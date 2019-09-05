Adobe (ADBE) Stock Price Rose While Bluespruce Investments LP Has Lifted Its Stake; As Morgan Stanley (MS) Shares Declined, Shareholder Hourglass Capital Has Lowered Stake

Hourglass Capital Llc decreased its stake in Morgan Stanley (MS) by 6.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hourglass Capital Llc sold 10,903 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.33% . The hedge fund held 170,097 shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.18 million, down from 181,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hourglass Capital Llc who had been investing in Morgan Stanley for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $70.19 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.26% or $0.94 during the last trading session, reaching $42.47. About 7.94 million shares traded. Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) has declined 12.46% since September 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.46% the S&P500. Some Historical MS News: 19/04/2018 – HENRY MORGAN LTD – UPDATES ON OFFER BY JOHN BRIDGEMAN LTD TO ACQUIRE PART OR ALL OF CO’S STAKE IN JB FINANCIAL GROUP PTY; 06/03/2018 – VALEANT VRX.N : MORGAN STANLEY SAYS IT ANTICIPATES IMPROVING GROWTH PROSPECTS IN 2019; 17/04/2018 – U.S. shale oil output is surging, but American refineries can’t process much more of the light crude, according to Morgan Stanley; 30/04/2018 – Morgan Stanley Is Said to Boost Junior Banker Pay as Much as 25%; 07/05/2018 – IFF SECURED BRIDGE FINANCING FROM MORGAN STANLEY SR FUNDING; 09/05/2018 – TENCENT MUSIC IS SAID TO SELECT BOFA, GOLDMAN, MORGAN STANLEY; 09/04/2018 – FIAT CHRYSLER FCHA.Ml : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO EUR 23 FROM EUR 22; 30/03/2018 – Comedy Legend Tracy Morgan & Racing Royalty Nelson Piquet Jr. Lead Electric Vehicle Parade To Open New York Auto Show; 25/04/2018 – Morgan Stanley’s Zentner Says Inflation Moving Higher (Video); 08/03/2018 – EXPRESS SCRIPTS HOLDING CO – MORGAN STANLEY & CO. LLC IS ACTING AS SOLE FINANCIAL ADVISOR & “PROVIDED A FAIRNESS OPINION” TO CIGNA BOARD

Bluespruce Investments Lp increased its stake in Adobe Inc (ADBE) by 73.73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bluespruce Investments Lp bought 311,066 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.47% . The hedge fund held 732,980 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $195.33 million, up from 421,914 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bluespruce Investments Lp who had been investing in Adobe Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $139.69 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.11% or $3.15 during the last trading session, reaching $287.75. About 2.52 million shares traded or 2.97% up from the average. Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) has risen 23.33% since September 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.33% the S&P500. Some Historical ADBE News: 20/04/2018 – DJ Adobe Systems Incorporated, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ADBE); 27/03/2018 – New ContentSquare Integration With Adobe Analytics Cloud Unlocks Enhanced Revenue Attribution to Customers’ Investments in UX a; 23/03/2018 – Branch Becomes Premier Level Partner in Adobe Exchange Partner Program to Drive Digital Experience and Measurement Innovations for Enterprise Marketers; 26/03/2018 – Barron’s: Adobe: Some Serious Risks Lurk in JMP’s Sudden Downgrade; 23/05/2018 – S&PGRBulletin: Adobe Rtgs Unffctd By Acqstn, Stk Rprchs Pgrm; 13/04/2018 – Adobe Names David A. Ricks to Its Bd of Directors; 02/04/2018 – Hollywood Rpter: Adobe Intros “Master Properties” For After Effects Ahead of NAB; 27/03/2018 – Azuqua Launches Powerful App Integrations with Adobe Experience Cloud at Adobe Summit 2018; 13/04/2018 – ADOBE NAMES DAVID A. RICKS TO BOARD, BOOSTING BOARD TO 11; 21/05/2018 – Adobe To Acquire Magento Commerce

