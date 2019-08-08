Adobe (ADBE) Stock Price Rose While Findlay Park Partners Llp Trimmed by $13.30 Million Its Stake; Alliance Data Systems (ADS) Shareholder Turtle Creek Asset Management Upped Holding

Findlay Park Partners Llp decreased its stake in Adobe Inc (ADBE) by 15.22% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Findlay Park Partners Llp sold 50,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.47% . The institutional investor held 278,484 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $74.21M, down from 328,484 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Findlay Park Partners Llp who had been investing in Adobe Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $141.33B market cap company. The stock increased 0.73% or $2.12 during the last trading session, reaching $291.14. About 411,328 shares traded. Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) has risen 23.33% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.33% the S&P500. Some Historical ADBE News: 28/03/2018 – Adobe Steps Up AI-Powered Marketing to Take on Rivals (Correct); 27/03/2018 – SMlTH’s ACT for Adobe Experience Manager Makes Life Easier for Marketers; 27/03/2018 – Infogroup Announces Data Integration with Adobe Audience Marketplace; 21/05/2018 – Adobe to buy Magento Commerce for $1.7bn; 18/05/2018 – Document Management Software 2018: Global Procurement Market Intelligence Report – Top Five Players are Adobe, OpenText, Dropbox, HP, and Oracle – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 21/05/2018 – Adobe to Buy E-Commerce Firm Magento Commerce for $1.68 Billion; 27/03/2018 – Adobe Announces Significant Partner Momentum at Summit 2018; 27/03/2018 – ADOBE: AI MEANT TO ASSIST, RATHER THAN REPLACE, WORKERS; 27/03/2018 – ADOBE: MACHINE LEARNING TO HELP CUSTOMERS COMPLY WITH EU’S GDPR; 28/03/2018 – Adobe and NVIDIA Announce Partnership to Deliver New Al Services for Creativity and Digital Experiences

Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Alliance Data Systems Corp (ADS) by 4.51% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc bought 11,182 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.22% . The institutional investor held 259,232 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $45.36M, up from 248,050 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Alliance Data Systems Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.93 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.54% or $0.82 during the last trading session, reaching $154.03. About 61,329 shares traded. Alliance Data Systems Corporation (NYSE:ADS) has declined 30.28% since August 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.28% the S&P500. Some Historical ADS News: 16/04/2018 – ALLIANCE DATA SYSTEMS CORP – NET CHARGE-OFFS AS A PERCENTAGE OF AVERAGE RECEIVABLES FOR THE MONTH ENDED MARCH 31, 2018 OF 6.3 PCT; 13/03/2018 – Alliance Data Ranks Among BenchmarkPortal’s Top Contact Centers And Receives The “Center of Excellence” Certification For An Industry-leading 13th Time; 15/05/2018 – IKEA U.S. launches the IKEA Visa Credit Card making shopping more accessible and affordable for the many; 19/04/2018 – Alliance Data Systems 1Q Rev $1.88B; 19/03/2018 – Brands Must Show Loyalty To Earn Loyalty, According To Alliance Data’s New Consumer Study, ‘The Rules Of NextGen Loyalty’; 16/04/2018 – Alliance Data Provides Card Services Performance Update For March 2018; 25/05/2018 – Hartford Dividend and Growth Adds Alliance Data, Cuts PNC; 08/03/2018 Alliance Data To Participate At The Barclays Emerging Payments Forum; 22/05/2018 – Signet Jewelers Ltd. Shines With Alliance Data’s Conversant And Epsilon, Signs Expansion Agreement For Digital Marketing Platform; 23/05/2018 – Alliance Data To Participate At The R.W. Baird 2018 Global Consumer, Technology & Services Conference

Analysts await Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) to report earnings on September, 12. They expect $1.59 earnings per share, up 11.97% or $0.17 from last year’s $1.42 per share. ADBE’s profit will be $771.85 million for 45.78 P/E if the $1.59 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.47 actual earnings per share reported by Adobe Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.16% EPS growth.

Findlay Park Partners Llp, which manages about $10.89B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Eog Res Inc (NYSE:EOG) by 733,711 shares to 2.94M shares, valued at $279.70M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Berkshire Hathaway Inc Del (BRKB) by 164,479 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.16 million shares, and has risen its stake in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR).