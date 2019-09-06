Adobe (ADBE) Stake Maintained by Winslow Capital Management Llc; Holder Endeavour Capital Advisors Has Lifted Wex (WEX) Holding

Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc increased its stake in Wex Inc (WEX) by 63.81% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc bought 23,288 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The hedge fund held 59,785 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.48M, up from 36,497 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc who had been investing in Wex Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.14 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.99% or $2.11 during the last trading session, reaching $211.2. About 69,843 shares traded. WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX) has risen 14.74% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.74% the S&P500. Some Historical WEX News: 03/05/2018 – WEX INC WEX.N FY2018 REV VIEW $1.43 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 02/05/2018 – Wells Capital Management Inc. Exits Position in Wex; 04/05/2018 – WEX INC WEX.N : KBW RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $200 FROM $186; 03/05/2018 – WEX INC WEX.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $7.68 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 04/05/2018 – Infinisource Benefit Services wins CDH Platform Partner of the Year Award from WEX Health, Inc; 26/04/2018 – WEX INC WEX.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $200 FROM $165; 03/05/2018 – Winland Electronics Sees FY Rev $1.44B-$1.48B; 14/03/2018 – WEX INC WEX.N : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $166 FROM $159; 21/04/2018 – DJ WEX Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WEX); 05/04/2018 – WEX Appoints Clare Murphy as European Director of Sales

Winslow Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Adobe Inc (ADBE) by 19.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Winslow Capital Management Llc bought 300,382 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.47% . The institutional investor held 1.85M shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $492.49M, up from 1.55M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Winslow Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Adobe Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $140.14B market cap company. The stock increased 0.33% or $0.94 during the last trading session, reaching $288.69. About 836,407 shares traded. Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) has risen 23.33% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.33% the S&P500. Some Historical ADBE News: 16/04/2018 – Invoca Releases New Extension for Adobe Cloud Platform Launch; 03/05/2018 – Investor Advisory: Adobe Announces Webcasts of Investor Conference Participation; 26/03/2018 – Adobe and Microsoft Extend Global Partnership Into China; 05/04/2018 – ADOBE SYSTEMS INC – MURPHY WILL ASSUME CFO ROLE FROM ADOBE EVP AND CFO MARK GARRETT; 27/03/2018 – ADOBE TO BOOST MARKETING ANALYTICS WITH MORE APP INTEGRATIONS; 15/03/2018 – Adobe Systems 2Q Rev $2.08B; 21/05/2018 – Permira Announces Sale of Magento Commerce to Adobe for US$1.68 B; 15/03/2018 – ADOBE SEES 2Q REV. ABOUT $2.15B, EST. $2.14B; 27/03/2018 – Azuqua Launches Powerful App Integrations with Adobe Experience Cloud at Adobe Summit 2018; 28/03/2018 – Adobe Launches Experience Cloud Device Co-op

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.26, from 0.93 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 43 investors sold ADBE shares while 371 reduced holdings. 116 funds opened positions while 378 raised stakes. 397.86 million shares or 9.47% less from 439.45 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Aspiriant Ltd reported 0.06% stake. De Burlo Grp invested in 55,150 shares. 876,628 were accumulated by California State Teachers Retirement System. 7,118 were reported by Ashford Capital. Cibc Ww Mkts has 86,247 shares for 0.11% of their portfolio. Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc has 1.61% invested in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Gladius Capital Management Lp holds 0% of its portfolio in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) for 3,874 shares. Auxier Asset Mngmt has invested 0.05% in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Orrstown Financial Svcs Inc reported 4,771 shares or 1.78% of all its holdings. Voya Invest Mgmt Limited Liability holds 0.3% of its portfolio in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) for 499,733 shares. Synovus Financial Corporation reported 37,129 shares stake. Voloridge Investment Ltd Llc has 0.49% invested in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Arizona State Retirement Sys reported 114,790 shares stake. Spectrum Asset (Nb Ca) invested in 0.33% or 1,865 shares. Parkside Financial Bank And owns 1,030 shares.

Winslow Capital Management Llc, which manages about $33.78B and $18.46B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Xilinx Inc (NASDAQ:XLNX) by 1.48 million shares to 1.92M shares, valued at $243.08M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Unitedhealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 66,453 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2.54M shares, and cut its stake in Intercontinental Exch (NYSE:ICE).

Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc, which manages about $972.14M and $569.89 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Veritex Hldgs Inc by 20,229 shares to 1.05 million shares, valued at $25.50 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Pnc Finl Svcs Group Inc (NYSE:PNC) by 31,955 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 193,960 shares, and cut its stake in Opus Bk Irvine Calif (NASDAQ:OPB).

