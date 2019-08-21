Adobe (ADBE) Stock Price Rose While Oakmont Partners Trimmed Its Holding; Shareholder Sustainable Growth Advisers LP Boosted Abbott Labs (ABT) Holding

Oakmont Partners Llc decreased its stake in Adobe Inc (ADBE) by 41.23% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oakmont Partners Llc sold 3,385 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.47% . The institutional investor held 4,825 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $431,000, down from 8,210 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oakmont Partners Llc who had been investing in Adobe Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $141.52 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.04% or $5.82 during the last trading session, reaching $291.53. About 1.25M shares traded. Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) has risen 23.33% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.33% the S&P500. Some Historical ADBE News: 09/04/2018 – Adobe Launches Spark With Premium Features for Every Student, Free of Charge; 16/03/2018 – ADOBE SYSTEMS INC ADBE.O : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $235 FROM $193; 13/04/2018 – ADOBE SYSTEMS INC – ADDITION OF RICKS EXPANDS ADOBE’S BOARD OF DIRECTORS FROM 10 TO 11 MEMBERS; 27/03/2018 – Publicis Groupe Named 2018 Adobe Experience Cloud Partner of the Year; 15/03/2018 – Adobe rises on strong first-quarter earnings

Sustainable Growth Advisers Lp increased its stake in Abbott Labs (ABT) by 21.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sustainable Growth Advisers Lp bought 937,785 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.62% . The institutional investor held 5.33M shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $425.90 million, up from 4.39 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers Lp who had been investing in Abbott Labs for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $150.05 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.43% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $84.9. About 3.71M shares traded. Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) has risen 33.65% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 33.65% the S&P500.

Oakmont Partners Llc, which manages about $220.41 million and $111.94M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Index Fds (VUG) by 3,613 shares to 18,918 shares, valued at $2.94 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Analysts await Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) to report earnings on September, 12. They expect $1.59 EPS, up 11.97% or $0.17 from last year’s $1.42 per share. ADBE’s profit will be $771.85M for 45.84 P/E if the $1.59 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.47 actual EPS reported by Adobe Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.16% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.26, from 0.93 in 2018Q4.

Sustainable Growth Advisers Lp, which manages about $6.01 billion and $9.04B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ulta Beauty Inc (NASDAQ:ULTA) by 1,643 shares to 365,814 shares, valued at $127.57 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

