Asset Management, which manages about $1.32 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Enterprise Prods Partners L (NYSE:EPD) by 14,100 shares to 404,500 shares, valued at $11.77M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 95,962 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 90,300 shares, and cut its stake in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.26, from 0.93 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 43 investors sold ADBE shares while 371 reduced holdings. 116 funds opened positions while 378 raised stakes. 397.86 million shares or 9.47% less from 439.45 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Lombard Odier Asset Management (Usa), a New York-based fund reported 32,432 shares. Baystate Wealth Limited Liability Corp owns 388 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Credit Agricole S A holds 0.78% of its portfolio in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) for 53,272 shares. Ally Finance holds 10,000 shares or 0.51% of its portfolio. North Star Asset has invested 2.22% of its portfolio in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Manchester Management Ltd has invested 0.09% in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Private Wealth Ptnrs Ltd Co has invested 3.05% in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Coldstream Management invested 0.03% in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Fort Ltd Partnership holds 0.05% or 996 shares. Panagora Asset Mgmt has 169,355 shares. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc invested 1.52% of its portfolio in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). 2,270 were reported by Morgens Waterfall Vintiadis And. Boys Arnold And Inc has invested 0.04% in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). 2,246 are held by Bryn Mawr Trust. Logan Cap Mgmt has invested 0.44% of its portfolio in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE).