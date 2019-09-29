Adobe (ADBE) Stake Raised by Third Point Llc; Baskin Financial Services Raised Position in Moody’s (MCO) as Share Price Rose

Third Point Llc increased its stake in Adobe Inc (ADBE) by 2.78% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Third Point Llc bought 25,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.47% . The hedge fund held 925,000 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $272.55M, up from 900,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Third Point Llc who had been investing in Adobe Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $134.73 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.21% or $6.27 during the last trading session, reaching $277.54. About 2.86M shares traded or 16.15% up from the average. Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) has risen 23.33% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.33% the S&P500. Some Historical ADBE News: 05/04/2018 – Adobe Systems Names John Murphy Exec VP, Chief Financial Officer; 27/03/2018 – HS2 Solutions Receives Adobe Emerging Partner of the Year Award for 2017 at Adobe Summit; 02/05/2018 – Skava announces it’s joining the Adobe Exchange Partner Program; 28/03/2018 – Adobe Steps Up AI-Powered Marketing to Take on Rivals (Correct); 15/03/2018 – ADOBE 1Q ADJ EPS $1.55, EST. $1.44; 27/03/2018 – Cognizant Named Adobe’s 2017 Delivery Quality Partner of the Year; 15/03/2018 – ADOBE SYSTEMS INC ADBE.O : BARCLAYS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $250 FROM $221; 21/03/2018 – Thinfilm Announces Integration with Adobe Analytics Cloud; 21/05/2018 – Adobe To Buy Commerce Platform Magento For $1.68 Billion — MarketWatch; 21/05/2018 – ADOBE TO BUY MAGENTO COMMERCE

Baskin Financial Services Inc increased its stake in Moody’s Corp (MCO) by 2.71% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Baskin Financial Services Inc bought 2,544 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.54% . The institutional investor held 96,247 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $18.80 million, up from 93,703 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Baskin Financial Services Inc who had been investing in Moody’s Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $38.95B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.42% or $7.3 during the last trading session, reaching $205.88. About 1.73 million shares traded or 127.72% up from the average. Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO) has risen 25.48% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.48% the S&P500. Some Historical MCO News: 16/05/2018 – CEVA GROUP RAISED TO B1 FROM Caa2 BY MOODY’S, OUTLOOK STABLE; 16/04/2018 – GOLDEN EAGLE RETAIL CFR TO Ba3 FROM B1 BY MOODY’S; POSITIVE; 17/05/2018 – Moody’s assigns ratings to eight classes of CLO refinancing notes issued by ALM Xll, Ltd; 18/03/2018 – Moody’s Assigns A Provisional Rating To Repackaged Notes Of Us Clo: Class A Notes Issued By Gc Repackaging 2018-2 Ltd; 08/03/2018 – Moody’s Confirms Sint Maarten’s Baa2 Issuer Rating With A Negative Outlook, Concluding Review For Downgrade; 17/05/2018 – MOODY’S HAS UPDATED THE SALE DATE FOR GERMANTOWN, Wl’S GO BONDS, RATING UNAFFECTED; 06/03/2018 – SAN FRANCISCO GO RATING TO Aaa FROM Aa1 BY MOODY’S; 13/03/2018 – MOODY’S REVIEWS KCA DEUTAG FOR UPGRADE FOLLOWING DALMA ENERGY P; 08/05/2018 – Moody’s Has Some Doubts About Aussie Budget — Market Talk; 30/04/2018 – ACTIVISION BLIZZARD TO Baa1 FROM Baa2 BY MOODY’S

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.09 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.03, from 1.12 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 31 investors sold MCO shares while 187 reduced holdings. 82 funds opened positions while 156 raised stakes. 154.05 million shares or 3.59% less from 159.78 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Gulf Bancorp (Uk) Ltd stated it has 0.13% of its portfolio in Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO). Barclays Pcl holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO) for 263,887 shares. Oppenheimer Asset Mgmt has 345 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Welch And Forbes Ltd Limited Liability Company, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 13,868 shares. Franklin has invested 0.04% in Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO). Howland Mgmt Ltd Com holds 0.11% or 7,000 shares. Cullen Frost Bankers holds 0.48% of its portfolio in Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO) for 79,707 shares. Amp Ltd accumulated 62,205 shares. Covington Capital Mgmt owns 1,000 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Asset Mgmt One Commerce reported 0.12% in Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO). Mariner Limited Liability Company holds 3,574 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Ims Cap Mgmt, Oregon-based fund reported 1,420 shares. Ballentine Partners Ltd Limited Liability Company, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 1,077 shares. Federated Investors Pa invested in 1,301 shares or 0% of the stock. 27,455 are owned by Mackay Shields Limited Liability Co.

More notable recent Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “Raymond James Chooses Moody’s Analytics to Provide CECL Estimates for Fixed Income Clients – Business Wire” on September 16, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “Moody’s Names DK Bartley as Head of Diversity & Inclusion – Business Wire” published on September 16, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “5 Great Warren Buffett Stocks to Hold Through the Next Recession – Investorplace.com” on September 13, 2019. More interesting news about Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “PenSam Selects Moody’s Analytics Economic Scenario Generator to Support New Risk Modeling Framework – Business Wire” published on September 13, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Moody’s names Fauber to new COO role – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 24, 2019.