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.26, from 0.93 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 43 investors sold ADBE shares while 371 reduced holdings. 116 funds opened positions while 378 raised stakes. 397.86 million shares or 9.47% less from 439.45 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Schmidt P J Invest Management Incorporated accumulated 3,250 shares or 0.25% of the stock. Asset Incorporated has 0.41% invested in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado holds 92,554 shares. Duquesne Family Office Limited Co reported 640,211 shares or 4.95% of all its holdings. Cornerstone Advisors Incorporated has 0.07% invested in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Camarda Fin Advsr Limited Liability reported 0.04% of its portfolio in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Van Eck Associate Corporation has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Koshinski Asset Mngmt Inc has 0% invested in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Friess Associate owns 59,434 shares or 1.16% of their US portfolio. Evercore Wealth Mgmt Ltd Liability Company holds 1.72% or 200,331 shares in its portfolio. Fairfield Bush &, a Connecticut-based fund reported 6,840 shares. Fifth Third Fincl Bank reported 83,623 shares or 0.14% of all its holdings. 5,000 are owned by Ubs Oconnor Limited Liability Company. Suvretta Capital Mngmt Limited Liability Company holds 959,804 shares or 7.4% of its portfolio. Comml Bank Hapoalim Bm reported 0.08% of its portfolio in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE).

Bluespruce Investments Lp, which manages about $352.80 million and $2.27B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Worldpay Inc. by 487,321 shares to 1.93M shares, valued at $218.55 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Booking Holdings Inc by 18,222 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 79,020 shares, and cut its stake in Agilent Technologies Inc (NYSE:A).

More notable recent Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “IVV, KO, ADBE, ORCL: Large Inflows Detected at ETF – Nasdaq” on August 22, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Why Is Adobe (ADBE) Up 6.2% Since Last Earnings Report? – Nasdaq” published on July 18, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Adobe is Now Oversold (ADBE) – Nasdaq” on August 05, 2019. More interesting news about Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “I Ran A Stock Scan For Earnings Growth And Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) Passed With Ease – Yahoo Finance” published on June 14, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Generating Income on Adobe (ADBE) – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 15, 2019.

Hourglass Capital Llc, which manages about $861.92 million and $343.48 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in International Business Machs (NYSE:IBM) by 3,140 shares to 45,440 shares, valued at $6.41M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in American Airls Group Inc (NASDAQ:AAL) by 14,651 shares in the quarter, for a total of 317,894 shares, and has risen its stake in Qualcomm Inc (NASDAQ:QCOM).

More notable recent Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Jim Cramer Gives His Opinion On Novocure, Morgan Stanley And More – Yahoo Finance” on August 27, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Stocks – Wall Street Tumbles After Brief Yield Curve Inversion – Yahoo Finance” published on August 14, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Should Investors Expect US Fiscal Stimulus? – Yahoo Finance” on August 28, 2019. More interesting news about Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Novartis’ ofatumumab successful in late-stage MS studies – Seeking Alpha” published on August 30, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) Excessively Paying Its CEO? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 03, 2019.

Analysts await Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $1.22 earnings per share, up 4.27% or $0.05 from last year’s $1.17 per share. MS’s profit will be $2.02B for 8.70 P/E if the $1.22 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.23 actual earnings per share reported by Morgan Stanley for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -0.81% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.93 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.15, from 0.78 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 63 investors sold MS shares while 290 reduced holdings. 83 funds opened positions while 244 raised stakes. 1.38 billion shares or 2.79% less from 1.42 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bancorp Of The West stated it has 97,372 shares or 0.48% of all its holdings. Pinebridge Lp has invested 0.06% in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS). 447 are owned by Cordasco Financial. South State reported 0.2% in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS). First Midwest Bancorporation Tru Division holds 0.13% in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) or 23,071 shares. Icon Advisers Co reported 0.28% stake. Oakbrook Invests Ltd Liability, a Illinois-based fund reported 75,940 shares. Bbva Compass Natl Bank stated it has 0.33% of its portfolio in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS). Mai Capital Management holds 0.03% or 13,420 shares in its portfolio. Sei Invests Com invested 0.07% of its portfolio in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS). Ejf Capital Ltd holds 10,000 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. The Pennsylvania-based Zeke Capital Advisors Lc has invested 0.11% in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS). Cape Cod Five Cents Bankshares owns 5,987 shares. Moreover, Gulf Retail Bank (Uk) has 0.23% invested in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) for 307,886 shares. Macquarie Gru Limited holds 316,752 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio.