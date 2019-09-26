Adobe (ADBE) Stock Price Rose While Clearbridge Investments Has Upped Position by $26.79 Million; Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors LTD Increased Holding in Zions Bancorporation N A (ZION)

Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd increased its stake in Zions Bancorporation N A (ZION) by 7.69% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd bought 23,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.23% . The hedge fund held 321,896 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $14.80M, up from 298,896 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd who had been investing in Zions Bancorporation N A for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.80B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.63% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $44.09. About 16,586 shares traded. Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) has declined 13.96% since September 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.96% the S&P500. Some Historical ZION News: 24/04/2018 – MOODY’S AFFIRMS ZIONS’ RATINGS & STABLE OUTLOOK; 23/04/2018 – Zions Banc Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 14/05/2018 – Zions Banc Presenting at Barclays Conference Tomorrow; 09/05/2018 – Zions Banc Presenting at Conference May 15; 25/04/2018 – S&P REVISES ZIONS BANCORPORATION TO RATING ‘BBB’ FROM ‘BBB-‘; 10/04/2018 – ZIONS BANCORP SAYS ON APRIL 05, UNDER TERMS OF PLAN OF MERGER, CO WILL BE MERGED WITH AND INTO UNIT, WITH UNIT CONTINUING AS SURVIVING ENTITY; 23/04/2018 – Zions Bancorp: Business Confidence, Economic Conditions Across Western U.S. Are Strong; 25/04/2018 – S&PGR Upgrades Zions Bancorporation To ‘BBB’; Outlook Stable; 05/04/2018 – Government to Review Zions Bid to Shed ‘Systemically Important’ Tag; 23/04/2018 – ZIONS BANCORP – BASEL lll COMMON EQUITY TIER 1 (“CET1”) CAPITAL WAS $6.3 BILLION AT MARCH 31, 2018

Clearbridge Investments Llc increased its stake in Adobe Inc (ADBE) by 2.38% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Clearbridge Investments Llc bought 91,116 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.47% . The institutional investor held 3.92M shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.16 billion, up from 3.83M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Clearbridge Investments Llc who had been investing in Adobe Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $135.41B market cap company. The stock increased 0.54% or $1.51 during the last trading session, reaching $278.94. About 117,257 shares traded. Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) has risen 23.33% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.33% the S&P500. Some Historical ADBE News: 05/04/2018 – MultichannelNews: SourceAudio Launches Beta Release of Their Platform Extension Allowing Adobe Premiere Users to Access Platfor; 03/05/2018 – Investor Advisory: Adobe Announces Webcasts of Investor Conference Participation; 06/04/2018 – The CEOs from Microsoft, Adobe, and Mastercard have all graduated from this high school. via @CNBCMakeIt; 26/03/2018 – EPAM Showcases Solutions at Adobe Summit That Accelerate Time to Market and Drive Revenue; 21/05/2018 – Adobe To Acquire Magento Commerce; 27/03/2018 – New ContentSquare Integration With Adobe Analytics Cloud Unlocks Enhanced Revenue Attribution to Customers’ Investments in UX and In-Page Content; 27/03/2018 – ADOBE SUMMIT ANNUAL CONFERENCE KICKS OFF IN LAS VEGAS; 21/05/2018 – PERMIRA ANNOUNCES SALE OF MAGENTO COMMERCE TO ADOBE FOR $1.68 BILLION; 27/03/2018 – Informatica Launches Support for Adobe Cloud Platform with New Connector; 27/03/2018 – TMMData Announces Deep Integration With Adobe Cloud Platform

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.73 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.42, from 1.15 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 52 investors sold ZION shares while 168 reduced holdings. 41 funds opened positions while 120 raised stakes. 164.05 million shares or 2.46% less from 168.18 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Moreover, Paragon Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation has 2.39% invested in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION). 128,611 were reported by Qs Investors Ltd Co. Apg Asset Nv stated it has 40,300 shares. 26,537 are held by Lpl Limited Liability Co. Teacher Retirement Of Texas has 0.16% invested in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) for 411,545 shares. Fincl Bank Of Ny Mellon has 0.02% invested in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) for 1.93 million shares. Thompson Mgmt Incorporated invested in 88,423 shares or 0.79% of the stock. Eaton Vance has invested 0.01% in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION). Benjamin F Edwards reported 0% of its portfolio in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION). Texas Permanent School Fund holds 35,208 shares. United Capital Advisers Ltd Com reported 17,337 shares stake. Moreover, State Of Tennessee Treasury Department has 0.01% invested in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION). Guggenheim Capital Limited Liability has invested 0.2% of its portfolio in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION). Moreover, Pinnacle Holding has 0% invested in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION). Nordea Inv Management invested in 0.06% or 602,806 shares.

More notable recent Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “5 Reasons to Add Zions (ZION) Stock to Your Portfolio Now – Nasdaq” on March 05, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “California Bank & Trust Repeats “Best Bank” Title Wins In San Diego And Orange County – PRNewswire” published on September 24, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is Now The Time To Look At Buying Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION)? – Yahoo Finance” on July 03, 2019. More interesting news about Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Can Mortgage Banking Income Aid Zions (ZION) in Q2 Earnings? – Nasdaq” published on July 19, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is Zions Bancorporation (ZION) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 10, 2019.

Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd, which manages about $166.10M and $244.46 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Legacy Tex Finl Group Inc by 311,203 shares to 632 shares, valued at $26,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Central Fed Corp by 111,438 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 100,599 shares, and cut its stake in Central Valley Cmnty Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.05, from 1.19 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 39 investors sold ADBE shares while 372 reduced holdings. 130 funds opened positions while 379 raised stakes. 397.54 million shares or 0.08% less from 397.86 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Janney Montgomery Scott Ltd Com holds 0.1% of its portfolio in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) for 44,111 shares. Barrett Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Company invested in 0.15% or 7,520 shares. Boston Advisors Limited Co invested in 14,665 shares. Oregon Pub Employees Retirement Fund has 0.44% invested in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) for 110,177 shares. 72,169 are held by Thematic Ptnrs Limited Liability Co. Overbrook owns 2,722 shares or 0.17% of their US portfolio. Schmidt P J Inv invested in 3,565 shares or 0.3% of the stock. New England Invest And Retirement Grp Inc stated it has 3,867 shares or 0.46% of all its holdings. Wilbanks Smith Thomas Asset Mgmt Llc, Virginia-based fund reported 21,350 shares. Chase Inv Counsel accumulated 29,284 shares. San Francisco Sentry Invest Group (Ca) holds 1.2% or 8,875 shares. The North Carolina-based Wedge Management L Ltd Partnership Nc has invested 0% in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). 2,175 were reported by Cipher L P. Hbk Sorce Advisory Ltd Liability stated it has 4,763 shares or 0.1% of all its holdings. Tiger Eye Limited Liability Corporation accumulated 4.92% or 80,140 shares.

More notable recent Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) Has A Rock Solid Balance Sheet – Yahoo Finance” on August 02, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Why Is Adobe (ADBE) Down 4.2% Since Last Earnings Report? – Nasdaq” published on January 12, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “Wednesdayâ€™s Vital Data: FedEx, Snap Inc and Adobe – Investorplace.com” on September 18, 2019. More interesting news about Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On Adobe Systems Incorporated (ADBE) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 01, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Adobe: Timely Buying Opportunity – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 19, 2019.

Clearbridge Investments Llc, which manages about $115.39 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Pebblebrook Hotel Tr (NYSE:PEB) by 172,117 shares to 1.36 million shares, valued at $38.29 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 5,363 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 174,761 shares, and cut its stake in Magellan Midstream Prtnrs Lp (NYSE:MMP).